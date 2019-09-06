Finn Iles Out of World Cup Finals After Crash - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Sep 6, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Specialized Gravity has just announced that Finn Iles will not be racing after a crash in training.

bigquotesYesterday, our little boy who arrived 5 years ago in the program, Finn Iles, crashed. He's OK, because he's now a strong Man, training hard and pushing the limits. But we decided together to not race this weekend, being already focus on recovery and up coming test and training we have this off season. Heal up soon buddy! We love you.Specialized Gravity

We wish Finn all the best for a smooth recovery.

13 Comments

  • 14 1
 Glad to hear he’s all grown up now.
  • 19 1
 For real. That post was awkward.
  • 1 1
 @COnovicerider: for some reason I read that picturing Loic typing it... Maybe he hijacked the spesh official statement on this one!
  • 1 1
 Haha it sounds like something google translator came up with
  • 3 0
 @COnovicerider: I think some inside jokes made it to the outside world.
  • 1 1
 So how is this laim track looking. Took out the rider that helped design it and now Finn. Heal up quick guys.
  • 6 0
 Ah rats for Finn. Hope it's not serious.
  • 4 1
 I guess his season is Finn-ished
  • 1 3
 Ya, he is Canned-ian
  • 3 1
 Whoever the Specialized PR dude is needs a “how not to sound like a pedo” lesson in writing
  • 1 0
 Had such a good run at World Champs. Can't wait to see what he comes back with next season.
  • 1 0
 He must have went WHAM! Hope it is nothing serious and he heals up quick.
  • 1 2
 Sounds like he got scared

