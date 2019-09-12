First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor

Sep 12, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

2020 Nukeproof Reactor


Depending on how far back your mountain bike history knowledge goes, the Nukeproof Reactor name may be familiar. It was first used for an aluminum hardtail in 1996, when Nukeproof was still based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Nearly 25 years later the model name has resurfaced, but this time it's being applied to a full-suspension, aggressive trail bike that's available with either 27.5" or 29" wheels.

The 27.5” Reactor has 140mm of rear travel and a 150mm fork, while the 29” version has 130mm of rear travel and a 140mm fork. There's also an RS version for both wheel sizes, which sees the fork travel bumped up by 10 millimeters.

Nukeproof Reactor Details

• Wheelsize: 29" or 27.5"
• Aluminum or carbon frame options
• Travel: 130 (29") / 140 (27.5")
• 2.6" tire clearance
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Threaded BB
• Price: $2,729 - $5,399 USD
• Available: Late October 2019
nukeproof.com


Along with the two wheel size options, there are carbon and aluminum-framed models. This is Nukeproof's first full carbon frame – their previous carbon bikes used alloy swingarms. Now, even the aluminum bike gets carbon seatstays in order to shed a bit of weight.

Complete bike prices range from $2,750 for the aluminum Comp model up to $5,400 USD for the carbon RS edition. There's a healthy number of build kit options, with two complete aluminum models and four carbon models, along the option to go the frame-only route.

The Reactor is expected to be available by late October.


The Reactor uses a 210x55mm shock, and there's a flip chip on the seatstay for geometry adjustments.
Cables are internally routed through the front triangle, and externally routed on the swingarm.


Frame Details

Room for a water bottle inside the front triangle? Check. Threaded bottom bracket? Check. Those two important details are taken care of, and Nukeproof also equipped the Reactor with a generous downtube protector to ward of flying rocks and other debris, and enough room to fit 2.6” tires, or to run something smaller and have extra mud clearance.

The derailleur and brake housing are internally routed through the front triangle, but then emerges just in front of the bottom bracket and remains externally routed on the swingarm. That under-the-BB routing is a point of contention for some riders, but it is relatively uncommon to run into any issues with pinched or smashed housing – the chainring or crankarms are more likely to hit an obstacle first. On the topic of smashing into immovable objects, the Reactor also has ISCG 05 tabs for chain guide / bash guard mounting.


There's plenty of downtube protection to keep the frame safe.






Geometry

No matter the wheel size, the Reactor has a 66 or a 65.5-degree head angle depending on the position of the flip chip that's found on the seatstay. Flipping the the chip from the steeper 'Trail' to the 'Rail' position also drops the bottom bracket height by 6mm, and slackens the seat tube angle to 75-degrees.

On the RS models, the longer fork slackens the head angle to either 65.5 or 65-degrees, and the seat angle drops to either 75.1 or 74.6-degrees. The seat angle isn't as steep as what's quickly becoming the norm – we'll see what that translates to out on the trail once we get a Reactor in for review.

Reach numbers range from 451mm to 514mm for the 29” model, and 425mm to 516mm for the 27.5” option.



Suspension Design


The Reactor's Horst Link suspension layout is similar to whats found on the Nukeproof Mega, but the kinematics have been altered to suit the Reactor's slightly more pedaling-oriented focus. Anti-squat sits at 92% in the 32/50 gear ratio, but it falls off fairly quickly as the bike goes through its travel in order to allow the suspension to work unimpeded on rougher terrain.

The Reactor has a 21% leverage ratio change, which is also a bit higher than the Mega. That was done in order to increase the amount of mid-stroke support and end-stroke ramp up – Nukeproof expect this bike to be ridden hard, and don't want riders to find themselves blowing through the moderate amount of travel too quickly.


Models

Nukeproof's parts spec for the Reactor make its 'get rowdy' intentions clear. All bikes have a piggyback shock from either Fox or RockShox, and a 2.5" Maxxis Assegai / 2.4" Minion DHRII tire combo. A 200mm rotor and powerful brakes are also standard on most models as well - this isn't a bike that was made for casual cruising.



