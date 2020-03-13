First Look: Evil's New Following

Mar 13, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Evil Following

Five years have passed since Evil first launched the Following, a time period that's seen a dramatic shift in mountain bike geometry, along with the widespread acceptance of 29” wheels. That wasn't the case when this 120mm trail bike first came out – when it debuted the seemingly slack head angle and the fact that Evil was making a 29er caused heads to turn.

For 2020, the Following has received several updates, including a longer reach, steeper seat tube angle, internal cable routing, and 12 x 157mm SuperBoost spacing. Even with all those changes, the Following's intended use remains the same – it's a trail bike through and through, although there's room to alter its personality, whether that's by installing a Push ElevenSix coil shock, or going down the lighter, more XC-oriented route.
Evil Following Details

• Wheelsize: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 120mm (r) / 120 or 130mm fork
• 66.9 or 66.4-degree head angle (130mm fork) / 67.9 or 67.2-degrees (120mm fork)
• 430 or 432mm chainstays
• 12 x 157mm SuperBoost spacing
• Colors: protein powder, black
• Price: $5,799 - $7,399 USD
• Frame only: $3,099 USD
evil-bikes.com


The frame with shock is priced at $3,099, with complete build kits beginning at $5,799 and going up to $7,399 USD. All models roll on Industry Nine's Enduro S wheels with Hydra hubs. Additional complete model options will be added later this spring, including a version with SRAM's wireless AXS components. Evil's online bike configuration tool allows riders to pick and choose various components to create their ideal spec.


Evil Following
Internal cable routing, with options for riders who run their brakes moto-style.
Evil Following
The new chainstay protector has three raised portions to keep things nice and quiet.


What's New?

The Following's frame shape has been given a nip here and a tuck there, and it has a cleaner, more angular look than before. The housing is all routed inside the frame, where internal guides help facilitate installation and prevent rattling. There's even an internal routing option for riders who want to run a remote lockout, along with housing entry ports for riders who run their brakes moto style

The first Following had 12 x 142mm rear spacing, the Following MB had 12x148mm spacing, and now version 3.0 has, you guessed it, 12 x 157mm spacing. Evil's reasoning for the change? “Go ahead, roll your eyes, it’s warranted—but we tested prototypes thoroughly. It is stiffer, it allowed us to rework our pivots, and it kept our chainstays at 430mm.” The dual-row, angular contact main pivot bearings are the same size as before, but the pivot hardware size has been increased to bump up the frame stiffness even further. There's enough clearance for 29 x 2.5" tires, and some 29 x 2.6" options will work as well, depending on their actual measurements.

Other details include a chainslap protector with three raised portions to help dissipate noise, a downtube protector, an updated version of the integrated chain guide, and a threaded bottom bracket. Oh, and there's plenty of room for mounting a water bottle inside the front triangle.


Evil Following
Evil has added new stem and handlebar options into their component lineup. The Following is designed to work best with a 35mm rise bar, and with stem lengths between 35 - 50mm.
Evil Following
Rear suspension is handled by a RockShox Deluxe Ultimate RCT shock.


Evil Following


Geometry

It wouldn't be a new bike launch without the words longer and slacker showing up somewhere, but while the latest Following is longer and slacker than before, Evil didn't copy and paste the numbers from a downhill bike and call it good. In fact, some might even call that 67.2-degree head angle conservative; it's steeper than the head angle found on their Chamois Hagar gravel bike.

Slacker doesn't always mean better, and in this case Evil wanted to preserve the poppy, jibby nature that put the Following on the map in the first place, rather than turning it into an enduro bike without enough travel. That's the same reason a fork with 51mm of offset is the stock configuration rather than the increasingly common 44mm option. Both will work, but Evil's test riders preferred the quicker feel that the 51mm offset fork delivered, especially at slower speeds.

Other numbers to note include the steeper seat angle, which sits at either 75.5 or 76-degrees with a 130mm fork, and 76.5 or 77-degrees with a 120mmm fork, depending on which geometry position is selected. The reach has bumped up to 480mm on a size large; it previously was 452mm. At 430mm, the chainstays still remain on the shorter side in order to preserve that snappy handling.

Evil Following
The Following still uses a link-driven single pivot layout for its 120mm of rear travel.

