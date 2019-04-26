VIDEOS

Video: Finn Iles - I Wanted to be the Junior That Came Out and Dominated

Apr 26, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Check out Rob Warner's first Gondola Chat of the year with Finn Iles. Finn and Rob chat about their trip to Ecuador over the off-season, Finn's thoughts on the 2018 season and how he's getting on with the new mixed wheeled bike.

3 Comments

  • + 1
 What's the hardest part about being you?

Mustache.

youtu.be/wQl9GgCnBnU
  • + 1
 Will be great to watch how Finn does. Cool to see the Junior's as they progress through the Elite's.
  • + 1
 Finn is the full package and a sponsor's dream.

