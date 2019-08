First 15 Riders Announced for Hardline 2019

Gee Atherton

Dan Atherton

Brendan Fairclough

Laurie Greenland

Brook McDonald

Charlie Hatton

Adam Brayton

Craig Evans

Bernard Kerr

Brage Vestavik

Florent Payet

Kade Edwards

Alexandre Fayolle

Kaos Seagrave

Eddie Masters

With less than a month to go until downhill’s hardest race, the first batch of 15 riders has been announced for Red Bull Hardline. On 14-15th September, these riders will descend on Machynlleth, Wales, to tackle Dan Atherton’s fiendish creation.Topping the list is Gee Atherton, the reigning champion, who will have a busy post-season with his Rampage Wildcard entry already announced. Joining him are two other previous winners, Craig Evans and Bernard Kerr, as well as riders from all over the world. Nine riders from this first batch are British but with another 15 still to be announced, there’s still plenty of space available for more international riders.Here are the first 15 riders lined up for the 6th Red Bull Hardline:(Atherton bikes)UCI Rank: 16Hardline History: Winner 2018(Atherton bikes)UCI Rank: N/AHardline History: Hardline creator, 3rd 2017, 13th 2016, 2nd 2014(Scott downhill factory)UCI Rank: 68Hardline History: DNQ 2018(MS Mondraker)UCI Rank: 6Hardline History: 9th 2018, 4th 2017(Team: MS Mondraker)UCI Rank: 7Hardline History: 10th 2016(Atherton bikes)UCI Rank: 32Hardline History: 3rd 2018(Hope Technology)UCI Rank: 51Hardline History: 5th 2017, 3rd 2016, 4th 2015(Team: Santa Cruz free agents)UCI Rank: N/AHardline History: winner 2017, 6th 2015(Pivot Factory Racing)UCI Rank: 33Hardline History: 2nd 2018, 2nd 2017, winner 2016, 3rd 2015(MS Mondraker)UCI Rank: 92Hardline History: 6th 2018(VoulVoul Racing)UCI Rank: 57Hardline History: 7th 2018(Trek Factory Racing)UCI Rank: 61Hardline History: 10th 2018(Polygon UR)UCI Rank: 69,Hardline History: 5th 2018, 10th 2017(Transition Bikes/ Muc-Off Factory Racing)UCI Rank: 380Hardline History: 7th 2017(Pivot Factory Racing)UCI Rank: 28Hardline History: 7th 2016