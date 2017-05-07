Finals Time: iXS European Downhill Cup 1, Kranjska Gora - Photo Epic and Video

The final of the first iXS European DH Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia was a massive slugfest. Against all predictions, the weather kept it steady and besides some rain in the night the riders faced a dry course in pretty much perfect conditions. The last practice before finals was used by many riders to check their lines and making smaller adjustments to their bikes.
As the sky cleared off the finals were about to kick off. In both the elite women and elite men category, the fastest seeded riders were able to confirm their form and take the win. Eleonora Farina had to lift her game as second last rider Monika Hrastnik rode extremely fast. Farina held it all together and beat Hrastnik by a blink of an eye. Just 0.098 separated the first two riders. Veronika Widmann completed the podium in third.
In the elite men, it was Noel Niederberger who set the first quick time. Many riders struggled to undercut his time but in the end, it was Matt Walker, the Kiwi, who kicked Niederberger off the hot seat. It all came down to the last two riders on the hill: Slawomir Lukasik and Jure Zabjek. Both were battling for the overall win last year and it seems like it won't be any different in 2017. Lukasik put together a good run and took the lead by more than two seconds. The local hero and Slovenian champ Jure Zabjek hit the track and had an absolutely flawless run. He did zero mistakes and won by another 2.102 seconds what puts him into the leading position for this year's overall.
Check out the unfiltered action of the red-hot favorites during their final runs and hear what Eleonora Farina and Jure Zabjek have to say.
0 Comments
Post a Comment