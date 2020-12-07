First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6

Pivot's Mach 6 has undergone a redesign for 2021. The bike still rolls on 27.5" wheels front and rear, but the geometry and suspension undergo updates as does the frame itself. The shock is now mounted in a vertical position, providing 158mm of travel and the bike is available in sizes extra small to large.



The carbon bike is available in a number of different builds with both air and coil shock options. Prices range from $5,599 USD for the Race XT package all the way up to $12,099 for the Fox Live Valve equipped Team XX1 AXS build.

Pivot Mach 6 Details



• Wheelsize: 27.5"

• Travel: 158mm (r) / 160mm (f)

• Carbon frame

• 65° head angle (low)

• Chainstay length: 431mm

• Adjustable geometry

• Price: $5,599 - $12,099 USD

“Everyone knows that 27.5” wheels are more fun, and the new Mach 6 pegs the fun meter at a new level. We don’t just spend our days slaving away designing bikes so our World Cup riders can set their fastest time (although we do a lot of that). More often than not, we’re looking for bikes to make us feel like superheroes and put the biggest smile on our faces. The Mach 6 does that and then some, making it my new favorite bike. The Mach 6 is fundamentally designed to be super fun and poppy, giving everyone the magic carpet ride with maximum performance and maximum fun.” — Chris Cocalis, Founder of Pivot Cycles

Frame Details

Pivot's 'Tool Dock' system allows riders to mount tools and accessories under the top tube, or the down tube.

Suspension and Geometry

Build Options

The biggest update to the Mach 6 is in the suspension orientation being flipped vertically, similar to other bikes in the Pivot line, using a trunnion mount, metric sized air or coil shock. According to Pivot, this allows them to create a more compact frame design using less material, making the bike lighter and stiffer. It also allows for better integration with Fox Live Valve, and gives Pivot more control over the standover height.The bike is available down to an XS size which should fit riders 4'10" and the size XL should fit riders up to 6'2" tall. Each frame size is tuned and constructed to have the optimal ride quality for size of the rider on it. Additionally, a size large water bottle fits on all bikes with all shock types.Cable routing is fully internal, and Pivot's 'Tool Dock' system is compatible with mounts under the top tube and underside of the frame. Chainstay protection is made out of a low durometer rubber to help quiet chain noise and all frames can clear up to a 2.6" tire.The Mach 6 is designed to be a bike that riders can ride on aggressive trails. With that, there are multiple suspension options available, including a coil shock. The 158mm dw-link suspension is inspired by Pivot's Phoenix DH bike and maximizes the bike's rearward wheel-path for optimal performance with square-edge bumps and rough terrain, according to Pivot.The geometry of the bike is adjustable via a flip-chip. Head tube angles are 65-degrees in the low bottom bracket position, and 65.6-degrees in the high setting. Seat tube angles are 75.5-degrees in low and 76-degrees in high, and the chainstay length is 431mm. Reach on the size large is 480mm in low and 485mm in high.The Mach 6 is available in a number of different builds, 14 to be exact. There are both SRAM and Shimano drivetrain options, along with choices for air or coil shocks and Fox Live Valve. The most budget-friendly selection comes in the form of the Race XT kit which sells for $5,599 and is spec'd with a Shimano SLX shifter, cassette, and brakes. The rear derailleur is XT. It's rounded out with a Marzocchi Bomber CR shock and Z1 fork.Coil builds are available starting at the Pro level and riders can choose between the 'Pro XT/XTR and Pro X01' builds which sell for $7,099 and $7,699, respectively, and come equipped with Fox Factory suspension. The top of the line Team XX1 AXS - Live build features Fox Factory Live Valve suspension, SRAM's XX1 Eagle AXS suspension, Code RSC brakes and Reynolds carbon wheels with I9 hubs sells for $12,099 USD.