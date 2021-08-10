Red Bull Rampage Announces 2021 Athlete List & Confirms New Venue

Red Bull has announced the 15 rider invite list for Red Bull Rampage 2021. This year marks the 20th anniversary of freeride's biggest competition and the event will be moving to a brand new venue with some of the world's best freeriders and racers ready to throw down
The list includes the top 10 from last year's event, plus 5 wildcard invites and a further 5 alternates should any of the riders pull out between now and the event in October. The wildcards and alternates were selected by a committee of former Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry experts based on competition results and video submissions. Six former winners and two event rookies are amongst the list of athletes invited to compete, highlighting a true cross section of the sport today. All invited athletes must confirm their attendance by September 27th, at which point anyone who drops out or is unable to attend would be replaced by an event alternate and the competition roster will be set.Pre-Qualified Athletes:
Wildcard Invites:
Brendan Fairclough GBR
Szymon Godziek POL
Tyler McCaul USA
Ethan Nell USA
Brett Rheeder CAN
Brandon Semenuk CAN
Carson Storch USA
Kyle Strait USA
Vincent Tupin FRA
Tom Van Steenbergen CAN
Alternates:
Andreu Lacondeguy ES-CT
Jaxson Riddle USA
Kurt Sorge CAN
Brage Vestavik NOR
Cam Zink USA
Thomas Genon BEL
Emil Johansson SWE
Reed Boggs USA
DJ Brandt USA
Antoine Bizet FRA
|After a short hiatus, it's exciting to see Red Bull Rampage return this year, especially since it’s the 20-year anniversary. While we missed the 2020 event, I know myself and the rest of the riders are looking forward to getting back out to Utah. A new venue means open doors for creativity, but also a big build to have our lines ready for finals. Looking forward to getting the shovels in the dirt.—Brandon Semenuk, Defending Champion
The event is scheduled for October 15th and tickets will go on-sale to public on Friday, August 20th at 9am Pt/12pm ET at www.redbull.com/rampage
.
7 Comments
Post a Comment