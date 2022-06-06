First Impressions: Tom Bradshaw & Christina Chappetta Ride the Best Trails in Tallahassee, Florida

Jun 6, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Tom Bradshaw and Christina Chappetta headed southeast across the continent to Tallahassee, Florida. Mountain biking probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Tallahassee, but Tom and Christina spend a day being pleasantly surprised checking out the state capital's trails. Following a route plan from the President of the Tallahassee Mountain Bike Association (TMBA), they explore the miles of hand built singletrack, man made features and even a few laps of the Velosolution Pumptrack.

Their ride squeezed in two riding zones, Redbug on the Northern edge of the City, and Tom Brown Park connected via bike lanes to the East. Tom and Christina barely scratched the surface in their short trip with Visit Tallahassee, but left impressed, and glad to avoid any incident during the mid-ride gator encounter.


Tallahassee mountain biking trails



In partnership with Visit Tallahassee




Tallahassee, Tom Brown Park

11 Comments

 Wtf is @mikelevy gonna say when he sees that Tom & Christina have beaten him to his lifetime dream of going to Florida to ride? You know Levy's shivering under a blanket on his couch right now, using his fake PB account to troll us right??? He needs some fresh, humidity-choked FL air to purge his frozen purple veins...
 I am finally convinced @Mtn-Goat-13 is Levy's burner account
 Would I ride these trails if I lived in Florida? Absolutely.

Would I visit Tallahassee specifically to ride these trails? Uh....
 As someone who recently lived in FL, here is the obligatory FL comment:

Santos and Alafia are definitely the two best mtb spots in FL
 Grapefruit Trails....
 Markham down south is all there as well!
 @rclugnut: Yeah, Markham is great, too! That was the first place I rode a technical mtb trail, actually

All in all, FL actually has some really great riding
 Please do the enduro field test here! So much sicker than stupid way too steep and hard squamish.
 how many banana spider webs did y'all ride thru? lol
 Wait... aren't they in tweed valley?
 You have to ride 146 miles to decend a mile... Let me just say, Ouch...





