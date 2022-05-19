Finn Iles Decides to Miss Fort William & Undergo Testing Following a Concussion

May 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Second in qualies and yet another second in finals Finn Iles is mere inches away from his first win.

Finn Iles has revealed that he will not be racing at Fort William after a big crash a few weeks ago left him with a concussion.

After thinking it was just a minor concussion Finn continued to have symptoms and found he couldn't perform at any level of intensity. Instead of trying to race in Fort William Finn has instead made the sensible decision to sit out the next round of the World Cup and go to Red Bull's Athlete Performance Centre in Austria to undergo testing and rehab. Finn joins a growing list of riders dealing with concussions as Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave shared their struggles this week.

bigquotesI wish I had better news…. a few weeks back, I had a big crash resulting in what I thought was a minor concussion. At times it felt like my condition was improving, however I am dealing with symptoms day to day as well as still being unable to work at any level of intensity. As a result, will not be racing Fort William in favour undergoing testing and rehab at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre in Austria. I would like to thank Specialized Gravity, my sponsors, and Red Bull for always being there for me and ensuring the right decisions are made. Hope to be back soon!! Finn Iles

We wish Finn all the best with his recovery and hope he is back on the bike soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Finn Iles DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


29 Comments

  • 67 0
 GOOD ON YOU MATE!
  • 14 0
 Bummed as you are off to a hot start and concussions are never a good thing but way to make the right move
  • 31 0
 Great leadership from Finn/Tahnee and their teams. So happy to see this!
  • 1 0
 Hopefully other Teams/riders/UCI officials will start to take their lead and take concussions more seriously.
  • 9 0
 Smart move don't shrug stuff off if you've got to take the mend it's a part of life - hope you heal up quick and stronger than before bro!!
  • 10 0
 I'm happy to see it's more common for top athletes to bow out and listen to their bodies.
  • 6 0
 Really glad to see more of this! Really sorry you don't get to race, but your priorities are in the right place. There will be other races, you only get one brain. Good on you Finn.
  • 4 0
 It should be an easier decision than it is for sponsors. Ignoring the health and happiness of your athletes, and treating them just like a piece of meat for marketing, purely focusing on profits, why would you pressure an injured athlete to show up and perform poorly? Esp. a non-visible injury? Concussions don't give people a cast, or brace, or even an easy thing to point at. Yet it still dramatically affects your ability to compete.
  • 4 1
 Can't help but think the UCI needs to read the writing on the wall here- sponsors and teams are incentivized to ignore concussions, and you can't expect a rider to make good decisions while concussed by definition. IMO the whole point of a governing body is to enforce safety and fairness among riders by being an unbiased third party. I'm not sure the best way to fix it, but clearly this is a problem
  • 2 0
 looking to the UCI to fix anything is a dead end.
  • 1 0
 You take the red pill and get all paranoid? Mountain bike race teams aren't out to force riders to race. This isn't US Football. This industry isn't like that.

Put that tin foil hat away & drink another Beer
  • 5 0
 Man, is it concussion season or did the athletes just ride on with a concussion and don't tell anybody in the past? Heal up!
  • 1 0
 ride on with a concussion and don't tell anybody in the past? oh very much this with quite a few injuries.
  • 2 0
 I'm pretty sure they just raced with concussions in the past. Seems like they're finally feeling comfortable putting their health as first priority when that may have been less of an option before.
  • 1 0
 I'm gonna catch some (a shitload of) flack for this but I've been thinking about it this week, so here goes.... is DH racing too dangerous?
  • 3 0
 Finn was on an upward trajectory, no need to risk that riding on a concussion. Smart move by the kid - hopefully heals up soon and he can be back to where he left off. Heal up Finn!
  • 1 0
 That's tough as he was headed for a huge season. Must have have been a hard, but right decision to make if he's still feeling the effects... At least pros in the NFL make 7 figures for the risks they are taking. DH pros make peanuts compared to those guys.

Can you even ride DH without having a concussion at some point?
  • 1 0
 I've only ever had 2 concussions. One was in 6th grade from a fastball to the temple and the other was me on my moto in 10th grade flying through the woods.

Been blessed to not head slam on the DH or trail bikes.

A buddy however has concussed himself multiple times on both DH & trail bikes. He's like a lawn dart.
  • 4 0
 Bummed for Finn...he's still in contention for the overall hopefully!
  • 2 0
 Yeah, I'm bummed for him as well. I had a feeling he was going to take his first win this weekend... not sure why, but he just seemed to be peaking at Lourdes and finding the final missing piece to get onto the top step. I hope he gets better soon, he's got a bright future.
  • 3 0
 ONE MORE...... Stop the madness - be safe !!!
  • 7 7
 Argh my fantasy picks are all screwed now. Actually, healing vibes, I know how repeated concussions can F you up in the long run.
  • 3 1
 Yep, our helmet manufacturers have a lot of work ahead of them.
  • 1 0
 They are all riding Fox, don’t they?
  • 1 0
 Bell for Nicole, my bad.
  • 1 0
 Finn on Specialized helmet now.
  • 1 0
 Bummer, Finn was looking quick!
  • 2 1
 Make slower tracks?
  • 1 1
 Bruh. This is crazy. I'm editing my fantasy team like crazy.





