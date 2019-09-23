First Impressions: One Insane Lap Down Retallack with Pro Freeriders

First Impressions: Retallack

Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Trevor Lyden

Wake up, smash some coffee, and get ready. Your chariot awaits.

After a rough night of glow in the dark frisbee golf, R-Dog graciously loosened up the crew before a big day.

A proper stretch is important before long durations of physical activity.

The second chariot has arrived.

Horns out for the choppa.

Casey Brown gettin' the Gram.

Nothing like a steep shale chute with some serious exposure for a warm up.

Keep your eyes on the trail, it's a long way down.

Spot the freeriders.

Shout out to the trail builders for all their incredible work in these remote mountains.

Liam, one of our guides, was an absolute shredder.

An all-time crew of rockstars.

To lean more visit Retallack's Website.

This video was shot entirely on the GoPro Hero 7 Black.

Earlier this summer, about half of the Pinkbike office along with Casey Brown, Ryan Howard, and Thomas Vanderham made the pilgrimage to the famed Retallack Lodge. For many of us, it would be our first time riding the legendary trails that surround the lodge. To say we were excited would be an understatement. Once we arrived, we were met with tacky dirt, blue skies, and the amazing hospitality of the lodge staff.