Finish Line Interviews from Red Bull Hardline 2024

Juanfer Velez

After a nail-biting finish to Red Bull Hardline 2024, we caught up with the podium riders.

What an end to the race. How was it sitting in that hot seat as Bernard came down?

I was really, really happy to be in the top spot at that moment, it's our first time here and to be doing this is crazy.

I mean, first time here throwing suicide, no handers off of road gaps. How's the whole experience been? Have you found it hard?

I really enjoyed the week and of course, to be here for the first time and making the podium is totally unexpected and I'm so happy, not just for me but for my team as well.

Back to the day job this weekend in Leogang. How are you feeling about going back to the World Cup?

Bernard Kerr

I'm keen to be in Leogang because I can be amongst the best riders in the world, and I just want to be there racing.

Bernard, so close, but so far. How's it feeling?

Honestly, it's the happiest I've ever been with a second. I've been here ten days. The testing and everything. It's been huge. I'm exhausted. Really the busiest I've ever been. So I would love to have won, but Ronan's running so good. Honestly, my hat goes off to him. I risked it all. I rode a good run. I did what I wanted. The happiest I've ever been with a second.

Probably one of the best ends to the race we've had in a long while, with everyone one up on each other. How was it sitting there watching Ronan come in though?

Ah tense, man, I was hoping for a mistake, I'll be honest. I really like him. He's a good winner, but I wanted to beat him for sure. So a little mistake would have been nice. But what can you do? Biking's awesome. Downhill is alive and well. Red Bull Hardline is the best race on earth.

It must have been a roller coaster week with all the testing. How are you feeling?

I'm exhausted. I drove back from Poland last week, had one day off, and I've been at Hardline every day since, so, yeah, big, big ten days.

Leogang at the weekend?

Yeah, I've got to leave at 6 a.m. tomorrow, drive back there and pick up the bus. We're down a bus driver, so if you know one, hook me up.

Ready to push for next weekend?

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, pace is there, man. Pace is definitely there so I'm ready to push and get on a World Cup podium.

Ronan, what a couple of weeks. How's it feeling? Are you coming to terms with it?

Yeah, it's been a pretty wild week. It's been the dream season so far to win a World Cup and then back it up with, two weeks later, a Hardline win and a Red Bull helmet as well. I can't believe it. It's insane.

I think I spoke to you when you first came here and you just couldn't believe you were here. How does it feel now to be sitting with a second Hardline win?

It's a dream come true. To do the double Hardline and to be second in the overall at the World Cups at the minute, I'm pretty blown away.

You've got a tight schedule now, turning it around to go out to Leogang. How are you feeling about it? Are you ready to go?

I'm pretty confident coming into Leogang. I was kind of worried, being a bit cocky, confident coming into these races. But I'm super confident and just looking forward to giving the other top racers a run for their money hopefully. Can't wait to get back on it.

So another big thing to happen to you this week is this shiny helmet in your hands. How was that when you were presented with it?

Definitely a dream come true to be with Red Bull. It's been a brand I've been idolizing for so long, and finally to be with them is, yeah, it's a dream come true.

How many Red Bulls do you reckon you get through on the race day?

This one was actually chilling off. I think we went for 5 or 6, so definitely a good few. But I mean we took the win, so they're doing the trick.