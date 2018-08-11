RACING

Finals Start Lists: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018

Aug 11, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Unfotruntaely Vaea Verbeeck had less than no luck today on home soil flatting as an unprotected rider.

QUALIFYING RESULTS


Elite Women Start List


Elite Men Start List




Must Read This Week
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
56533 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
53152 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
52853 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
50663 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
42692 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
38328 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
37327 views
Industry Weighs in on the Latest Round of US Tariffs on Chinese Mountain Bike Imports
35714 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019203
Mobile Version of Website