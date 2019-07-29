First Impressions: 13 Minutes of Sun Valley Trail Riding with Kyle Warner & Jason Lucas

Jul 29, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

First Impressions: Sun Valley
Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Ray Gadd

Presented by Visit Sun Valley.


To be honest, I knew nothing about Sun Valley, Idaho a month ago. However, as I flew in from Vancouver, eyes glued to the plane window, I could tell I was in for one hell of a treat. The massive mountain tops coupled with rolling hills had me immediately excited to build my bike and get pedalling.

I was lucky enough to be joined by Idaho resident Kyle Warner who has spent a fair amount of time up in the hills of Sun Valley. Together, we embarked on a massive day of riding and I was lucky enough to experience some of the best, high-speed singletrack that I have ever ridden. From backcountry epics to massive bike park laps we hit an incredible variety of trails. I know we only scratched the surface and that thought has me itching to go back already. If Sun Valley isn't on your bucket list, go ahead and put it on there. You won't be disappointed.

The pedal up Greenhorn to Imperial Gulch is filled with incredible views at every turn.

Sometimes you just need to stop and soak it all in... before dropping in.


It's easy to feel small out here.

Kyle was all smiles while leading me down.

Just a couple of vloggers.

The area around Alden Gulch fell victim to a massive forest fire years ago. The forest is still recovering but the contrast of the burnt trees and young growth is stunning.

The fresh re-route on the Alden Gulch trail is incredible. Shout out to the builders that made it happen.


There are a few trailside hits there if you want them.

How I felt after pedalling for many, many hours. Luckily, Bald Mountain is right in town and offers up a ton of vert for very little effort.

GoPro, on.

You want air? Mindbender has you covered.


Lefts and rights all day, baby.

Yeah, this place is rad.

Sun Valley mountain biking trails

Presented by Visit Sun Valley.

This video was shot entirely on the GoPro Hero 7 Black.


Regions in Article
Sun Valley

Posted In:
Videos First Impressions Jason Lucas Kyle Warner Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes
69642 views
Review: Intend Infinity Dual-Crown USD Fork
53520 views
First Ride: The 2020 Cannondale Moterra Isn't Just Another SUV eMTB
53348 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
43741 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
39426 views
Vail Resorts to Acquire 17 Mountains in North America
37754 views
Alchemy Launches 29/27.5 Mullet Bike
37168 views
Injury Update: Aaron Gwin Out Until DH World Champs
36034 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Rossignol?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015930
Mobile Version of Website