First Ride: The 2020 Norco Sight Has an All-Mountain Focus

The name's the same, but the Norco Sight has received a dramatic revision for 2020. Version 4.0 has more travel combined with longer and slacker geometry than ever, which pushes it into territory formerly occupied by the Range. It's still available with either 27.5” or 29” wheels, but the rear travel has been bumped up to 150mm, and there's a 160mm fork up front.



The head angle now sits at 64-degrees, which is a whopping 3 degrees slacker than before, and the reach on a size large is now 485mm, up from 460mm. We'll dive deeper into those numbers in a bit, but the main takeaway is that Sight is an entirely new beast.



Norco Sight Details



• Wheelsize: 29" or 27.5"

• Carbon w/ aluminum chainstays and aluminum frame options

• Travel: 150mm (r) / 160mm (f)

• Chainstay length varies by size

• 64-degree head angle

• Weight: 32 lb (as pictured, size L)

• Complete price: $2,799 - $8,697 USD

• Carbon frame only: $2,899 USD

• Aluminum frame only: $1,649 USD

• norco.com • Wheelsize: 29" or 27.5"• Carbon w/ aluminum chainstays and aluminum frame options• Travel: 150mm (r) / 160mm (f)• Chainstay length varies by size• 64-degree head angle• Weight: 32 lb (as pictured, size L)• Complete price: $2,799 - $8,697 USD• Carbon frame only: $2,899 USD• Aluminum frame only: $1,649 USD