When the Following first emerged, there weren't a whole lot of bikes in that aggressive, short travel 29er category. That's no longer the case, and now nearly every brand has a bike that's vying for a spot at the table. How does the Following stack up against other contenders like the Santa Cruz Tallboy, Norco Optic, or the Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol? That's still to be determined - we're working on getting one in to find out.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Evil Bikes Evil Following


155 Comments

  • 52 3
 Miss the launch videos where it was strobel trying to tear the tires of rims. Not that Slugger and Norbs are bad riders by any means. It just the old videos made the bikes look like corner destroying death machines. Now its just Dr. Ted and Dentist Bill go on a expensive trip to an island to ride mediocre trails and drink beer. Guess that pretty much pegs their demographic tho.
  • 12 16
flag tatchle1 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I've seem very little of this demographic riding Evils. The folks I see riding Evils at races are usually super fast shredders. I will admit I'm an Evil Fanboy and love my 1st gen following. But I usually see more Dentists riding Yeti's and Specialized.
  • 9 1
 I think that's the demographic because people that go to islands to ride bikes and drink beer usually have money. And you need alot of it if you want an evil
  • 3 0
 @tatchle1: What do dentists look like when they are riding their bikes....?
  • 6 0
 @JCWB: like they are filling their time
  • 1 2
 @ibishreddin: (Channeling my inner Dwight) FALSE
  • 1 1
 @JCWB: I've been a regular on this site for a few years now, so I can answer this one. Yeti frame, Enve wheels, Kashima everything, everything pristine and brand new, riding blue trails, and probably some 100's fluttering out of their hydration pack as they ride. Pretty easy to spot, really.
  • 10 5
 @tatchle1: the demographic i see riding Evil's are the mtb douchebag know-it-alls. maybe it's just me, but i never saw the allure of Evil. dont really understand the hype. hoping someone more knowledgeable than i could educate me.
  • 2 0
 @cuban-b: good lord. . . u mad bro?
  • 7 0
 I don't get this persistent theme, it's like you're either broke on pinkbike or a dentist. I'm not a Dr or Dentist, Just kid free and in tech. There are plenty of ways to make good money or afford 6k on a hobby, just depends on your priorities.
  • 1 0
 @tatchle1: triggered i see (somewhat predictable though) Smile i'm just hoping someone could educate me
  • 1 0
 @cyrways: Same here. DINK at the time I bought my Evil. If I were a dentist I'd be riding a Yeti. But glad I'm not a dentist because the Evil fn rips.
  • 35 6
 My pants were getting shorter until I read Super Boost. Lame
  • 7 0
 Not thrilled about this either having just got a new Boost wheelset Big Grin
  • 13 1
 Completely agree... instant turn off. Especially because this is a bike that could be really good with a good pair of carbon hoops, but then you couldn't bring them to your next bike, unless that was super boost as well. SUCKS.
  • 7 6
 @blast-off: $10 adapter and 10 minute re-dish and you're set. Bonus, you end up with nearly even spoke tension and thus a stronger wheel.
  • 3 3
 Yeah, that's the drawback for me. Regardless, I think Evil might have just released my next bike. Colors are shit, though.
  • 6 0
 ^Upvote this one. Tires over 2.6 ride like crap, QED no need for more than boost out back. I'm going from a one-bike, two-wheelset setup to a two-bike, three-wheelset quiver, and have *zero* interest in Pivot, Evil, or anyone else trying to build more planned-obsolescence into their rear triangles!
  • 4 2
 I will never buy a superboost bike.
  • 1 0
 @Kiotae: Sweet! Looks like 'Problem Solvers' makes one for 20 bucks. Crisis averted!
  • 24 1
 That Seat Tube Angle is about 74deg according to my photoshop.... fudge fudge fudge
  • 3 0
 much fudge
  • 14 0
 The STA = 77 degrees at stack height. The number of riders over 5’6” who run their saddle at stack height = zero.
  • 2 1
 How do you know where they're measuring the effective point to?
  • 1 0
 You can say that about most companies.

Talking about angles: their gravel bike has a slacker head angle. Something went wrong somewhere?? And that's before sagging...
  • 6 0
 @jclnv: I don’t, I’m assuming based on how they and most others have done all their geo charts for years.

