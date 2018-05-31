PINKBIKE DEVELOPMENT NEWS

Find All Your Favourite MTB YouTube Channels in the New Trailforks Directory

May 30, 2018
by Trevor May  
youtube videos page

Trailforks has a new feature to help you find quality video content about trails and to give more exposure to mountain bike YouTube creators. There is a growing number of people creating trail riding YouTube channels with great quality video content. We think these videos are often the best video content for a trail, so we want to promote them first when a Trailforks user looks up detail on a trail or a region.

To accomplish that, Trailforks now has a directory of the top mountain biking YouTube channels focused on riding trails. Channels added to this directory have all their videos auto-imported to Trailforks every hour. The YouTube creators can add Trailforks trail & region URLs to their video descriptions and we will scan them to auto-associate the video with the trail. Videos from these channels receive priority listing when viewing trail videos on the Trailforks website or mobile app. This creates a great new organic source of video views for YouTubers and new way to attract subscribers! And provides Trailforks users looking for trail beta hopefully the best video content.

Directory

View our directory of YouTube channels, and compare channels:

list of youtube channels

Prioritized Videos

When viewing video lists on Trailforks, videos from these top YouTube channels will be listed first with a special red badge. Same goes for viewing videos in the app.


youtube videos featured


View details about a channel, where they are from, do they use a gimbal, and a link to support them on Patreon:


info about youtube channel



trail videos in app


When you view a video on Trailforks, along with the linked trail, the Channel info is shown on the right and other recent videos from that channel below.

Sometimes a video contains multiple trails, so a video can be added to multiple trails using the timestamp URL variable from YouTube. When a user clicks the video from the trail page on Trailforks, the video will start at the specified point.


viewing video on TF with trial info


Check out the portal page listing recent videos from these YouTube channels.
Mountain Bike YouTube Videos

Do you run a YouTube channel and want to be included? We require a minimum of 500 subscribers before your channel can be considered. More info here.

MENTIONS: @trailforks


7 Comments

  • + 7
 I like this, I like this a lot actually.
  • + 1
 Can't imagine why Wink
  • + 3
 if I were a boss, I'd fire anyone I caught watching these clickbait-titled vlogs at work.
  • + 1
 another 234 subs required Frown

www.mtbscotland.bike
  • + 1
 This is pretty awesome! Now I just need to hit 500 subscribers!
  • + 1
 link to channel?
  • + 1
 Trailforks just never ceases to amaze me! Nice work, bike nerds! Thanks!

