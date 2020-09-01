First Look: 2021 Propain Ekano - Across the Pond Beaver





Propain's Ekano e-MTB is the latest addition to the rapidly growing list of bikes that use Shimano's recently announced EP8 motor The new aluminum machine has 165mm of rear travel, a 170mm fork, and can be built up with 29”, 27.5” or with mixed wheel sizes thanks to a flip chip on the swingarm and shock link. Despite all that travel, Propain bill the Ekano as more of an all-rounder rather than a solely gravity-oriented ride.According to Robert Krauss, Propain's CEO, they listened to customer and athlete feedback during the bike's development to help them create a bike that's "even more versatile, balanced and uncompromising than before." Propain Ekano Details



• Travel: 165mm (r) / 170mm (f)• Aluminum frame• 27.5", 29", or mixed wheel size options• Shimano EP8 motor• 504Wh battery• Price: 4,899 EUR (Start model)



Shimano's new EP8 motor is powered by a 504 Wh battery. Flip chips allow the bike to work with a 27.5" or 29" rear wheel.

There are three complete models, with prices beginning at 4899 Euro for the Start version, which is spec'd with a RockShox Zeb R fork, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, Magura MT5 brakes, and Stan's Baron S1 wheels. Propain also offers customers the ability to choose their preferred handlebar rise, stem length, and even pick the headtube badge color.The Ekano's new Shimano EP8 motor is powered by a 504 Wh Shimano battery. Propain chose that size due to the fact that it's a little lighter, and spares can more easily be carried in a backpack compared to the 630Wh battery. The battery's position in the down tube allows for easy removal, and it's shielded from impacts by a thick protector.Cartridge bearings from Acros are in place at all the pivots, complete with custom covers to keep water and grit from getting inside. There's even room for to mount a side-loading bottle cage inside the front triangle, a details that's often missing from e-bikes.The bike's geometry varies depending on which wheel size configuration is selected, and size small frames are only available in 27.5" or mixed-wheel versions. The head angle ranges from 64.3- to 65-degrees, and reach numbers for a size large are between 452mm to 460mm. With a 29” rear wheel the chainstay length is 459mm, and it drops down to 445mm when in the 27.5” setting.