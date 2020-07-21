First Look: The 2021 Orbea Oiz Gets Even Lighter

Orbea launched the last iteration of their Oiz XC bike a couple years back
. The bike, available in two different versions - a 100mm XC race version and then a more trail-friendly 120mm version, has received several updates for 2021, including a high-end OMX frame option and a new rear triangle.
Orbea now have three different frame constructions in the Oiz line. The OMX, the OMR, and a hydroformed high polished alloy. The new OMX frame uses a blend of high modulus fibers that allow Orbea to tune the weight and stiffness for each size.
Orbea's Fiberlink, found on the higher end frames, utilizes long fibers to create a stiff and lightweight shock link.
The 'Fiberlink' that drives the shock is made by injecting long fibers to create a stiff and lightweight link and integrate with the shapes of the Oiz and seat tube. There is also an aluminum version of the link available on certain models of the bike.
Additionally, the chainstays on the rear end are now 430mm, 5mm shorter than previous, and there's a flat-mount rear brake. The flat-mount brake allows Orbea the lightest, cleanest, and stiffest caliper integration they could design. This brings the weight of a size medium frame to a claimed 1,740g including the shock, a 250g reduction from the OMR carbon frame. Geometry and Kinematics
The Oiz has a head angle of 69-degrees, seat angle of 75-degrees, and a 435mm reach for a size medium. The chainstays are 430mm across all sizes. New Cockpit Integration
The Oiz has a newly redesigned cockpit and integrated OC headset spacer and stem. There is an optional computer mount that is compatible with all major brand computers. The OC component collaboration is, according to Orbea, a detail that ties together the high-end feel of their bikes.
The integrated OC headset spacer and stem have an optional computer mount as well (not shown here).New Graphic Personalization and Build Options
The new Oiz has three unique design schemes and a fourth finish option of Matte/Gloss. There are additionally scores of color combinations available utilizing their 'MyO' program.
Paint schemes and options are abundant with the Oiz.
There are a total of ten different build options between the standard 100mm travel Oiz and the 120mm travel Oiz TR. Additionally, each frame level, the OMX, OMR, and Hydroformed Alloy have different builds to choose from.
Sizes available are S-XL. Prices start at $2,599 USD for the Oiz H30 and go all the way up to $8,999 USD for the Oiz M-LTD.
