Video: 20 Years Later with The Finnish Mafia

Fall is the best time for riding here in Finland. Trails are in perfect condition and people have time after a busy summer. Good time for riding and playing with old cameras.

Fun to work with 20ish year old cameras. This Panasonic HVX-200 is the newer one that we used on this shoot. It has a DV cassette option but also shoots on P2 memory cards. Well used on skate - and snowboard videos.

This project was all about meeting old friends.

Video is filmed in 2 months. Mostly on weekends. Fall started warm but went cold really fast. Plan was to shoot more but then snow hit the ground.

Did I mention that it was really cold?

Loam to dirt. BMX action was always a part of old Finnish Mafia films too. Lot's of the riders were riding both BMX and MTB.

The Finnish Mafia MTBvideos were made between 2002 and 2006. Whoever was holding the camera was the filmer. It was all about having fun and riding bikes with friends. To celebrate those times 20 years after our first film. This fall we dusted our old DV cameras and filmed some new footage before the snow hit the ground. Thank you friends, old and new!Video by: Joonas Vinnari & Tuukka WesterholmPhoto credits: Tuukka Westerholm, Joonas Vinnari, Riku Mertala & Veiko Pundonen