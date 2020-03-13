First Look: Evil's New Following

Five years have passed since Evil first launched the Following, a time period that's seen a dramatic shift in mountain bike geometry, along with the widespread acceptance of 29” wheels. That wasn't the case when this 120mm trail bike first came out – when it debuted the seemingly slack head angle and the fact that Evil was making a 29er caused heads to turn.



For 2020, the Following has received several updates, including a longer reach, steeper seat tube angle, internal cable routing, and 12 x 157mm SuperBoost spacing. Even with all those changes, the Following's intended use remains the same – it's a trail bike through and through, although there's room to alter its personality, whether that's by installing a Push ElevenSix coil shock, or going down the lighter, more XC-oriented route.



Evil Following Details



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Carbon frame

• Travel: 120mm (r) / 120 or 130mm fork

• 66.9 or 66.4-degree head angle (130mm fork) / 67.9 or 67.2-degrees (120mm fork)

• 430 or 432mm chainstays

• 12 x 157mm SuperBoost spacing

• Colors: protein powder, black

• Price: $5,799 - $7,399 USD

• Frame only: $3,099 USD

