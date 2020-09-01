First Look: 2021 Propain Ekano - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 1, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Propain Ekano


Propain's Ekano e-MTB is the latest addition to the rapidly growing list of bikes that use Shimano's recently announced EP8 motor.

The new aluminum machine has 165mm of rear travel, a 170mm fork, and can be built up with 29”, 27.5” or with mixed wheel sizes thanks to a flip chip on the swingarm and shock link. Despite all that travel, Propain bill the Ekano as more of an all-rounder rather than a solely gravity-oriented ride.

According to Robert Krauss, Propain's CEO, they listened to customer and athlete feedback during the bike's development to help them create a bike that's "even more versatile, balanced and uncompromising than before."
Propain Ekano Details

• Travel: 165mm (r) / 170mm (f)
• Aluminum frame
• 27.5", 29", or mixed wheel size options
• Shimano EP8 motor
• 504Wh battery
• Price: 4,899 EUR (Start model)
propain-bikes.com


There are three complete models, with prices beginning at 4899 Euro for the Start version, which is spec'd with a RockShox Zeb R fork, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, Magura MT5 brakes, and Stan's Baron S1 wheels. Propain also offers customers the ability to choose their preferred handlebar rise, stem length, and even pick the headtube badge color.


Propain Ekano
Shimano's new EP8 motor is powered by a 504 Wh battery.
Propain Ekano
Flip chips allow the bike to work with a 27.5" or 29" rear wheel.

Details

The Ekano's new Shimano EP8 motor is powered by a 504 Wh Shimano battery. Propain chose that size due to the fact that it's a little lighter, and spares can more easily be carried in a backpack compared to the 630Wh battery. The battery's position in the down tube allows for easy removal, and it's shielded from impacts by a thick protector.

Cartridge bearings from Acros are in place at all the pivots, complete with custom covers to keep water and grit from getting inside. There's even room for to mount a side-loading bottle cage inside the front triangle, a details that's often missing from e-bikes.


Propain Ekano
Propain Ekano

Propain Ekano
29" geometry.

Geometry

The bike's geometry varies depending on which wheel size configuration is selected, and size small frames are only available in 27.5" or mixed-wheel versions. The head angle ranges from 64.3- to 65-degrees, and reach numbers for a size large are between 452mm to 460mm. With a 29” rear wheel the chainstay length is 459mm, and it drops down to 445mm when in the 27.5” setting.


Propain Ekano
27.5" geometry.

Propain Ekano
27.5 / 29" geometry.

Propain Ekano
Propain Ekano


Propain Ekano
Propain Ekano


Propain Ekano



Across the Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Across The Pond Beaver 2020 First Looks Enduro Bikes Propain Propain Ekano


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
79635 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
60071 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
58345 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
53217 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
50453 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
49552 views
Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro
41147 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Efficiency Test
40651 views

8 Comments

  • 8 0
 Was hoping for a natural gas/propane driven option. Might need a bigger downtube. Maybe Taj can draw us up one...
  • 2 0
 Is it an e-bike thing to require a bend in the top tube for added structural integrity? Really liked Propain frames, but this looks just as genetic and ugly as most all other e-bikes.
  • 3 0
 i thought i turned oft the e-bike content. can't find it anymore. can someone help me out?
  • 1 0
 Clicked fast thinking it is a modern geometry propain electric for real mtb-ers....hit the back button as soon as I saw it's the same shitty geo for non-mtb crowd
  • 2 1
 Clicked fast cause I like propain....hit the back button as soon as I saw it’s an ebike
  • 1 0
 455 reach on size large? that is inovative in the other way.
  • 1 0
 I guess merging a tank and a barge into one is a bad idea.
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the Hugene Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009491
Mobile Version of Website