First 15 Riders Announced for Hardline 2019

With less than a month to go until downhill’s hardest race, the first batch of 15 riders has been announced for Red Bull Hardline. On 14-15th September, these riders will descend on Machynlleth, Wales, to tackle Dan Atherton’s fiendish creation.
Topping the list is Gee Atherton, the reigning champion, who will have a busy post-season with his Rampage Wildcard
entry already announced. Joining him are two other previous winners, Craig Evans and Bernard Kerr, as well as riders from all over the world. Nine riders from this first batch are British but with another 15 still to be announced, there’s still plenty of space available for more international riders.
Here are the first 15 riders lined up for the 6th Red Bull Hardline:Gee Atherton
(Atherton bikes)
UCI Rank: 16
Hardline History: Winner 2018 Dan Atherton
(Atherton bikes)
UCI Rank: N/A
Hardline History: Hardline creator, 3rd 2017, 13th 2016, 2nd 2014 Brendan Fairclough
(Scott downhill factory)
UCI Rank: 68
Hardline History: DNQ 2018 Laurie Greenland
(MS Mondraker)
UCI Rank: 6
Hardline History: 9th 2018, 4th 2017 Brook McDonald
(Team: MS Mondraker)
UCI Rank: 7
Hardline History: 10th 2016 Charlie Hatton
(Atherton bikes)
UCI Rank: 32
Hardline History: 3rd 2018 Adam Brayton
(Hope Technology)
UCI Rank: 51
Hardline History: 5th 2017, 3rd 2016, 4th 2015 Craig Evans
(Team: Santa Cruz free agents)
UCI Rank: N/A
Hardline History: winner 2017, 6th 2015 Bernard Kerr
(Pivot Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 33
Hardline History: 2nd 2018, 2nd 2017, winner 2016, 3rd 2015 Brage Vestavik
(MS Mondraker)
UCI Rank: 92
Hardline History: 6th 2018 Florent Payet
(VoulVoul Racing)
UCI Rank: 57
Hardline History: 7th 2018 Kade Edwards
(Trek Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 61
Hardline History: 10th 2018 Alexandre Fayolle
(Polygon UR)
UCI Rank: 69,
Hardline History: 5th 2018, 10th 2017 Kaos Seagrave
(Transition Bikes/ Muc-Off Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 380
Hardline History: 7th 2017 Eddie Masters
(Pivot Factory Racing)
UCI Rank: 28
Hardline History: 7th 2016
