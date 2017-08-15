Graham Agassiz Goes Fishing on an eMTB - Video

Press ReleaseKona Bikes: Finding Remote
Your escape. Your secret stash. Your remote. The place you long to be all week, and can't wait to head out to, even if just for the day. The Kona Remote
is the bike to get you there.
What exactly is remote? Well that's really up to you. For Kona Gravity team rider Graham Agassiz and Kona Canada's resident fishing enthusiast Matt Stevens, that thing is fly fishing. So, they made a plan, packed up their Remotes, and converged in Lytton, British Columbia to head to their own secret stash. Prepped with fishing and camping gear, Matt’s fishing kayak, and Aggy’s dog Autumn, they headed straight for the goods.Find Your Remote
Whether you're a fisherman, an outdoorsman, or a recreational enthusiast, the Remote can take you where you want to go and get you there quickly. It's a capable mountain bike with Bosch's top end Performance Line CX pedal assist system. We equipped the Remote with Bosch's compact Intuvia display, high capacity 500 watt Power Pack, and a re-keyable Abus Plus battery lock.
With the made-in-the-USA Old Man Mountain rack, you can add accessories to carry just about anything you can think of. The wide range SRAM 1x11 drivetrain and Level T brakes ensure you'll be happy going both uphill or down. The Remote is an access tool, adaptable to your needs. Swing a leg over one, and find your remote.
The Remote is one of three Bosch-equipped pedal assist bikes in the Kona lineup this year. Get the details on the Remote from Kona Product Manager Trevor Porter:
Kona Remote - North America
Kona Remote - Europe
(*Fly rod, flies, Blackburn bags, kayak, Suunto watch, Tacoma, tent, dog, and film crew not included.)
