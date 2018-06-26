First Impressions: Riding Shimano's New XTR Components

Drivetrains, hubs, and brakes all take much more than a few days to review – those are the types of components where long-term durability is of the utmost importance. Will those rubber pads on the shifters hold up? How will the hub's bearings fare after months of wet rides? Will the cassette and chain handle miles and miles of hard riding without wearing too quickly? I'm curious to find out, which is why we'll be getting a group in for testing as soon as possible in order to start a long-term review.

— Mike Kazimer