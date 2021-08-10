Red Bull Rampage Announces 2021 Athlete List & Confirms New Venue

After a short hiatus, it's exciting to see Red Bull Rampage return this year, especially since it’s the 20-year anniversary. While we missed the 2020 event, I know myself and the rest of the riders are looking forward to getting back out to Utah. A new venue means open doors for creativity, but also a big build to have our lines ready for finals. Looking forward to getting the shovels in the dirt.​​ — Brandon Semenuk, Defending Champion