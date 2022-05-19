Finn Iles Decides to Miss Fort William & Undergo Testing Following a Concussion

Finn Iles has revealed that he will not be racing at Fort William after a big crash a few weeks ago left him with a concussion.
After thinking it was just a minor concussion Finn continued to have symptoms and found he couldn't perform at any level of intensity. Instead of trying to race in Fort William Finn has instead made the sensible decision to sit out the next round of the World Cup and go to Red Bull's Athlete Performance Centre in Austria to undergo testing and rehab. Finn joins a growing list of riders dealing with concussions as Myriam Nicole
and Tahnee Seagrave
shared their struggles this week.
|I wish I had better news…. a few weeks back, I had a big crash resulting in what I thought was a minor concussion. At times it felt like my condition was improving, however I am dealing with symptoms day to day as well as still being unable to work at any level of intensity. As a result, will not be racing Fort William in favour undergoing testing and rehab at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre in Austria. I would like to thank Specialized Gravity, my sponsors, and Red Bull for always being there for me and ensuring the right decisions are made. Hope to be back soon!!— Finn Iles
We wish Finn all the best with his recovery and hope he is back on the bike soon.
29 Comments
Put that tin foil hat away & drink another
Can you even ride DH without having a concussion at some point?
Been blessed to not head slam on the DH or trail bikes.
A buddy however has concussed himself multiple times on both DH & trail bikes. He's like a lawn dart.