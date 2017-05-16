Whistler Mountain Bike Park: First Chair Is 3 Days Away - Video

Somewhere deep in the Whistler valley something has begun to stir. You can feel it in the dirt, hear it in the wind and see it in the forest. It feels like the Bike Park is awakening. Grab your buddies and hustle for opening day on May 19 because the trails are open in three days. So, who's got first chair?









Opening Details - May 19

Trails To Open

Although we had a long and deep winter, the white stuff has been disappearing quicker than expected. What was once thought to be a snowy opening, only the very upper portions of Fitz trails still have snow on the sides. Roughly 90% of Fitz zone will be open and running well once the rope drops on May 19. Expect favourites like:

- A-Line

- B-Line

- Crank It Up

- Ninja Cougar

- Karate Monkey

- Smoke & Mirrors

- Afternoon Delight

- Angry Pirate

- Whistler Downhill

- Fade To Black

- Dwayne Johnson



Schleyer will open but only to the rock garden where it'll be routed to Joyride via McSkimming's rock.



Joyride is on deck to open as well but the very upper needs work to the culvert ditches so this portion might not be an option.



Dirt Merchant, Crabapple Hits, and C-More won't open until some dry weather can reduce the moisture on these trails. Stay tuned!



Big thank you to the many volunteer diggers who came out this past Saturday to ensure we have a good opening with as many trails possible. Slap'em a high five if you know any and check out the



GT Presents #SRSLYFUN at the GLC - Saturday May 20

Fun is serious business and no one takes it more seriously than GT Bicycles. Join the 2017 official opening party at the GLC from 8:30 to late. Bring your best Canadian tuxedo and feast on a poutine buffet and try your hand with the mechanical bull comp.



GT will also be set up at the base of the park offering tech support and a rider lounge for when arm pump gets the best of you.



Early Bird Season Pass Sale ends May 21

Still don't have your pass to bag lap after lap all summer long? The Early Bird Sale with bonus offers ends May 21. Buy an Unlimited Season Pass and get a free TOTW pass and Bring-A-Friend ticket. More offers on 10 and 5 day passes available at



The race is on! Paul sends it first on Crazy Train with Tristan and Trevor in tow.





Trevor breaks away by smashing roots on a Blackcomb classic.





Paul isn't afraid of a little rock roll if it means grabbing first chair.





Tristan and Trevor slapping berms on AMPM.





The boys are fully pinned trying to be first to Opening Day.





Tristan shows some style while riding Tunnel Vision.





Cheers to Scott Secco for his Whistler Mountain Bike Park debut film and edit of FIRST CHAIR.





The guys were trying to figure out who was first if they were all sitting on the same chair...



See you awake in the lineup after a few last sleeps.



Video: Scott Secco and Good Fortune Collective

Sound Design and Mix: Keith White Audio

Song: Silly Savage by the Golden Toadstools

Photos: Robin O'Neil



#RideNowSleepLater