I long for a world where it’s standard practice to show effective STA at 60, 70 and 80cm from BB. Especially for bikes like this one where effective vs. actual STA is very different due to kinked seat tube.
  • 1 0
 Seems more feasible that they have listed sagged STA's
  • 3 1
 @jclnv: By definition. Effective seat angle is measured by drawing a line from the BB crossing the seat tube at stack height and measuring the angle. Occasionally some brands will note an effective seat angle at some other height (e.g. Banshee), but if no height is noted then it's assumed to be stack height.
  • 1 2
 @dlxah: I agree but assumed sums it up I think. It could be the top of the seat tube for all we know. I think a standard needs to be set for designated sizes that’s realistic like Forbidden does. Also, on the whole, stated geo (and even travel) numbers are often comical in the bike industry and rarely reflect reality.

That said, seat angle is getting way overblown. A 120mm bike doesn’t need a radically steep seat angle. In fact I’d say it’s a detrimental for pedalling efficiency. 74/75 would be ideal I think.
  • 1 0
 @jclnv: @Drew-O Because that is the "standard" measurement spot in the industry. Look at the geo charts. You'll see the line coming from the stack height to the seat post. Cheers.
  • 8 10
 Oh God, the tall people whining. Can you please buy a Geometron already and leave the rest of the world alone?
  • 5 0
 No way is that 77° (at stack height). Not the first time Evil is cooking their numbers. They did the same with Insurgent, subsequently editing the STA in their geometry sheet.
  • 3 1
 @WAKIdesigns: no
  • 3 0
 Not sure it these new high steep st angles are good for my knees! I know I m getting older, but still...
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: #tallpeopleproblems
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: LOL! Or a Pole or a Banshee Titan
  • 22 3
 I long for the day that we start to see ‘poppy and jibby’ replace the played out ‘longer, lower, slacker’ marketing ploy. But the word ‘jibby’ makes me cringe...as soon as we figure out a good three letter acronym for bikes that are made for the pilot rather than the passenger I think we might get somewhere.
Any ideas?
  • 7 0
 How about FUN!
  • 3 0
 How about just calling them "fun"? It's three letters.
  • 33 0
 I long for the day when we start to see canned wet food instead of the played out dry kibble. But the word canned makes me cringe as I cannot open them like I can with an unattended bag and a few moments of unbridled enthusiasm. Once wet food is only in soft bags we will be getting somewhere.
  • 6 1
 Whoa dude, sounds like your vocabulary got left behind with 26 wheels. Do you even schralp?
  • 9 0
 I long for the day when we stop using the phrase ‘I long for the day’ on pinkbike
  • 2 1
 @cuban-b: LMAO!
  • 23 2
 Definitely rolling my eyes at superboost, evil. Just stop ffs.
  • 7 0
 but they were able to make the rear end 0.89% stiffer and the chainstays 2,49mm shorter because of it?!!?!?
  • 3 0
 @Ratz90: worth for the internet tears.
  • 1 1
 @Ratz90: Sweet, shorter chainstays for less stability at high speed! Fun!
  • 2 1
 Would it br better if they called it 157 DH?
  • 3 0
 @JohanG: it's a 120mm bike how fast over rough terrain do you plan on going with it.

I'm grateful that there are still some bikes that are not designed solely for top speed runs in a straight line down the fall line. #maketurninggreatagain
  • 22 5
 Looks cool but superboost is a dealbreaker.
  • 14 11
 Common complaint for every new bike coming out with 157 spacing. Why don't people get that 157 is nothing new. It's a hub spacing standard that's been around for ages, well before 148 came along, and makes more sense than 148 too. Just as many hub options, and easily swap hubs/wheels with any 157 DH frame (unlike 148 ). I don't get it...
  • 6 3
 @freerider11: 157 DH spacing hubs and Super-Boost hubs are different.
  • 10 0
 @freerider11: doesn't really matter that 157mm hub spacing isn't something new. But it is something different than today's common 148mm spacing. A lot of people value interchangeability.
  • 3 0
 @freerider11: DH 157 is different from Super Boost Plus. The flange spacing is different. Sort of like how 110mm front spacing on a DH wheel is different from DH Boost.
  • 2 0
 @sdken:
Nope, they are the same as far as fitment into a frame. Often they do have the brake side hub flange closer to the brake disk, but that is the only difference.
  • 2 0
 @sdken: the only difference is flange spacing. They are interchangeable
  • 3 1
 @sdken: As already stated, they are the same. Sure, hub flange spacing is a few mm's different, but frame and rotor spacing is the same, and 157 DH and Super Boost 157 are completely interchangeable. I've had a few super boost bikes, and just use 157DH hubs. They are very common from every hub manufacturer. To me this means wheel interchangeability is better with 157 than it is with 148.
  • 2 0
 @chrisclifford:
Out side of road and fatbike world.

