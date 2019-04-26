Pinkbike.com
Video: Finn Iles - I Wanted to be the Junior That Came Out and Dominated
Apr 26, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Check out Rob Warner's first Gondola Chat of the year with Finn Iles. Finn and Rob chat about their trip to Ecuador over the off-season, Finn's thoughts on the 2018 season and how he's getting on with the new mixed wheeled bike.
Must Read This Week
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
179626 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
72742 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
55086 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
53136 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
50437 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Aaron Gwin's World Cup Preparation
45694 views
Kaos Seagrave To Miss Maribor World Cup Due To Lack of UCI Points
36710 views
Review: Pivot Trail 429 - A Little Bit of Travel, A Whole Lot of Fun
35736 views
Score
Time
+ 1
BCpov
Plus
(11 mins ago)
What's the hardest part about being you?
Mustache.
youtu.be/wQl9GgCnBnU
[Reply]
+ 1
Supermoo
(1 mins ago)
Will be great to watch how Finn does. Cool to see the Junior's as they progress through the Elite's.
[Reply]
+ 1
Brent-F
(3 mins ago)
Finn is the full package and a sponsor's dream.
[Reply]
