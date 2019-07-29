First Impressions: 13 Minutes of Sun Valley Trail Riding with Kyle Warner & Jason Lucas

First Impressions: Sun Valley

Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Ray Gadd

The pedal up Greenhorn to Imperial Gulch is filled with incredible views at every turn.

Sometimes you just need to stop and soak it all in... before dropping in.

It's easy to feel small out here.

Kyle was all smiles while leading me down.

Just a couple of vloggers.

The area around Alden Gulch fell victim to a massive forest fire years ago. The forest is still recovering but the contrast of the burnt trees and young growth is stunning.

The fresh re-route on the Alden Gulch trail is incredible. Shout out to the builders that made it happen.

There are a few trailside hits there if you want them.

How I felt after pedalling for many, many hours. Luckily, Bald Mountain is right in town and offers up a ton of vert for very little effort.

You want air? Mindbender has you covered.

Lefts and rights all day, baby.

Yeah, this place is rad.

This video was shot entirely on the GoPro Hero 7 Black.

To be honest, I knew nothing about Sun Valley, Idaho a month ago. However, as I flew in from Vancouver, eyes glued to the plane window, I could tell I was in for one hell of a treat. The massive mountain tops coupled with rolling hills had me immediately excited to build my bike and get pedalling.I was lucky enough to be joined by Idaho resident Kyle Warner who has spent a fair amount of time up in the hills of Sun Valley. Together, we embarked on a massive day of riding and I was lucky enough to experience some of the best, high-speed singletrack that I have ever ridden. From backcountry epics to massive bike park laps we hit an incredible variety of trails. I know we only scratched the surface and that thought has me itching to go back already. If Sun Valley isn't on your bucket list, go ahead and put it on there. You won't be disappointed.