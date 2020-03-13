First Look: Evil's New Following

Five years have passed since Evil first launched the Following, a time period that's seen a dramatic shift in mountain bike geometry, along with the widespread acceptance of 29” wheels. That wasn't the case when this 120mm trail bike first came out – when it debuted the seemingly slack head angle and the fact that Evil was making a 29er caused heads to turn.
For 2020, the Following has received several updates, including a longer reach, steeper seat tube angle, internal cable routing, and 12 x 157mm SuperBoost spacing. Even with all those changes, the Following's intended use remains the same – it's a trail bike through and through, although there's room to alter its personality, whether that's by installing a Push ElevenSix coil shock, or going down the lighter, more XC-oriented route.
Evil Following Details
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 120mm (r) / 120 or 130mm fork
• 66.9 or 66.4-degree head angle (130mm fork) / 67.9 or 67.2-degrees (120mm fork)
• 430 or 432mm chainstays
• 12 x 157mm SuperBoost spacing
• Colors: protein powder, black
• Price: $5,799 - $7,399 USD
• Frame only: $3,099 USD
The frame with shock is priced at $3,099, with complete build kits beginning at $5,799 and going up to $7,399 USD. All models roll on Industry Nine's Enduro S wheels with Hydra hubs. Additional complete model options will be added later this spring, including a version with SRAM's wireless AXS components. Evil's online bike configuration tool allows riders to pick and choose various components to create their ideal spec. What's New?
The Following's frame shape has been given a nip here and a tuck there, and it has a cleaner, more angular look than before. The housing is all routed inside the frame, where internal guides help facilitate installation and prevent rattling. There's even an internal routing option for riders who want to run a remote lockout, along with housing entry ports for riders who run their brakes moto style
The first Following had 12 x 142mm rear spacing, the Following MB had 12x148mm spacing, and now version 3.0 has, you guessed it, 12 x 157mm spacing. Evil's reasoning for the change? “Go ahead, roll your eyes, it’s warranted—but we tested prototypes thoroughly. It is stiffer, it allowed us to rework our pivots, and it kept our chainstays at 430mm.” The dual-row, angular contact main pivot bearings are the same size as before, but the pivot hardware size has been increased to bump up the frame stiffness even further. There's enough clearance for 29 x 2.5" tires, and some 29 x 2.6" options will work as well, depending on their actual measurements.
Other details include a chainslap protector with three raised portions to help dissipate noise, a downtube protector, an updated version of the integrated chain guide, and a threaded bottom bracket. Oh, and there's plenty of room for mounting a water bottle inside the front triangle.Geometry
It wouldn't be a new bike launch without the words longer and slacker showing up somewhere, but while the latest Following is
longer and slacker than before, Evil didn't copy and paste the numbers from a downhill bike and call it good. In fact, some might even call that 67.2-degree head angle conservative; it's steeper than the head angle found on their Chamois Hagar gravel bike
.
Slacker doesn't always mean better, and in this case Evil wanted to preserve the poppy, jibby nature that put the Following on the map in the first place, rather than turning it into an enduro bike without enough travel. That's the same reason a fork with 51mm of offset is the stock configuration rather than the increasingly common 44mm option. Both will work, but Evil's test riders preferred the quicker feel that the 51mm offset fork delivered, especially at slower speeds.
Other numbers to note include the steeper seat angle, which sits at either 75.5 or 76-degrees with a 130mm fork, and 76.5 or 77-degrees with a 120mmm fork, depending on which geometry position is selected. The reach has bumped up to 480mm on a size large; it previously was 452mm. At 430mm, the chainstays still remain on the shorter side in order to preserve that snappy handling.
When the Following first emerged, there weren't a whole lot of bikes in that aggressive, short travel 29er category. That's no longer the case, and now nearly every brand has a bike that's vying for a spot at the table. How does the Following stack up against other contenders like the Santa Cruz Tallboy, Norco Optic, or the Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol? That's still to be determined - we're working on getting one in to find out.
Talking about angles: their gravel bike has a slacker head angle. Something went wrong somewhere?? And that's before sagging...
I long for a world where it’s standard practice to show effective STA at 60, 70 and 80cm from BB. Especially for bikes like this one where effective vs. actual STA is very different due to kinked seat tube.
That said, seat angle is getting way overblown. A 120mm bike doesn’t need a radically steep seat angle. In fact I’d say it’s a detrimental for pedalling efficiency. 74/75 would be ideal I think.
I'm grateful that there are still some bikes that are not designed solely for top speed runs in a straight line down the fall line. #maketurninggreatagain
Nope, they are the same as far as fitment into a frame. Often they do have the brake side hub flange closer to the brake disk, but that is the only difference.
Out side of road and fatbike world.
There 3 rear hub shell sizes 135/142, 148/(we won't talk about 141 boost QR), and 150/157.
There are 2 front hub shell sizes 100/110x20mm and confusingly 110/110x20mm boost.
Superboost might make sense on longer travel bikes but more weight, fewer options and less heel clearance on a short rear centre 120mm bike makes no sense to me.
Wanting light weight would be a bit of a problem as the bikes that have gone to 157 axles are generally not looking to be lightweight bikes, so there are not as many rear hub options, as you pointed out. That would be the only place you would have to compromise on weight though, well the rear hub and the 6ish pound frame without shock.
Not much different for 4 spokes + it is 4 more speed holes in the rim.
Didn't actually know that there were so many hub options at this point.
Superboost only builds a stiffer wheel over a DH hub in one direction. It increases lateral stiffness when making right turns. With a superboost hub, to regain the even spoke tension and similar lateral stiffness side to side, that you have in a DH hub, you have to resort to mixing spoke types or spoke lacing patterns.
@jclnv: 240's are offered in 157DH. That's what I'm using. It's not superboost specific, but doesn't matter. Not sure on centerlock, as I don't use centerlock.
The offering at about 6.25 lbs for a medium without a shock, I guess it isn't terrible, but it is a quarter pound heavier than the Following. Evil is not focused on making super light frames.
While I’d still prefer an open downtube, I applaud Evil for their anti-racist stance on internally guided routing.
I bet they come out with a new Wreckoning soon for those folks that ride the gnar on the regular.
Bike looks really good, gotta get that seat tube angle thing sorted out though. I'm only 5'8" so it bothers me a bit less but still...
I like seeing different designs like this.
Now that's not the case here, as Delta is a Weagle design, so it's all good. But four-bar is hugely popular for good reason. It's like the Chevy smallblock of suspensions - been around for ever, still kicking ass.
