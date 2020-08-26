First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price

Aug 26, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Polygon have updated their Siskiu T series of bikes for 2021 with revised tubing, updated geometry, and even lower prices. The bike is available in two different models, both aimed at delivering plenty of performance at a good value, with prices starting at $1,799 USD for a complete bike.

Through owning their own manufacturing facilities, Polygon claim they are able to control all of the aspects related to developing a bike, which helps them be more efficient, bringing more value to the person purchasing and riding the bike.

The new Siskiu T is designed around Polygon's "Wheel Fit Size System." The small size rolls on 27.5" wheels, the medium is compatible with both 27.5" or 29" wheels and the large-XL sizes are designed around 29" wheels. 29" models of the bike have 135mm of rear-wheel travel mated to a 140mm fork and the smaller wheels get 140mm of rear travel and a 150mm fork.
Siskiu T Details

• Wheel size: 27.5" (S, M) 29" (M-XL)
• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 140mm (27.5"), 135mm (29")
• 65-degree head angle (27.5") 65.5-degree (29")
• 425mm chainstays (27.5") 430mm (29")
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: $1,799 - $2,299 USD
polygonbikes.com



Polygon have their own factory, which gives them the ability to have a great deal of control in the development and manufacturing process of a bike.


Frame Details
The frame is now designed to fit a water bottle inside the front triangle on all sizes. The seat tube lengths are shorter than before, and there's a 150mm dropper post on the SM-MD and 170mm on the LG and XL. There is a threaded bottom bracket, Boost spacing, and internal cable routing throughout the main frame.


Internal cable routing and integrated chainstay protection on the Siskiu T.


Geometry
The Siskiu T's updated geometry sees the reach stretching an additional 25-30mm on all sizes from the previous model, measuring 460mm for a size Medium. The head tube angle is 1-degree slacker than before, measuring 65-degrees for the small and medium 27.5" frames and 65.5-degrees for the 29" frames. Chainstays are 425mm on the small and medium 27.5" wheeled setups and 5mm longer for the 29" edition. Seat tube angles measure 76.5-degrees across all models and sizes.



Suspension
The Siskiu T utilizes a linkage driven single pivot design built around a one-piece unibody pivot bridge which Polygon claim reduces the frame's weight while also improving stiffness and reducing lateral flex on the rear shock while under load. The kinematics of the bike are designed to be similar to the previous generation - poppy yet still supportive to keep climbing efficiency and small bump compliance. There is a new custom shock tune with lighter compression and a small reduction in progression which can be further tuned through the use of volume spacers.

The leverage curve is has been modified slightly from the previous version - still highly progressive yet more sensitive. The axle path has also been updated to be more rearward further into the travel, which should enhance performance over square edged impacts.


There are two different models of Siskiu T available, the T8 and T7. The T8 features a Fox 34 Rhythm Boost fork, Fox Float DPS shock, 12-speed Shimano SLX drivetrain, and sells for $2,299 USD. The Siskiu T7 has a RockShox Recon Boost fork, Rockshox Select Plus shock, and Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain. It sells for $1,799 USD.




For more details, visit polygonbikes.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Polygon Polygon Siskiu


11 Comments

  • 4 0
 Polygon? Really? A well-thought, modern geo bike with SLX 12 spd at $2300?? Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse...Polygon swoops in and totally saves the day! AND sweet paint jobs.. dear rest of the bike industry, PAY ATTENTION.
  • 5 0
 2,3k for fox and slx! Well done!
  • 4 0
 My mates have got no excuses not to get into mountain biking now
  • 3 0
 MD 27.5 for a play bike yes please.
  • 2 0
 Love the paintjob of the purple one!
  • 1 1
 that one with the blue yellow fade is basically the same paintjob as the 2019 trek slash but with a lick of black down the downtube
  • 1 0
 Yeah but i thought that trek slash was a dentist only model?
  • 1 0
 Looking good, shame they are hard to come by in Europe (if you're not in Germany that is)...
  • 2 0
 Looks like a bossnut
  • 1 0
 @tobgren Calibre use Polygon as a source for frames.
  • 2 2
 This is the price bikes can be, and an ebike version should only cost between $750 to $1000 more.

Post a Comment



