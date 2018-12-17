How to Find the Sweet-Spot for Handlebar Width

Recently Richard Cunningham posted Handlebar Width vs Handling - Are Your Bars Too Wide?
The article started a great conversation about ideal handlebar width. I’ve been studying mountain bike setup for years; I figured this is a good time to share some thoughts about handlebar width. Are your bars the correct width for you?
Unless you have a custom setup, the handlebar width that comes with your bike is probably determined by:Fashion.
What is cool right now?The style of bike.
Is it a cross country race bike or a trail bike or an enduro bike or a downhill bike?What the bike company thinks it can sell.
What width handlebar do people expect on a bike like this? What width looks cool? Yes, that really happens — and wider bars do look cool.
None of those factors have anything to do with you, the rider. While most people can ride a variety of handlebar widths, the wrong handlebar width can mess up your riding and your body:
• You lose range of motion so you can’t ride down steep hills or make tight turns.
• You lose pushing strength so you can’t handle impacts at your best.
• You lose pulling strength so you can’t pump terrain at your best.
• You rely on the small muscles in your arms and shoulders, and they get tired.
• You can damage your shoulders. This I know.
If your handlebars don’t fit you:
At best, you’re not riding at your potential.
At worst, you’re damaging your body. If you’re young and healthy you might not feel this. Yet. It's all about the elbows
When you pull the handlebars, your elbows tend to draw inward. This happens in the troughs between bumps and in the bellies of well-pumped turns. It doesn’t look very cool, so you rarely see photos of this position.
When you push the handlebars, your elbows tend to flare outward. Many sick action photos show a moment of pushing, for example going over a rock or off a ledge. Elbows tend to be wide in these moments; it’s easy to think they should always be wide.
When you shred, your elbows cycle inward and outward. This movement is a natural part of many activities (consider rowing and punching), and it’s a natural part of pumping terrain.
Most of the time, your elbows should be directly behind your fists. For this reason, elbow width and handlebar width should be roughly the same. Calculating your sweet spot handlebar width
While teaching thousands of riders over more than a decade, I’ve learned a lot about how bodies and bikes work together. I’ve also worked closely with the doctors at REVO Physiotherapy and Sports Performance in Boulder, CO to understand the biomechanical relationships between handlebar width, shoulder function and shredding.
From this work, I’ve developed the RideLogic sweet spot handlebar width calculation. Starting with your gender and height (and assuming average proportions) this calculation gives you a handlebar width that:
• Gives you the range of motion to shred downhills and carve tight turns.
• Supports huge pushing strength for aggressive riding.
• Empowers pulling strength for pumping bumps and turns.
• Uses the big muscles in your torso, rather than the small muscles in your arms and shoulders, so you ride longer and harder with less pain.
• Keeps your shoulders stronger and healthier.
Finding the right width will make you ride — and feel — so much better. And it’s so easy.
Are you ready?
To get your RideLogic sweet spot handlebar width in millimeters:If you’re male, multiply your height in millimeters by 0.440. If you’re female, multiply your height in millimeters by 0.426.
Simple.
Bonus: These numbers are almost identical to the median and average rider heights/bar widths in Richard Cunningham’s story. The bar widths are relatively wider for the female riders — but they are not ordinary people! Dialing in your handlebar width
The RideLogic sweet spot handlebar width is your maximum biomechanically recommended handlebar width based on your height (assuming average proportions).There are lots of advantages to making your bars narrower:
more range of motion, more pulling strength and better shoulder health, to name a few. For most riders, the usable range is between sweet spot width and about 5 percent less than sweet spot width (for example, 750 to 710mm).Making your bars wider is almost all disadvantages:
less range of motion, less pulling strength and worse shoulder health. If you’re not a big person, there’s a good chance your bars are too wide.If you’re very small
, you might have trouble getting your bars narrow enough while fitting all of your controls. To make more space, feel free to cut your grips narrower. They’re probably twice as wide as your hands.If you’re very tall
, they don’t make handlebars “wide enough” for you. That’s OK: It’s better to err toward narrow than toward wide.If you have shoulder injuries
, I encourage you to try narrower bars. My sweet spot handlebar width is 760mm, but I ride at 750mm and often narrower, especially in pull-intensive situations like technical climbing, sprinting, pumping and jumping.If you’re a reactive rider
— the kind of rider who bashes into bumps and just tries to hang on, you might prefer wider bars. The more proactive your riding style, the more likely you’ll prefer bars at sweet spot width or narrower.If you ride in trees
, make sure your bars fit. Duh.
