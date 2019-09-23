First Impressions: One Insane Lap Down Retallack with Pro Freeriders

First Impressions: Retallack
Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Trevor Lyden
Earlier this summer, about half of the Pinkbike office along with Casey Brown, Ryan Howard, and Thomas Vanderham made the pilgrimage to the famed Retallack Lodge. For many of us, it would be our first time riding the legendary trails that surround the lodge. To say we were excited would be an understatement. Once we arrived, we were met with tacky dirt, blue skies, and the amazing hospitality of the lodge staff.
