First Flight on the New Niner Jet 9 RDO with Kyle Warner & Macky Franklin in Top Gun Inspired Launch Video

The NEW JET 9 RDO

"On December 12, 2009, the Niner Bikes company established a full suspension 29er mountain bike for the most discriminating riders on planet Earth. Its purpose was to deliver the sheer awesomeness of high performance mountain biking and to ensure that the handful of riders who rode this bike had the most incredible ride of their lives.They succeeded.Today, the Niner Bikes company calls this bike the JET 9 RDO.The Riders call it:."Join Maverick (Kyle Warner), Goose (Macky Franklin), Iceman (Nate Adams), Charlie (April Zastrow), and Carol (Syd Schulz) for a first flight on the new JET 9 RDO.Completely reimagined for 2021, the classic JET 9 RDO reasserts its position as Niner's most popular, most versatile, and most agile trail bike. With hyper-capable frame geometry and 120mm of suspension travel, you’ll float up technical climbs, blast downhills, and fly smoothly over everything in between.The first Niner JET 9 left the runway in 2007. With an early head start, Niner remains a leader in the category. Niner’s expertise in full-suspension 29er mountain bikes has been honed to a razor sharp edge.For this 14-year span, the JET has always maintained a place in the range. The latest iteration affirms the JET 9 RDO as a competitive contemporary short-travel trail bike, with the heritage to prove it and a lifetime warranty to back it up.The JET 9 RDO ratchets up the fun factor when it’s time to fly, but it doesn’t bite back during your climb to cruising altitude. By blending the pedaling chops of a cross-country bike with the suspension and geometry characteristics of a trail bike, we’ve made our JET 9 RDO into the most versatile bike we could imagine.Pedaling uphill is limited only by your legs and lungs. Our signature CVA suspension leaves no ounce of effort nor watt of power wasted. Every pedal stroke earns altitude with no loss of efficiency.Flipping it around and floating back down, your descent is turbulence-free, thanks to small bump sensitivity. Combined with solid mid-stroke support to save full travel for when you really need it, the JET 9 RDO is a smooth flyer in any situation.