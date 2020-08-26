First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price

Polygon have updated their Siskiu T series of bikes for 2021 with revised tubing, updated geometry, and even lower prices. The bike is available in two different models, both aimed at delivering plenty of performance at a good value, with prices starting at $1,799 USD for a complete bike.



Through owning their own manufacturing facilities, Polygon claim they are able to control all of the aspects related to developing a bike, which helps them be more efficient, bringing more value to the person purchasing and riding the bike.



The new Siskiu T is designed around Polygon's "Wheel Fit Size System." The small size rolls on 27.5" wheels, the medium is compatible with both 27.5" or 29" wheels and the large-XL sizes are designed around 29" wheels. 29" models of the bike have 135mm of rear-wheel travel mated to a 140mm fork and the smaller wheels get 140mm of rear travel and a 150mm fork.



Siskiu T Details



• Wheel size: 27.5" (S, M) 29" (M-XL)

• Aluminum frame

• Travel: 140mm (27.5"), 135mm (29")

• 65-degree head angle (27.5") 65.5-degree (29")

• 425mm chainstays (27.5") 430mm (29")

• Sizes: S-XL

• Price: $1,799 - $2,299 USD

