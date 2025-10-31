Powered by Outside

Finn Treudler Extends Contract with Cube Factory Racing Until 2028

Oct 31, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
Finn Treudler charges out front leaving a trail of dust.

Cube Factory Racing has announced a contract extension for Finn Treudler after an incredibly successful 2025 season with the team.

Following a year where Treudler secured eight U23 XCO World Cup victories, seven consecutive U23 XCC World Cup wins, two World Cup series titles and the U23 XCO World Champ title, Cube Factory Racing has retained the young Swiss racer until 2028.

With his team now locked in until 2028, Cube Factory Racing will support Treudler as he begins his elite XC career next year and will be fighting amongst the biggest names in XC racing.


bigquotesAfter two very successful seasons with the team, from his first World Cups to becoming World Champion, Finn has proven that he belongs at the very top. And we’re beyond excited to continue this journey together for the long run.

Next season will be his first year in the Elite category and we can’t wait to see him back in the fight. World Cups, Championships, battles, emotions… we’re ready for all of it together.

Let’s push limits. Let’s grow. Let’s make history together through 2028 and beyondCube Factory Racing XC


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours World Cup XC XC Racing Cube Finn Treudler


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,292 articles
Report
2 Comments
  • 10
 Awesome news! Congrats to Finn Trü̈dler on extending his contract with CUBE Factory Racing until 2028. Looking forward to seeing what heights he and the team hit together!
  • 10
 Can't wait to see him race in the Elite category!







