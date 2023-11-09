Fireride Festival Dates Announced For Costa Rica

Words
: Fireride Festival We are stoked to announce FIRERIDE Festival is back and heading to one of the most beautiful countries in the world - COSTA RICA, for more Bikes, Tacos & Good Times on the 9/10th March 2024 at the House of Dirt Bike Park just outside of San Jose.
35 of the world's best male and female athletes from different disciplines such as BMX, MTB, FREERIDE, DOWNHILL, ENDURO and DIRT JUMP will be invited to compete at Fireride Festival in: Long Jump, High Jump, Best Trick (Line) & The Whip-Off Battle where 2 rides simultaneously throw a whip over a jump and then will be voted on to create a head to head elimination rounds. Riders can register and enter on the day to compete against the Pro's in the Long Jump and Whip-Off Battle. Riders can also qualify for Best Trick by competing at the Sunset Jam in Costa Rica. Athletes can only bring 1 bike to compete on during the full event.
On 20th November we will be releasing our 30-minute-long documentary to the public.
.
Where the story begins of a mountain bike festival that was not just from one individual, but a community. A community that has a passion for Bikes, Tacos & Good Times.
We introduce you, to the story of the Fireride Festival.
Featuring: Sam Pilgrim, Casey Brown, Tom Cardy, Jon Simnek, Cody Johnson, Dr Hiram, Harry Schofield, Shannon Marie Lucy Van Eesteren and Patrick Robinson.
27th November VIP and general admission tickets to Fireride Festival Costa Rica 2024 will officially go on sale.
When attending a Fireride event, expect: Live music, DJ sets, Floodlit jumps, Fire displays, Fireworks, demo bikes to ride, kids coaching sessions, open public trails and athletes from around the world such as Sam Pilgrim, Casey Brown and local Costa Rica legend Kenneth Tencio sending it! A recipe for an epic mountain bike party!!
Head over to http://fireride.bike
and @FirerideFestival to keep up to date on all the latest news.