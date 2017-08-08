Finding Longevity: Keeping the Dream Alive with Kyle Jameson - Video

Finding Longevity // Keeping the Dream Alive with Kyle Jameson
Few people are as involved in the many facets of mountain biking as Kyle Jameson. The Davis, California native practically grew up on two wheels, going to Summer Gravity Camps at Whistler, BC as a kid and eventually attending Capalano University’s Mountain Bike Operations program. His drive and passion for mountain biking have since led to him having multiple video parts, riding and judging at Red Bull Rampage, building jump trails for the likes of Brandon Semenuk, hosting Fest events and coaching at Summer Gravity Camps. Kyle’s love for mountain biking is evident in every single aspect of the sport he’s involved in.
