Finals Time: iXS European Downhill Cup 1, Kranjska Gora - Photo Epic and Video







The final of the first iXS European DH Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia was a massive slugfest. Against all predictions, the weather kept it steady and besides some rain in the night the riders faced a dry course in pretty much perfect conditions. The last practice before finals was used by many riders to check their lines and making smaller adjustments to their bikes.



As the sky cleared off the finals were about to kick off. In both the elite women and elite men category, the fastest seeded riders were able to confirm their form and take the win. Eleonora Farina had to lift her game as second last rider Monika Hrastnik rode extremely fast. Farina held it all together and beat Hrastnik by a blink of an eye. Just 0.098 separated the first two riders. Veronika Widmann completed the podium in third.



In the elite men, it was Noel Niederberger who set the first quick time. Many riders struggled to undercut his time but in the end, it was Matt Walker, the Kiwi, who kicked Niederberger off the hot seat. It all came down to the last two riders on the hill: Slawomir Lukasik and Jure Zabjek. Both were battling for the overall win last year and it seems like it won't be any different in 2017. Lukasik put together a good run and took the lead by more than two seconds. The local hero and Slovenian champ Jure Zabjek hit the track and had an absolutely flawless run. He did zero mistakes and won by another 2.102 seconds what puts him into the leading position for this year's overall.



Check out the unfiltered action of the red-hot favorites during their final runs and hear what Eleonora Farina and Jure Zabjek have to say.

















Last night's rain did not affect the track as bad as thought and the track conditions were pretty much perfect.





The clouds were hanging deep but disappeared as soon as the finals were about to kick off.





Most of the riders used a softer compound to get the maximum grip in the rooty sections.





You saw quite a few riders scoping new lines in the final practice session.





Boris Tetzlaff going warp speed in the woods.





Eleonora Farina got some serious competition in the finals but was able to put it together and to take the win.





Loris Revelli could not match the speed of the top riders and finished 6.4 s back in 8th place.





Carina Cappellari looked quick all weekend but could not make it work and missed out the podium by one position.





The Polish rider Michal Sliwa won the master's category





Valli Hoell put together an amazing run and won the U17 female race. She would have finished 4th in the elite women.





Chris Cumming on his way to win the U17 male race.





Kranjska Gora delivered the goods and was a great start to the new season.





Jacob Dickson stormed down the hill but was not able to fight for the win as he did not qualify for today's super finals.





The loudest trackside were without a doubt these two guys.





Veronika Widmann was close but had to take second by just 0.098.





Big smiles in the finish line as Eleonora Farina crossed the line in first.





Dylan Levesque pushed hard in the final turns to take 10th place.





Harry Molloy battling the roots taking 18th.





Lutz Weber with the finish line just a few pedal strokes away from the finish line.









Noel Niederberger had a stellar run and crossed the line taking the lead.





Niederberger stayed in the hot seat for quite some time as the following rider could not match his speed.





Rastislav Baranek went foot out flat out taking 6th.





Matt Walker did not look that happy as he crossed the finish line but still took a great third place.





Slawomir Lukasik was second last rider and took the lead with one rider to go.





Jure Zabjek was the last man on the hill and handled the pressure like a champ as he crossed the line two seconds faster than Slawomir Lukasik.





Masters podium with Michal Sliwa, Fabrizio Dragoni and Thomas Ryser.





Podium U17 female with Valentina Hoell, Anna Newkirk and Lelia Tasso.





Podium U17 male with Chris Cumming, Jules Picod and Janosch Klaus.





Beatrice Migliorini won the U19 female category.





Podium U19 male with Sylvain Cougoureux, Moritz Ribarich and Giacomo Masiero.





Podium Elite Women with Eleonora Farina, Monika Hrastnik and Veronika Widmann.





Podium Elite Men with Jere Zabjek, Slawomir Lukasik and Matt Walker.






