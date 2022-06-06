First Impressions: Tom Bradshaw & Christina Chappetta Ride the Best Trails in Tallahassee, Florida

Tom Bradshaw and Christina Chappetta headed southeast across the continent to Tallahassee, Florida. Mountain biking probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Tallahassee, but Tom and Christina spend a day being pleasantly surprised checking out the state capital's trails. Following a route plan from the President of the Tallahassee Mountain Bike Association (TMBA
), they explore the miles of hand built singletrack, man made features and even a few laps of the Velosolution Pumptrack.
Their ride squeezed in two riding zones, Redbug on the Northern edge of the City, and Tom Brown Park connected via bike lanes to the East. Tom and Christina barely scratched the surface in their short trip with Visit Tallahassee
, but left impressed, and glad to avoid any incident during the mid-ride gator encounter. Tallahassee mountain biking trails
Would I visit Tallahassee specifically to ride these trails? Uh....
Santos and Alafia are definitely the two best mtb spots in FL
All in all, FL actually has some really great riding