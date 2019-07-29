First Impressions: 13 Minutes of Sun Valley Trail Riding with Kyle Warner & Jason Lucas

First Impressions: Sun Valley
Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Ray Gadd
To be honest, I knew nothing about Sun Valley, Idaho a month ago. However, as I flew in from Vancouver, eyes glued to the plane window, I could tell I was in for one hell of a treat. The massive mountain tops coupled with rolling hills had me immediately excited to build my bike and get pedalling.
I was lucky enough to be joined by Idaho resident Kyle Warner who has spent a fair amount of time up in the hills of Sun Valley. Together, we embarked on a massive day of riding and I was lucky enough to experience some of the best, high-speed singletrack that I have ever ridden. From backcountry epics to massive bike park laps we hit an incredible variety of trails. I know we only scratched the surface and that thought has me itching to go back already. If Sun Valley isn't on your bucket list, go ahead and put it on there. You won't be disappointed. Sun Valley mountain biking trails
1 Comment
Post a Comment