Reactor RS Carbon

• Reactor RS Carbon: Carbon frame, RockShox Lyrik Ultimate / Super Deluxe Ultimate, SRAM Code RSC brakes, X01 Eagle drivetrain. $5,400 USD.


Reactor Factory Carbon

• Reactor Factory Carbon: Carbon frame, Fox 36 Float Factory / DPX2 Factory, Shimano XT brakes, drivetrain. $4,900 USD.


Reactor Pro Carbon

• Reactor Pro Carbon: Carbon frame, RockShox Pike Select / Super Deluxe Select, SRAM Guide RE brakes, GX drivetrain. $4,400 USD.


Reactor Elite Carbon

• Reactor Elite Carbon: Carbon frame, Fox 36 Performance / DPX2 Performance, Shimano SLX brakes, drivetrain. $3,800 USD.


• Reactor Expert: Alloy frame (carbon seatstays), RockShox Pike Select / Super Deluxe Select+, SRAM Guide RE brakes, NX drivetrain. $3,100 USD

• Reactor Comp: Alloy frame (carbon seatstays), RockShox Revelation RC / RockShox Super Deluxe Select R, SRAM Guide T brakes, SX drivetrain. $2,750 USD>



photo Roo Fowler

photo Roo Fowler
photo Roo Fowler
Where it all began. The 1996 Nukeproof Reactor.





29 Comments

  • 13 0
 All studio pics and no Sam Hill drifting turns makes Jack a dull boy. Gorgeous looking bike tho.
  • 6 0
 just wait till next month...
  • 1 4
 Some reason I hate having a shock that close to my balls.
  • 4 0
 @jorgeposada: don't look at a Liteville then...
  • 4 0
 Nukeproof are looking 'up market' now - Really would make it hard to even consider picking a frame from one of the more 'fashionable' names considering they will be made in essentially the same place and cost £1k or more especially as I have found NP warranty to be top notch.
  • 2 0
 The Reactor Expert seems to be quite reasonable priced, I'd be surprised if I don't see it in the budged picks.

Mr Kazimer, can we battle off Reactor Expert, Habit 4, Ripmo AF and Stumpjumper EVO Comp, please? Maybe throw a Spectral for good measure.
  • 4 0
 Those carbon hubs with the nuclear logo on, they are the epitome of Nukeproof. (Unless you’re a kid)
  • 1 0
 remember the Hershey hubs with the clear plastic shell so you could see the axle?
  • 2 0
 @nojzilla: yeah man. Do you remember the Bullseye red white and blue ones?!
  • 1 0
 @tobiusmaximum: oh yes, I'm old AF!
  • 2 1
 The MegaTR is reborn Smile
Long live the MegaTR.

I have a MegaTR XL with -2 angleset (shortens the reach slightly), 160mm fork (used to run 170mm), I put 26" wheels on mine as I wanted the longer rear end for stability, 165mm cranks. Fun bike to ride.

www.bikeradar.com/reviews/bikes/mountain-bikes/nukeproof-mega-tr-275-pro-review
  • 3 0
 Reminds me of the original mega frames
  • 4 0
 old scott spark
  • 3 0
 Looks clean af
  • 6 0
 No it’s carbon????
  • 2 0
 looks like a bronson V2 or 5010
  • 2 0
 Same though, it’s a V2 bronson
  • 1 0
 Beat me to it! Definitely looks exactly like a V2 Bronson.
  • 1 0
 i don't need it i don't need it i don't need it I NEED IT
  • 1 0
 That's NICE, where's the alloy? could tempt me off my HT aggro trail bike
  • 5 0
 Alloy photo bikes have only just landed will have them on our website by the end of the week
  • 1 0
 @Nukeproofinternational: Nice, might have to treat myself to a new frame for Xmas!
  • 1 0
 Nice looking bike, too bad about that cable routing though. oof
  • 1 0
 Water bottle room, niiiiice! Not even kidding.
  • 2 0
 Nukeproof 5010
  • 1 0
 You're so right ! The color ways look a lot like the 2016 5010 (blue), then the 2017 5010 (yellow) and then the red 2018 5010!
  • 1 0
 It'd be nice to see an aluminum version of the pro carbon/factory carbon.
  • 1 0
 lets see the 2020 Mega already...
  • 1 0
 Beautiful hub!

Post a Comment



