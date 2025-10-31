Finn Treudler Extends Contract with Cube Factory Racing Until 2028

After two very successful seasons with the team, from his first World Cups to becoming World Champion, Finn has proven that he belongs at the very top. And we’re beyond excited to continue this journey together for the long run.



Next season will be his first year in the Elite category and we can’t wait to see him back in the fight. World Cups, Championships, battles, emotions… we’re ready for all of it together.



Let’s push limits. Let’s grow. Let’s make history together through 2028 and beyond — Cube Factory Racing XC