First Impressions: Bas Van Steenbergen & Jason Lucas Blast Big Berms & Jumps at Big White Bike Park

This video was shot entirely on the GoPro Hero 7 Black.

Big White is well known as a winter destination but in the past couple of years, they have made a big push to develop a bike park. In the summer of 2017, the bike park opened with just a handful of trails, but since then there have been more added every year.With Loft Bike Parks taking the reigns on trail building this year, there has been a bunch of new flow and jumps of all sizes sprinkled around the park. Join Bas Van Steenbergen as he shows Pinkbike's Jason Lucas around some of the park's best trails.