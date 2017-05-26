Finding Flow with Emilie Siegenthaler

Where are you from? Where are you right now? And, where do you go next?

After her injury last season, Emilie Siegenthaler is back on the circuit and is consistently performing at her best. We caught up the world-class athlete about her recovery, her season ahead, who she looks up to, and how she continues to crush year after year on the World Cup Circuit.I'm from Biel, Switzerland. I was born here and still live here, I'm at home at the moment. Next will be Fort William, Scotland.I had a big crash in Whistler, on the last day for Crankworx. Body and mind were tired, and I overshot a tiny jump and landed on the next take off. I ruptured my ACL and tore the meniscus in my left knee.I had a very different winter than I used to have, in a positive way; way more in the details and quality rather than quantity. I was motivated to work on my nutrition way more than I’m used to in order to recover faster and help my whole body.I'm actually doing a post-graduate specialization in sports psychology so that has kept me busy during the winter period. For pure entertainment I actually enjoy playing the bass guitar or play video games, it relaxes me!I think it was very good because I feel like even though my body is not 100% yet my mind is there and ready to race. I'm not scared of jumps or crashing, and I feel comfortable on the bike. I was very pleased with Crankworx NZ, results and the next World Cup rounds will be telling for sure. I'll keep progressing through the season and my leg strength will be to 100% by Worlds' hopefully. I just need to be aware of my recovery needs on my knee esp. regarding knee mobility. Stability is very good, which is the principal thing.Since I started riding, I always looked up to Rachel Atherton. Besides being so talented on a bike, she has that capacity of bringing that magic run at the best moment. She shines when everyone thinks she will finally make a mistake. She is the best racer ever for me. I also admire Casey Brown’s jump skills; I love jumping, too. My best friend on the circuit has to be Tracey Hannah, and I have huge respect for her, in terms of what she's been through injury-wise and how she’s made it back. She's such a fierce competitor, but can be such a good friend, too, and I love that.I raced XC for several years in my junior time and was a successful rider (world cup wins and European title). I had a lot of health issues (Mononucleosis, overtraining, immune system weakness) in my twenties and I decided to switch to something a bit less hard on your system, more technical and way more fun, too! It was the best decision I ever made, and sometimes I wish I had started as a kid. My first ever DH race was the national championships in 2007. Everyone had skin-suits back then so I raced in my XC bodysuit. I loved it straight away, I got 2nd and I was stoked! From that day on I never looked back, and went straight into World Cups the next year!Most of the time I'm very focused on my breathing and concentrate on a few sections of the track that I know I need execute flawlessly. Most of the other stuff should be automatized...I should just be in the flow. Sometimes I hear familiar voices cheering– the crowd helps and lifts me up when I feel tired. I try to think a lot about how to approach my run beforehand so I know exactly what to do at what section. I guess I know if my speed is good or not, but I had some races where the track didn't really suit me, coming to the finish thinking my run was good but the result wasn't what I hoped for. Most of the time though, if I feel like I've a good run it's the case!My favorite track is probably Andorra. The technical difficulty, the steepness of the track... it's so thrilling!I loved Hafjell maybe even more for the jumps at the top but it's a shame it's not in anymore!