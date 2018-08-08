First Look: 2019 Liv Intrigue Advanced

The Intrigue Advanced is Liv's new trail/all-mountain bike that slots neatly between the XC-oriented Pique and the Enduro-capable Hail. Liv Global Product Marketing Lead Erin Lamb says that the bike was designed to be that one go-to bike that you won't hesitate to bring on a road trip, no matter what trails you're planning on riding.



Liv had an aluminum-framed Intrigue in their range between 2014 and 2016, but it disappeared when the Hail and the Pique were introduced. Since then, the product team determined that there was a gap in the line-up, and will again be offering the Intrigue in a 140/150mm-travel version for 2019.



The latest version has a women's specific frame,

Liv Intrigue Advanced Details

• Intended use: Trail/All-Mountain

• Wheel size: 27.5"

• Head tube angle: 66.5

• Rear-wheel travel: 140mm

• Boost 15x110mm (Front), Boost 12x148 (Rear)

• 2x compatible

• Carbon frame only

• Size: XS - L

• Price: $3,700 - $8,000 USD

Frame Details

Maestro Suspension with Trunnion Mount:

Updated Advanced Forged Composite Upper Rocker Arm:

Women’s-Specific Advanced Composite Frame:

3F Design Philosophy:

Frame Options & Build Kits

Geometry

The frame geometry on the Intrigue now has a longer top tube and a shorter stem for improved handling. The slacker head tube angle, at 66.5 degrees, enhances the bike’s descending performance compared to the previous version, and a steeper seat tube angle, at 74.5 degrees, improves its climbing finesse.



Liv's research shows them that a frame designed for, and a bike built for women plays a big role in women’s comfort on the bike.



Within Liv’s 3F design philosophy, they collected data that shows that when comparing women and men who are both 5'7" tall, women's torsos are on average 1.2% shorter, women's arms are 0.2% longer, women's inseam are 1.8% longer, and women's legs are 1.4% longer. They also found that, as heights get smaller, the average body dimension differences between men and women become more





Suspension

Rae Morrison helped optimize the suspension on the Liv Intrigue Advanced.

This bike is super capable on many different types of terrain – truly nimble and fun. I was thrilled to give feedback during the tuning process and noticed a big difference in shock performance once we dialed it in. — Rae Morrison

First Impressions

Liv launched the bike in Pinkbike's backyard on the trails in Squamish, BC. They hired local guides from Ride BC to find the best trails for global media to ride the new trail/all-mountain bike on. I'm coming off a recent injury, so I wasn't able to push the bike as hard as I wished, but on the test lap I was pleased with how roomy the size medium bike's 432mm top tube felt, and how comfortable the cockpit was with the 20mm-rise TruVativ carbon bar and 35mm stem.



While I didn't do any serious technical descending on the bike, my one concern with the spec is the short dropper post - only 100mm on the Medium-sized frame I rode, and only 75mm on the Small. The Large size gets a more useful, 125mm dropper, but it's hard to feel confident descending when you have four inches of extra post sticking out of the frame, and your saddle is pushing you forward on steep descents.

Sarah Moore

Location: Squamish, BC

Age: 28

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 160lbs

Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

Instagram: @smooresmoore

Photo by Reuben Krabbe Photo by Reuben Krabbe

engineered using Liv's 3F Design Philosophy, that uses the Maestro suspension platform to deliver 140mm of travel, tuned for female riders. It accommodates wider tires than the previous generation of the Intrigue (up to 2.6"), and the updated geometry gives it a longer top tube, shorter stem, steeper seat tube angle, and a slacker head tube angle.Four pivot points and two linkages work together to create a single floating pivot for active, efficient and independent suspension system on the trail. The Intrigue Advanced features 140mm of travel using Giant’s Maestro suspension technology. More than just setting the rebound and air pressure, Liv has optimized the internals of their shocks with optimal oil weights and air-spring volumes for women, with the goal of having a bike that maintains sensitivity on small bumps, and feels bottomless on big hits, while feeling smooth and supportive throughout the entire stroke.The Intrigue Advanced has an updated "forged carbon fiber" upper rocker arm. It is no longer a solid piece, but instead has a cutout in the middle for maximum lightness, without sacrificing stiffness and strength.The Intrigue is fully women's-specific, meaning that it has a frame geometry, composite layup and shock tuning created for women (more about this later). The frame has internal cable routing and is 2x-compatible for a side-pull front derailleur.3F stands for Fit, Form and Function. Liv has analyzed body dimensions, muscular activity and strength patterns, including thousands of data points about women’s anatomy, sizing variations, muscle energy and outputs. As with all Liv bikes, this data was used to engineer their frames and complete bikes to build the series from the ground up for women. Prototypes of the Intrigue were fine-tuned with feedback from Liv global athletes, including pro enduro rider Rae Morrison.The Liv Intrigue is available in three different build kit options, all with their "Advanced-Grade" composite front triangle and using an "ALUXX SL-Grade" aluminum rear triangle.The top of the line Intrigue Advanced 0 comes with a DVO custom-tuned Diamond fork, DVO custom-tuned Topaz 2 shock, a SRAM X01 Eagle drivetrain, Guide RSC brakes, a 780mm x 35mm TruVativ carbon handlebar, and Giant's TRX 0 carbon wheels. It sells for $8,000 USD.The Intrigue Advanced 1 has a Fox 34 Float Performance Elite fork, Fox Float DPX2 shock, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, Guide RS brakes, a Giant Contact Switch dropper post, 780mm x 35mm Giant Contact SL handlebars, and Giant TRX 1 carbon wheels. It retails for $5,300.The Intrigue Advanced 2 is $3,700 USD and has a Fox 34 Rythm fork, Float DPS shock, SRAM NX Eagle 1x12 drivetrain, Guide RS brakes, a 780mm x 35mm Giant Contact TR35 handlebars, Giant Contact Switch dropper post, and Giant's AM 27.5 aluminum wheels.pronounced. Additionally, they found that women activate their quad muscles differently, so they put female riders in a position to accommodate that lower body strength.Within Liv’s 3F design philosophy, they used a variety of different women’s body types and riding styles to find what they believe is the best suspension feel for women. They’ve refined the suspension's shim stacks, volume spacers, and air pressures to match the female rider based on extensive testing with their female athletes and ambassadors. Select Liv riders including Rae Morrison, and Liv Canada Brand Manager Amalie Gunn also tested multiple frame sizes alongside Liv’s design and suspension team to optimize the suspension function and ride feel for each.Rae Morrison helped tune the suspension over the winter in secret in New Zealand, after getting delivery of the bike at the Giant Factory Off-Road team camp in Sedona last fall. Working closely with the team's new partner, DVO Suspension, she helped set up the fork and shock so that they have optimal oil weights and air spring volumes for female riders, right out of the box. The model that we tested at the Liv Intrigue launch was the Liv Intrigue Advanced 0, with DVO suspension.Rae's usual race bike is the 160mm Liv Hail, but she said the Intrigue's shorter amount of travel is very capable and excels on a wide range of greens, blues, and blacks, but she can find its limits on rougher, more technical double black and downhill tracks.I asked Liv's Global Product Marketing Lead Erin Lamb about it, and she said that they put what they consider the longest possible droppers on each bike per size and that they look short because the bike has such a low stand-over height.I was impressed with the spec on the bike, and I'd have to say, this is the first Liv bike that nails it with the graphics - across all three spec levels. Giant Canada is based just down the road in North Vancouver, so I'm looking forward to spending more time on this bike in the coming months.