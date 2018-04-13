Finding Flow on the North Shore - Video









Finding Flow on the North Shore photography by Morgan Taylor // video by Logan Nelson // words by Jeff Kendall-Weed The view within the forest is absolutely beautiful!



The North Shore of Vancouver, BC, is a wonderfully challenging quagmire of a riding destination. Its fame yet relatively low number of visitors make it especially unique. One could make a good argument that it might simply still be overshadowed by its prior fame as a treacherous series of the hardest obstacles possible, mixed with copious amounts of rain.





Classic woodwork, thank you Digger!





A dude from California, on a trail that made wet woodwork famous!



Legions of riders make the trek to Whistler, only a couple hours north, but only a small percentage of those actually stop in to ride the Shore. Is it the lack of a chairlift to reach the trails? Or is it the wet wood, which threatens to send even the most careful of riders directly to their collarbones?





Any guesses about the age of this bridge?



The region’s trails were initially renowned not just for the nests of shiny and slick cedar roots crisscrossing the riding line, but for the elevated bridges that allowed the bikes of the 1990s to make it down those same tracks. We have all seen imitations of this woodwork pop up on everything from race courses to old rock quarries. When taken out of context, woodwork can be a point of contention. However, on the actual North Shore, the wood work has a very real purpose.





Not a huge move by any means, but a more direct way of getting down the double roll feature.



One of the original classics, Ladies Only, is not a particularly difficult trail, especially when considered within the scope of the rest of the trails on the North Shore. However, it’s a quintessential “classic”, as it is filled with wooden features. Over the years, the trail has been more and more dialled in. Modern trail bikes are far more competent than the hardtails and URT bikes of yesteryear. This all comes together to make what was once an absolute pucker-fest into a trail that might be described as “a fun challenge”.





Brief sections of concrete sure help to increase the average trail speed!





This is the North Shore. Over 44 inches of annual rainfall!





Meeting Digger and riding a classic is a dream come true. Thanks to the NSMBA for keeping these trails open and public!



Thanks to a new sponsor, PNW Components, I headed up to the Shore with the goal to ride a classic trail, but with a new school perspective. I’ve been riding mountain bikes for a long time now, really falling in love with the sport in the late 1990s, right in what I consider to be the Shore’s heyday. After a couple decades of racing, returning to wet bridges and skinnies is a bit like seeing an old grade school friend and realizing they’ve changed over the years, but under that different look, finding out that he’s still the same bud as way back when. I can’t wait to get back to the Shore!





Hanging with video guru Logan Patrick Nelson. The trail is not the gnarliest trail on the shore by any means, with a blue/black rating, but it’s indeed a classic.





Lower Ladies Only is more technical than the upper section of trail – a total treat to look forward to while focusing on the bridges!



Produced by: Jeff Kendall-WeedFilming: Logan Patrick NelsonPhotography: Morgan Taylor foundinthemountains Trail Advocacy: NSMBATrail Building: Todd “Digger” FianderPNW Components