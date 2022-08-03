Watch
First Impressions: Geoff Gulevich Rides The Crested Butte Bike Park
Aug 3, 2022
Pinkbike Originals
We are back with another First Impressions video, this time we have Geoff Gulevich on board checking out the Crested Butte Bike Part for the first time alongside Max Cramer.
Crested Butte mountain biking trails
In partnership with
Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association
Regions in Article
Crested Butte
Posted In:
Travel
Videos
First Impressions
Pinkbike Originals
Geoff Gulevich
Sponsored
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
1
0
drbelleville
(46 mins ago)
Sweet!!! Love those trails Only Downside - Vail Resorts now bout the CB area...cant see going back now, I'll be more broke. LOL
[Reply]
4
0
dreamlink87
(39 mins ago)
Good ole crusty butt
[Reply]
1
0
christianlund
(42 mins ago)
Just spent last weekend here, its amazing, with great trails, awesome flow, insane tech, huge jumps, and not very busy
[Reply]
2
0
rallyimprezive
(16 mins ago)
edit: wrong spot.
[Reply]
1
1
gabriepa
(22 mins ago)
Went last summer, it’s cool, but I prefer the other parks in colorado like Trestle, Snowmass, Keystone, etc.
[Reply]
4
0
rallyimprezive
(16 mins ago)
Yea CB is not great at all.... no one should bother going there..
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
6
Carshop
(47 mins ago)
Wow....First?
[Reply]