There 3 rear hub shell sizes 135/142, 148/(we won't talk about 141 boost QR), and 150/157.

There are 2 front hub shell sizes 100/110x20mm and confusingly 110/110x20mm boost.
  • 2 0
 @freerider11: There definitely aren't just as many hub options. 157 center lock hubs are almost non-existent, for example. It also means I can't swap wheels between bikes unless I replace them both with superboost frames.
  • 4 0
 @freerider11: Nowhere near as many hub options. If I bought this bike I wouldn’t want 350’s or Hydra’s. I’d want it light as possible, 28H 240’s or 180’s. They’re 148mm only.

Superboost might make sense on longer travel bikes but more weight, fewer options and less heel clearance on a short rear centre 120mm bike makes no sense to me.
  • 2 2
 @dlxah: Don't worry, when all frames are super boost or 157 DH then it won't be a problem! In my case, my trail bike, my enduro bike, and my DH bike all use the same spacing with either SB157 or 157DH. And I've never had any issues finding any hub I wanted in 157.
  • 1 1
 @jclnv: Funny you mention that. Both my super boost bikes are running light weight wheelsets on 240's. 32h though, not 28. What's the difference in weight for 4 extra spokes???
  • 1 0
 @jclnv:
Wanting light weight would be a bit of a problem as the bikes that have gone to 157 axles are generally not looking to be lightweight bikes, so there are not as many rear hub options, as you pointed out. That would be the only place you would have to compromise on weight though, well the rear hub and the 6ish pound frame without shock.
  • 1 0
 Makes our 148 wheels obsolete for more stiffness, specs 28 hole wheels because 32 is too stiff I guess. Bonkers.
  • 1 0
 @freerider11:
Not much different for 4 spokes + it is 4 more speed holes in the rim.

Didn't actually know that there were so many hub options at this point.
  • 1 0
 @freerider11: Yes wheel interchangeability is better with 157, because 157mm = 157mm. But they are different as others as stated in the flange being wider, reason for building a "Stiffer" wheel. Also using 157mm, bike mfg's are able to shorten the chainstays, not sure if that will still be possible with w DH157 since the flange width is about the same as the 148. I wouldn't categorize it as being the same when the industry has separated it, its already confusing enough.
  • 1 0
 @freerider11: I checked the other day and the only DT’s in Superboost I could find were 350’s. Are they OEM? Centrelock?
  • 1 0
 @sdken:
Superboost only builds a stiffer wheel over a DH hub in one direction. It increases lateral stiffness when making right turns. With a superboost hub, to regain the even spoke tension and similar lateral stiffness side to side, that you have in a DH hub, you have to resort to mixing spoke types or spoke lacing patterns.
  • 1 0
 @MeloBikeCO: Agreed. Shame as the Offering is surprisingly light.
  • 1 0
 @freerider11: I 100% agree. I ride Knolly's and people talk about the "new" spacing and it kills me.
  • 1 0
 @sdken: They are the same. Does not affect mfg's shortening chainstays at all between 157DH and 157 boost. The flange spacing makes no difference. That's just marketing. Industry has separated them because marketing...

@jclnv: 240's are offered in 157DH. That's what I'm using. It's not superboost specific, but doesn't matter. Not sure on centerlock, as I don't use centerlock.
  • 1 0
 @MeloBikeCO: What if I'm not an ambi-turner?
  • 1 0
 @jclnv:
The offering at about 6.25 lbs for a medium without a shock, I guess it isn't terrible, but it is a quarter pound heavier than the Following. Evil is not focused on making super light frames.
  • 9 1
 ‘Internal cable routing, with options for riders who run their brakes moto-style.’ Nice.

