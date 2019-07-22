First Impressions: Bas Van Steenbergen & Jason Lucas Blast Big Berms & Jumps at Big White Bike Park

Jul 22, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Big White is well known as a winter destination but in the past couple of years, they have made a big push to develop a bike park. In the summer of 2017, the bike park opened with just a handful of trails, but since then there have been more added every year.

With Loft Bike Parks taking the reigns on trail building this year, there has been a bunch of new flow and jumps of all sizes sprinkled around the park. Join Bas Van Steenbergen as he shows Pinkbike's Jason Lucas around some of the park's best trails.


Big White mountain biking trails

Presented by Big White.

This video was shot entirely on the GoPro Hero 7 Black.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 rock hammer looks properly amazing
  • + 1
 "i only ride park"

