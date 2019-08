Mammoth Mountain. Presented by

This video was shot entirely on the GoPro Hero 7 Black.

Mammoth Mountain is probably best known for its historic Kamikaze DH race that has been sending riders hurdling down a long, steep fire road since the 80s. However, there's a lot more to Mammoth's bike park than just the iconic fire road and Pinkbike's Jason Lucas flew south to ride some of the best trails around the park.