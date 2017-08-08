Finding Longevity: Keeping the Dream Alive with Kyle Jameson - Video

Aug 8, 2017 at 13:00
Aug 8, 2017
by Freehub Magazine  
 
Few people are as involved in the many facets of mountain biking as Kyle Jameson. The Davis, California native practically grew up on two wheels, going to Summer Gravity Camps at Whistler, BC as a kid and eventually attending Capalano University’s Mountain Bike Operations program. His drive and passion for mountain biking have since led to him having multiple video parts, riding and judging at Red Bull Rampage, building jump trails for the likes of Brandon Semenuk, hosting Fest events and coaching at Summer Gravity Camps. Kyle’s love for mountain biking is evident in every single aspect of the sport he’s involved in.

Produced by Freehub Magazine // Presented by Scott Sports


MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports / @FreehubMag
 I'm Kyle J and i love this shit
 Will the real Kyle Jameson please stand up
 At summer gravity camps many many years ago Kyle J was the best instructor to have. So down to earth, extremely approachable, funny, he was really good at just making you feel at ease, at a time when it's a bit nerve-wracking to keep up with the fastest guys in your group. He never made anyone feel embarrassed, while simultaneously making sure the fastest guys weren't bored and were having fun. I dunno how he did it, just always the best days with him or Kyle Norbraten. Going up the chairlift he told me stories of how growing up mountain biking wasn't necessarily the easiest thing for his parents to accept, they wanted him to join the family business. Said a lot that resonated with me but also motivated me. It was just a whole different depth of relationship, truly like riding with a friend instead of a coach. Taught me how to whip when I asked, and a few days later when I had him again as a coach he actually remembered that I had asked and would whoop when I did shitty tiny whips on crank it up, which literally motivated the shit out of me. I did not expect this guy to remember or really care at that level, I mean realistically pros can kind of be distant or formal (not a bad thing) and with so many campers realistically you can't remember all of them every day, but he made a point to tell me the whips were coming good. Massive respects to this dude.
 Im Kyle J and I love this Sh*t!
 I'm Kyle J and I love this shit!
 I'm Kyle J and I love this shit!
 Bend _\m/ Good shit Kyle J