While I’d still prefer an open downtube, I applaud Evil for their anti-racist stance on internally guided routing.
  • 9 0
 Equal opportunity braking.
  • 1 0
 I've been Moto style since 1983. Isn't everyone?
  • 1 0
 Is it the Canadian race that runs their brakes moto or in american-ese tne wrong way?
  • 1 0
 @tgent: Aussies/Brits and the enlightened run moto.
  • 1 0
 Right hand, stronger hand, more power for the front brake. Sorry south paws
  • 6 1
 Looks sick... but just a general comment on new bikes... Why aren't manufacturers putting an integrated shuttle pad on the downtube? Some companies are but it's super rare still. I don't see why it's not a standardized thing... maybe not necessary on these 120mm bikes but it's very cheap and goes a long way in keeping the frame looking fresh.
  • 9 0
 I prefer bikes that dont come with pre-installed shuttle pads. Because I never put my bike over a tailgate, I would rather not have the extra hardware on my down tube, instead I'd just put on some protective tape so I dont have to have a useless shuttle pad to always look at.
  • 1 0
 I have seen a few bikes, which have protection on the down tube get seriously smashed when this protection falsely led the owner to believe they didnt need to still strap the bike down effectively. They hit a pot hole or whatever, and wham...broken frame. Most brands are able to understand this is not a warranty, and at best you get a crash replacement price offered. Perhaps the lack of these is to prevent this from happening more often.
  • 1 4
 Slacker isnt always better...pfft!....You got the Corona bro?!
  • 4 0
 Some people(me) don't like the looks and there are so many solutions customers can utilize it's not worth it.
  • 3 0
 Hi! Pro-tip, an additional downtube protector (available on evil-bikes.com), can serve as a shuttle pad.
  • 1 0
 Just slap a piece of helicopter tape on there and you're good to go.
  • 1 0
 shuttling isn’t cool anymore didn’t ya know
  • 3 0
 Looks awesome. I love my 1st gen Following so much. The steepish HTA surprises me, but I'm actually very happy to see a bike in their lineup to keep things "snappy" and usable on the more mellow trails common for my area. I'm interested to feel how this one climbs with the steep STA.

I bet they come out with a new Wreckoning soon for those folks that ride the gnar on the regular.
  • 1 0
 Climbs like a rocket ship, but we'll let you decide. 3
  • 4 0
 Might buy due to lack of clapped out TIKTOK rap music in the background...

Bike looks really good, gotta get that seat tube angle thing sorted out though. I'm only 5'8" so it bothers me a bit less but still...
  • 3 0
 I'm not usually an Evil fan but this on paper looks awesome. I think we've jumped the shark on the uber long, downcountry thing for most people not riding Squamish as their daily trails. This is a badass bike. I'm glad the STA looks proper now (as a tall guy the old following kind of sucked going up). Nice job Evil.
  • 1 0
 Thanks!
  • 11 5
 Pinkbike knowing evil exists?? What?
  • 4 0
 Need to know more about this new company...
  • 19 3
 More like Evil acknowledging that Pinkbike exists!
  • 3 0
 Its Giant, largest bike manufacturer in the globe, that they dont know exists. Maybe they dont like stuff thats big and bad
  • 4 0
 Did the naming of colour options change hands at the office? From black out drunk and rusty trombone to Protein Powder and... Black.
  • 1 0
 It's still called black out drunk, same color as the offering.
  • 5 0
 142, 148 and now 157, couldn’t we all just stick 150 for DH and everything else?
  • 4 0
 150 and 157 hubs are the same, just slightly longer endcaps. It is like 135/142 hubs, they are also the same with different endcaps. If your current 150DH hub doesn't have longer endcaps or an axle conversion, that is too bad, but most do.
  • 4 0
 FYI they also updated their warranty to lifetime now. Everything about this bike is perfect except for superboost so no thanks.
  • 5 0
 Starts at $5800? HahahahhHaaa
  • 3 0
 Nice to see they're thinking about riders mental health...I sold my insurgent because the chain slap was so loud it gave me ptsd. That and it climbed like a full garbage can.
  • 1 0
 I remember the days when evil seemed like they made the coolest looking most badass bikes. Seems like everyone else caught up with the aggressive geo trend and tbh their frame designs don’t exactly wow like they used to. Price isn’t helping either
  • 2 1
 Super-boost is disappointing. I am in the market for a new frame and I have great parts on my existing frame that I would move over to the new frame. But with lots of money invested in my existing wheel set, I’m not about to buy a new rear wheel to accommodate this new Following frame; my budget just doesn’t allow it.
  • 2 0
 Trust Evil to design a bike that DOESN’T look like a Demo/Enduro, Santa Cruz, Trek, Pivot, Rocky Mountain template! This may be my next bike when I’m due to change.
  • 1 0
 Thanks BigAge!
  • 2 0
 Excess engineering, some would like it. some will prefer a good design single pivot.
  • 1 1
 Please get a Starling already
  • 4 1
 would be cool to see them change the rear centre to scale with size
  • 3 0
 HOW THE f*ck IS THEIR GRAVEL BIKE SLACKER? WHAT IS THIS WORLD
  • 2 0
 Surprised they didn’t have the new Push shock that was specifically designed for this bike on there.
  • 1 0
 I honestly thought the top comments would be people losing their minds about a detailed Evil article on PB... what gives? lol
  • 3 1
 Numbers aside. The bike just plain looks good.
  • 2 0
 I really didn’t like the looks when I first saw spy shots and teaser shots but the more I look at it the more it’s growing on me.
  • 1 0
 @BDubs1986: yeah! I think the spy shots of that black bike were of a one off. The seat tube looked like it couldn’t fit a decent sized dropper post.
  • 3 0
 @nskerb: You sure that was the Following you were looking at? Wink
  • 1 2
 I would love this bike! just one thing, only 120 rear and 120-130 front? Of course this bike isnt made for my enduro riding and big jumps but a bigger bike with all these features and it would be my do it all bike, easily.
  • 5 0
 Err... isn't that the Evil Offering?
  • 1 1
 If it had 150mm I wouldn’t want it.
  • 1 0
 I'd say you'll see a newer long travel from them soon - a new Wreckoning
  • 2 0
 No goggles is the new goggles.
  • 1 0
 They were running "this" frame with a dual crown fork....? I don't Follow...
  • 1 0
 I doubt it. I bet another new bike from Evil is coming soon, probably a new Wreckoning.
  • 1 0
 The HTA up top and in the Geo chart don't match up. I'm assuming the HTA isn't actually almost 68 degress, right??
  • 1 0
 The HTA at the top is for a 130mm fork. The geo chart is for a 120mm fork.
  • 1 0
 @lollipopmtb: I thought just the second number up top was for the 130 fork?
  • 2 2
 I love Evil bikes, but I came here just to count how many "PinkBike talking about Evil!?!?!" comments.....

