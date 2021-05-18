First Flight on the New Niner Jet 9 RDO with Kyle Warner & Macky Franklin in Top Gun Inspired Launch Video

May 18, 2021
by NinerBikes  

"On December 12, 2009, the Niner Bikes company established a full suspension 29er mountain bike for the most discriminating riders on planet Earth. Its purpose was to deliver the sheer awesomeness of high performance mountain biking and to ensure that the handful of riders who rode this bike had the most incredible ride of their lives.

They succeeded.

Today, the Niner Bikes company calls this bike the JET 9 RDO.
The Riders call it:
The NEW JET 9 RDO."

Join Maverick (Kyle Warner), Goose (Macky Franklin), Iceman (Nate Adams), Charlie (April Zastrow), and Carol (Syd Schulz) for a first flight on the new JET 9 RDO.


Completely reimagined for 2021, the classic JET 9 RDO reasserts its position as Niner's most popular, most versatile, and most agile trail bike. With hyper-capable frame geometry and 120mm of suspension travel, you’ll float up technical climbs, blast downhills, and fly smoothly over everything in between.


The first Niner JET 9 left the runway in 2007. With an early head start, Niner remains a leader in the category. Niner’s expertise in full-suspension 29er mountain bikes has been honed to a razor sharp edge.


For this 14-year span, the JET has always maintained a place in the range. The latest iteration affirms the JET 9 RDO as a competitive contemporary short-travel trail bike, with the heritage to prove it and a lifetime warranty to back it up.


The JET 9 RDO ratchets up the fun factor when it’s time to fly, but it doesn’t bite back during your climb to cruising altitude. By blending the pedaling chops of a cross-country bike with the suspension and geometry characteristics of a trail bike, we’ve made our JET 9 RDO into the most versatile bike we could imagine.


Pedaling uphill is limited only by your legs and lungs. Our signature CVA suspension leaves no ounce of effort nor watt of power wasted. Every pedal stroke earns altitude with no loss of efficiency.


Flipping it around and floating back down, your descent is turbulence-free, thanks to small bump sensitivity. Combined with solid mid-stroke support to save full travel for when you really need it, the JET 9 RDO is a smooth flyer in any situation.



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Trail Bikes Niner Niner Jet 9 Kyle Warner


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
86506 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
73452 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
64791 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
54336 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
52926 views
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
52874 views
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
50820 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
42683 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007844
Mobile Version of Website