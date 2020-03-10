First Look: 2020 Canyon Neuron:ON eMTB

Today Canyon launch their updated Neuron:ON eMTB. The bike, which first launched last year, carries over many of its Neuron traits however it receives numerous updates. The main goal of the changes, according to Canyon, was to improve the handling and capability of the bike. There are four models of the Neuron:ON, including a women's model, available with prices ranging from 3,599 EUR to 4,599 EUR.
Major updates on the Neuron:ON include the battery being integrated into the downtube, which effectively lowers the center of gravity and improves the bike's handling. The rider interface has also been improved with a new integrated off/on switch and a weatherproofed USB-C charging port in the top tube so riders can charge lights, phones, GPS units, etc. while riding.
Canyon Neuron:ON Details
• Intended use: Trail eMTB
• 130mm front/rear travel (Sizes M-XL)
• 120mm front travel, 125mm rear travel (Sizes XS, S)
• 29" wheels (Sizes M-XL)
• 27.5" wheels (Sizes XS, S)
• 2.6" tire clearance
• Aluminum frame
• Shimano STEPS E8000motor
• 504-WH battery
• Price: $3,699 - $4,599 USD
The larger sizes of the Neuron:ON use 29" wheels and the smaller sizes roll on 27.5" tread to keep the same ride feel across sizes.Updated Battery Location and Controls
The team at Canyon say that the bike is designed to have the same ride feel across all sizes, XS-XL. The XS and S frames feature smaller 27.5" wheels and less travel. The shock tune across all of the sizes is the same but the leverage rate of the XS and S bikes is higher and more linear, allowing lighter riders to run higher air pressures and letting them get the most out of whatever shock is on the bike.
The motor is the Shimano Steps E8000 system. Canyon believe that this is the optimal system for this bike as the motor and battery are small enough to give the engineering team the ability to help the bike handle as well as it possibly can. Although there are larger battery systems available, this is the largest they wanted to go without sacrificing handling traits for more power.
The battery can be charged on or off of the bike. Riders can opt to remove the battery with a 4mm Allen key if charging on the bike is not practical. With the standard 2M charger, a fully drained battery can be charged to 80% in four hours or 100% in 7.5 hours. A faster 4M charger cuts those times in half. Canyon doesn't include the 4M charger as standard due to the substantial cost increase, but it is an option on their website.Geometry and Suspension
The suspension and geometry of the Neuron:ON largely stays the same as the 2019 version. Seat tube angles have progressed to be slightly steeper with the XS and S frames now sporting 75-degree angles and the M-XL sizes resting at 74.5-degrees.
Bikes come standard with either a Fox DPS or RockShox Deluxe Select rear shocks but can be fitted with any in-line air shock that fits. XS and S frames use a 190mm eye-to-eye with 47.5mm of stroke to deliver 125mm of travel and the larger frames measure 210mm with 50mm of stroke which delivers 130mm of travel. As mentioned above, the kinematics of the XS and S bikes are different than the larger sizes.Other Details
The bikes are spec'd with eMTB appropriate parts. The M-XL models have 203mm rotors front and rear. The smaller sizes have a 203mm rotor on the front paired with a 180mm out back. All bikes come with four-piston calipers on the front and two-piston calipers in the back.
Steel freehub bodies on Shimano hubs are designed to handle higher torque loads and bikes have either a Fox 34, RockShox Pike, or RockShox Recon RL fork, depending on the model.
The bike also has an eMTB specific saddle, designed to keep riders from slipping off the back during steep climbs, a fully integrated upper chainguide, and handlebars with internal wiring to keep the cockpit neat as possible.
For more information visit www.canyon.com
8 Comments
So yeah, it wouldn't be for me because it doesn't allow me to get my saddle as low as I'd like it to be for most of my riding. But seeing the way most people set up their bikes these days, this one probably suits them well.
Post a Comment