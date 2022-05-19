Finn Iles Decides to Miss Fort William & Undergo Testing Following a Concussion

I wish I had better news…. a few weeks back, I had a big crash resulting in what I thought was a minor concussion. At times it felt like my condition was improving, however I am dealing with symptoms day to day as well as still being unable to work at any level of intensity. As a result, will not be racing Fort William in favour undergoing testing and rehab at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre in Austria. I would like to thank Specialized Gravity, my sponsors, and Red Bull for always being there for me and ensuring the right decisions are made. Hope to be back soon!! — Finn Iles