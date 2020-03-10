First Look: 2020 Canyon Neuron:ON eMTB

Mar 10, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Today Canyon launch their updated Neuron:ON eMTB. The bike, which first launched last year, carries over many of its Neuron traits however it receives numerous updates. The main goal of the changes, according to Canyon, was to improve the handling and capability of the bike. There are four models of the Neuron:ON, including a women's model, available with prices ranging from 3,599 EUR to 4,599 EUR.

Major updates on the Neuron:ON include the battery being integrated into the downtube, which effectively lowers the center of gravity and improves the bike's handling. The rider interface has also been improved with a new integrated off/on switch and a weatherproofed USB-C charging port in the top tube so riders can charge lights, phones, GPS units, etc. while riding.
Canyon Neuron:ON Details

• Intended use: Trail eMTB
• 130mm front/rear travel (Sizes M-XL)
• 120mm front travel, 125mm rear travel (Sizes XS, S)
• 29" wheels (Sizes M-XL)
• 27.5" wheels (Sizes XS, S)
• 2.6" tire clearance
• Aluminum frame
• Shimano STEPS E8000motor
• 504-WH battery
• Price: $3,699 - $4,599 USD

The cockpit of the Neuron:ON is tidy. The off/on button is integrated into the top tube and, on the S-XL size frames, there's a USB-C charging port so you're never left without power for lights, mobile phones, or GPS beacons.

Batteries are now integrated into the downtube which allowed Canyon to fine-tune the ride feel of the bike, lowering the center of gravity and improving handling characteristics.

The larger sizes of the Neuron:ON use 29" wheels and the smaller sizes roll on 27.5" tread to keep the same ride feel across sizes.


Updated Battery Location and Controls

The team at Canyon say that the bike is designed to have the same ride feel across all sizes, XS-XL. The XS and S frames feature smaller 27.5" wheels and less travel. The shock tune across all of the sizes is the same but the leverage rate of the XS and S bikes is higher and more linear, allowing lighter riders to run higher air pressures and letting them get the most out of whatever shock is on the bike.

The motor is the Shimano Steps E8000 system. Canyon believe that this is the optimal system for this bike as the motor and battery are small enough to give the engineering team the ability to help the bike handle as well as it possibly can. Although there are larger battery systems available, this is the largest they wanted to go without sacrificing handling traits for more power.

The battery can be charged on or off of the bike. Riders can opt to remove the battery with a 4mm Allen key if charging on the bike is not practical. With the standard 2M charger, a fully drained battery can be charged to 80% in four hours or 100% in 7.5 hours. A faster 4M charger cuts those times in half. Canyon doesn't include the 4M charger as standard due to the substantial cost increase, but it is an option on their website.


Geometry and Suspension

The suspension and geometry of the Neuron:ON largely stays the same as the 2019 version. Seat tube angles have progressed to be slightly steeper with the XS and S frames now sporting 75-degree angles and the M-XL sizes resting at 74.5-degrees.

Bikes come standard with either a Fox DPS or RockShox Deluxe Select rear shocks but can be fitted with any in-line air shock that fits. XS and S frames use a 190mm eye-to-eye with 47.5mm of stroke to deliver 125mm of travel and the larger frames measure 210mm with 50mm of stroke which delivers 130mm of travel. As mentioned above, the kinematics of the XS and S bikes are different than the larger sizes.



Other Details
The bikes are spec'd with eMTB appropriate parts. The M-XL models have 203mm rotors front and rear. The smaller sizes have a 203mm rotor on the front paired with a 180mm out back. All bikes come with four-piston calipers on the front and two-piston calipers in the back.

Steel freehub bodies on Shimano hubs are designed to handle higher torque loads and bikes have either a Fox 34, RockShox Pike, or RockShox Recon RL fork, depending on the model.

The bike also has an eMTB specific saddle, designed to keep riders from slipping off the back during steep climbs, a fully integrated upper chainguide, and handlebars with internal wiring to keep the cockpit neat as possible.





For more information visit www.canyon.com

  • 2 0
 It looks good, but I am not sure about the engineering and manufacturing quality. Their road frames were exposed a few weeks ago. Canyon have a bit to work to do, in terms of geometry aswell
  • 5 1
 Seat tube still longer than reach... Someone is stuck in the past...
  • 1 0
 I have never looked that closely into e-bike geometry but with the bb mounted motor I can imagine that there is even less room for a seatpost than you'd already see in a "modern" kinked seattube frame. So to still accommodate the longer dropper seatposts (and the actuators for internal cable routing) the need the extra length. I do agree that for me (with 460mm reach and a 400mm seattube and the saddle nearly slammed) a frame like this would be unacceptable. But for many people I see riding with dropper seatposts this apparently isn't much of an issue. They typically clamp their post such that with the dropper extended, they more or less reach XC height. For me that would be about 700mm from the bb. So even though it's been well over a decade I've had the saddle that high, I still have this option with a 400mm rigid post (extended the full 300mm out of the 400mm seattube). People running droppers at full XC height though. With say 185mm drop they end up at 515mm. Not sure what collar height is of a modern dropper but someone riding the size L frame gets a 480mm seattube it seems. So that still gives 35mm for the collar, which seems doable.

So yeah, it wouldn't be for me because it doesn't allow me to get my saddle as low as I'd like it to be for most of my riding. But seeing the way most people set up their bikes these days, this one probably suits them well.
  • 1 0
 I don’t need an Ebike at age 51 but damn I’d love take this for a rip around my local trails just so for the sake of it. It would be a hoot.
  • 3 0
 First bike I know of that's got a stutter.
  • 1 0
 "The bike also has an eMTB specific saddle, designed to keep riders from slipping off the back during steep..." how does someone handle this on a normal bike?
  • 1 0
 I recall Sam Hill has a knobby saddle. Initially improvised with tire knobs on them but later on they got a saddle that had these integrated. Obviously his goal wasn't climbing though Wink . That said, I get that e-bikes are designed for steeper climbing but I can't see how you could get so overly chilled out that you'd slide off the back. With pressure on the pedals and grip on the bars, wouldn't you just loop out before this happens?
  • 1 0
 By standing and stomping on the pedals rather than la-z-boy reclining.

