First Impressions: Geoff Gulevich Rides The Crested Butte Bike Park

Aug 3, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We are back with another First Impressions video, this time we have Geoff Gulevich on board checking out the Crested Butte Bike Part for the first time alongside Max Cramer.


Crested Butte mountain biking trails







Regions in Article
Crested Butte

Posted In:
Travel Videos First Impressions Pinkbike Originals Geoff Gulevich Sponsored


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
133389 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
82319 views
First Ride: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Now With Mixed Wheels
62800 views
First Look: Pivot's New Shuttle SL is a Flyweight eMTB
61958 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
55564 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022
48255 views
First Look: The All-New Unno Dash
48099 views
Review: Maxxis's New Forekaster Tire is Heavier & Better Than The Original
47884 views

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 Sweet!!! Love those trails Only Downside - Vail Resorts now bout the CB area...cant see going back now, I'll be more broke. LOL
  • 4 0
 Good ole crusty butt
  • 1 0
 Just spent last weekend here, its amazing, with great trails, awesome flow, insane tech, huge jumps, and not very busy
  • 2 0
 edit: wrong spot.
  • 1 1
 Went last summer, it’s cool, but I prefer the other parks in colorado like Trestle, Snowmass, Keystone, etc.
  • 4 0
 Yea CB is not great at all.... no one should bother going there..
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008133
Mobile Version of Website