First Look: 2020 Canyon Neuron:ON eMTB

Today Canyon launch their updated Neuron:ON eMTB. The bike, which first launched last year, carries over many of its Neuron traits however it receives numerous updates. The main goal of the changes, according to Canyon, was to improve the handling and capability of the bike. There are four models of the Neuron:ON, including a women's model, available with prices ranging from 3,599 EUR to 4,599 EUR.



Major updates on the Neuron:ON include the battery being integrated into the downtube, which effectively lowers the center of gravity and improves the bike's handling. The rider interface has also been improved with a new integrated off/on switch and a weatherproofed USB-C charging port in the top tube so riders can charge lights, phones, GPS units, etc. while riding.



Canyon Neuron:ON Details



• Intended use: Trail eMTB

• 130mm front/rear travel (Sizes M-XL)

• 120mm front travel, 125mm rear travel (Sizes XS, S)

• 29" wheels (Sizes M-XL)

• 27.5" wheels (Sizes XS, S)

• 2.6" tire clearance

• Aluminum frame

• Shimano STEPS E8000motor

• 504-WH battery

• Price: $3,699 - $4,599 USD

