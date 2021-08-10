Red Bull Rampage Announces 2021 Athlete List & Confirms New Venue

Aug 10, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Victory lap for Semenuk.

Red Bull has announced the 15 rider invite list for Red Bull Rampage 2021. This year marks the 20th anniversary of freeride's biggest competition and the event will be moving to a brand new venue with some of the world's best freeriders and racers ready to throw down

The list includes the top 10 from last year's event, plus 5 wildcard invites and a further 5 alternates should any of the riders pull out between now and the event in October. The wildcards and alternates were selected by a committee of former Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry experts based on competition results and video submissions. Six former winners and two event rookies are amongst the list of athletes invited to compete, highlighting a true cross section of the sport today. All invited athletes must confirm their attendance by September 27th, at which point anyone who drops out or is unable to attend would be replaced by an event alternate and the competition roster will be set.

Pre-Qualified Athletes:

Brendan Fairclough GBR

Szymon Godziek POL

Tyler McCaul USA

Ethan Nell USA

Brett Rheeder CAN
Brandon Semenuk CAN

Carson Storch USA

Kyle Strait USA

Vincent Tupin FRA

Tom Van Steenbergen CAN

Wildcard Invites:

Andreu Lacondeguy ES-CT

Jaxson Riddle USA

Kurt Sorge CAN
Brage Vestavik NOR

Cam Zink USA

Alternates:

Thomas Genon BEL

Emil Johansson SWE

Reed Boggs USA
DJ Brandt USA

Antoine Bizet FRA


bigquotesAfter a short hiatus, it's exciting to see Red Bull Rampage return this year, especially since it’s the 20-year anniversary. While we missed the 2020 event, I know myself and the rest of the riders are looking forward to getting back out to Utah. A new venue means open doors for creativity, but also a big build to have our lines ready for finals. Looking forward to getting the shovels in the dirt.​​Brandon Semenuk, Defending Champion

The event is scheduled for October 15th and tickets will go on-sale to public on Friday, August 20th at 9am Pt/12pm ET at www.redbull.com/rampage.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Brandon Semenuk Brendan Fairclough Brett Rheeder Freeride


7 Comments

  • 7 0
 Hell yeah… Barge is in!!! Go lad!!!
  • 3 0
 Glad to see Brage in but bumming for Johny Salido not getting the chance to redeem himself
  • 2 0
 Pulling for Brage after the XGames fluke ... lets go bud!
  • 2 0
 Woopwoop DJ Brandt back in it! Hope they allow spectators this year.
  • 1 0
 rampage is so rad. seems like a great rider list given how few invites there are, and I can't wait to see the new venue
  • 1 0
 No Mathieu Van Der Poel? I think he's got it in the bag.
  • 1 0
 only if they leave rampage's famous safety ramps in place

Post a Comment



