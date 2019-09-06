Finn Iles Out of World Cup Finals After Crash - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Specialized Gravity has just announced that Finn Iles will not be racing after a crash in training.
|Yesterday, our little boy who arrived 5 years ago in the program, Finn Iles, crashed. He's OK, because he's now a strong Man, training hard and pushing the limits. But we decided together to not race this weekend, being already focus on recovery and up coming test and training we have this off season. Heal up soon buddy! We love you.—Specialized Gravity
We wish Finn all the best for a smooth recovery.