I hope you find this tip of the iceberg helpful. You can learn way more about mountain bike setup in my book Dialed
or at the Lee Likes Bikes MTB School
. The website includes online calculators that help you precisely determine handlebar width and other aspects of setup.
- - - - - - - -
I’m Lee, and I Like Bikes. Over the years I’ve written 10 mountain bike books, built a bunch of pump tracks, taught thousands of riders, invented RipRow and devised the RideLogic bike setup system. Thanks to the knowledge I’ve discovered for the mountain bike community, I’m riding better — and having more fun — than ever.
I really appreciated his advice back in the day but this made me really confused.
Could we have him and Leo from Pole come on and debate bike fit and who is the true genius of bike fit?
Leo Kokkonen vs Lee McCormack vs Chris Porter vs ????
Leo's ideas about bike geometry and handling make perfect sense. My only counter-thought is: There comes a point where a bike might be more stable, but it no longer fits the rider.
Also, I would surmise that Sam Hill runs such narrow bars because he rides flats pedals and super soft suspension and needs to ride off the back of the bike more to keeps his heels down and his feet from flying off the pedals.
Just saying..
Yeah, his equation above is assuming average proportions. Also, the end calculation is just the "sweet spot." Just gives you a base to work from. Feel free to add or take away length based on preference, or on some of the advice he gives here.
Also, one way to test things out is to start with wide bars and lock-on grips, and gradually move the grips inwards to simulate shorter bars. Be careful not to impale yourselves though
Previously my mountain bike always had the seat about 2 cm lower to (partially) accommodate the demands of technical climbing and descending.
Should I be erring on the larger end of the range?
That said, I put more trust into how it feels than any calculation will tell me.
We all have individual differences (flexibility, riding style, range of motion, "ape factor", muscle strength, previous injuries, etc.) that make a formulaic approach based only on height a bit suspect to me.
But based on this and RC's article, that would mean 95% of pros are going to have serious shoulder problems. Would like to know how Lee concluded his shoulder issues were bike fit related.
My shoulder issues come from a combination of genetics, aggressive teenage bench pressing, hypermobility, years of riding improperly and simply not knowing how to operate a pair of shoulders. Oh also: My pathological willingness to work through pain.
Handlebar width has a huge effect on how your shoulders operate ... and the shift to wider bars made my shoulder issues worse. I'm feeling way better now, thanks to tons of PT and training ... and knowing how wide my bars should be.
This article and video were posted a bit over three years ago. It shows early explorations with Dr. Dane DeLozier from REVO between bar width and improper shoulder muscle recruitment. www.leelikesbikes.com/my-shoulders-hurt-are-my-bars-too-wide.html
I am way stronger now, thanks to all that PT. My favorite bar width is 750mm. When I RipRow hard, I'm even narrower, but on the machine it's all about making power, and bike handling isn't a factor.
System being: Find bike that looks "right" visually and from experience gained riding other bikes, sit on bike, ride bike, send message to brain asking "does this bike feel right?" brain asks body same question, once body answers, brain either confirms bike feels fine, or not. brain helpfully assess for me, what may or may not need changing/fettling with in order to improve bike for my body, bike is either purchased, or not on this info.
The power of "feel" that your average simple human like me has, is a wonderful thing, personally anything else is just noise that leads to confusion.
I ride 750 and am quite comfortable with them.
5'10: = 782
5'11" = 794
6' = 805
6'1" = 816
6'2" = 827
6'3" = 838 (where the f*ck are you even going to buy some shit like that and what treeless landscape are you going to ride it in...)
Quit yer whinin'
5ft8 = 1727mm
Giving me a bar width of 759.88mm.
.12mm of what I've always consider my 'sweet spot for bar width!
"Bonus: These numbers are almost identical to the median and average rider heights/bar widths in Richard Cunningham’s story."
On hindsight, when I posted this article I should have included this chart:
www.llbmtb.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/McCormackProBarWidths.png
The chart lists rider heights and handlebar widths for the riders cited in Richard Cunningham's story, then it shows the ratios between height and width. It also shows the median and average ratios.
The median and average are 0.42 and 0.43, compared to my recommendation of 0.44 as the widest healthy handlebar for most people.
If you omit narrow-outliers Semenuk and Schurter (the only non-EWS and DH riders in the list), the median and average are 0.43 and 0.44.
Of course there are exceptions! But I've set up more than 1,000 people, and this approach works very well most of the time. If you need more specific help (say, for unusual proportions), check out the Dialed book or www.llbmtb.com site. Or take one of my classes.
I hope this helps!
You have been warned!