There are none......weird.
  • 1 0
 Any new Evil that is released right now, should unequivocally be named the "Sickness"!
  • 1 0
 I want it! My gen 1 following was one of my favorite bikes, but the slack STA killed me as a tall dude.
  • 2 0
 *Evil Laugh*
  • 2 0
 On Pinkbike... Damn, the end IS nigh!
  • 1 0
 Not a fan of single pivots but that is a beautiful bike!!
  • 2 5
 I reserve the “Go ahead, roll your eyes, it’s warranted" feeling for every new bike that comes out with a 4 bar linkage. The industry has taken the easy way out in design and most jumped on that after the specialized patent expired.

I like seeing different designs like this.
  • 4 2
 its still a single pivot...
  • 4 1
 It's more like "use what works". I prefer that over the "try something different just because".

Now that's not the case here, as Delta is a Weagle design, so it's all good. But four-bar is hugely popular for good reason. It's like the Chevy smallblock of suspensions - been around for ever, still kicking ass.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: It's a linkage driven single pivot. But yes.
  • 1 0
 Super boost and a "77*" STA. Cmon evil!
  • 1 0
 I wonder what the frame weight is?
  • 1 0
 Found one site that lists at 5.98lbs (2707g).
  • 2 1
 First look-last look for me no thanks
  • 2 1
 Super boost, no thanks, bummer rest looks fun
  • 1 0
 Did I miss the music credit? Sounds like the Allah Las?
  • 1 0
 Not having an aluminum option will always keep me away.
  • 1 0
 $3000 for a frame is hilarious.
  • 1 0
 Too much protein powder => super boost.
  • 1 0
 Looks awesome!
  • 2 2
 Nice to see Evil getting into the XC realm.
  • 3 2
 Stupid-Boost!
  • 1 0
 Grim Donut or we riot
  • 1 0
 Mmm donut..
  • 8 9
 I9 wheelset is a deal breaker. Never again!
  • 6 0
 What happened?
  • 1 0
 ???
  • 2 3
 You are not a true hipster if you don’t like I9 wheels and hubs.

Post a Comment



