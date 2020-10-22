First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet

Vitus has completely revamped their Escarpe and Sommet bikes for 2020, and the result is a fully modern lineup with very impressive prices. For those who aren't familiar, Vitus is the house brand of Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles, and it's that consumer direct sales model that makes it possible to create something like the Escarpe CS, a full suspension carbon / aluminum trail bike with a Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain and a Marzocchi Z2 fork for $2,500 USD.



The Escarpe is the trail / all-mountain model, with 140mm of rear travel and a 150mm fork, while the Sommet is the enduro-focused vesion, with 162mm or 170mm of travel depending on the wheel size, and a 170mm fork.

Vitus Escarpe Details



• Wheelsize: 27.5" or 29"

• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm (f)

• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm

• 65° head angle

• Chainstay length: 435mm (27.5") / 440mm (29")

• Weight: 32.6 lb / 14.7kg (CRX model, size L)

• Price range: $2,500 - $4,200 USD

Frame Details

Escarpe 27.5"

Escarpe 29"

Geometry

Leverage ratio

Antisquat

Suspension Design

Models

Escarpe CR

Escarpe CR 27 & 29 - $2500 USD / 2400 Euro / 2000 GBP

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2 RAIL 150mm

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select R

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore M6100 12-speed

Wheels: WTB ST Light i30/Vitus KT hubs

Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO / Maxxis Dissector EXO+ / 3C MaxxTerra compound

Cranks: Shimano Deore M6100

Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars

Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm

Brakes: Shimano MT420/MT410

Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm

Saddle: Nukeproof Neutron Saddle



Escarpe CRS

Escarpe CRS 27 & 29 - $3200 USD / 3100 Euro / 2700 GBP



Fork: RockShox Pike Select 150mm

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX M7100 12-speed

Wheels: DT Swiss M1900

Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO / Maxxis Dissector EXO+ / 3C MaxxTerra compound

Cranks: Shimano SLX M7100

Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars

Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm

Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120/M7100

Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm

Saddle: WTB Volt 142



Escarpe CRX

Escarpe CRX 27 & 29 - $4200 USD / 4000 Euro / 3500 GBP

Fork: Fox 36 Factory GRIP2 150mm

Shock: Fox Float DPS Factory

Drivetrain: Shimano XT M8100

Wheels: DT Swiss M1700

Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO / Maxxis Dissector EXO+ / 3C MaxxTerra compound

Cranks: Shimano XT M8100

Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars

Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm

Brakes: Shimano XT M8120/M8100

Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm

Saddle: WTB Volt 142



The Sommet is the Escarpe's enduro-friendly sibling, with 162 or 170mm of rear travel depending on wheel size, and a 64-degree head angle. The build kits reflect its more aggressive intentions, with either a RockShox Super Deluxe or Fox Float X2 shock paired with a 170mm fork.



All three models receive the same tires, in this case a 2.5" Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip EXO+ in the front, and a 2.4" DHR II with a DoubleDown casing in the rear.

Vitus Sommet Details



• Wheelsize: 27.5" or 29"

• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm

• Travel: 162mm (29") / 170mm (27.5)

• 64° head angle

• Chainstay length: 435mm (27.5) / 440mm (29")

• Price range: $3,000 - $4,500 USD





Sommet 27.5" Geometry

Sommet 29" Geometry

Models

Sommet CR

Sommet CR 27 & 29 - $3000 USD / 2800 Euro / 2400 GBP

Fork: Rockshox Yari RC 170mm

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select R

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore M6100 12-speed

Wheels: WTB KOM Trail i30/Vitus KT hubs

Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO+ MaxxGrip / Maxxis Minion DHRII DoubleDown / 3C MaxxTerra compound

Cranks: Shimano Deore M6100

Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars

Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm

Brakes: Shimano MT520/MT510

Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm

Saddle: Nukeproof Neutron Saddle



Sommet CRS

Sommet CRS 27 & 29 - $3500 USD / 3300 Euro / 2900 GBP

Fork: Rockshox Lyrik Select 170mm

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Select+

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX M7100 12 speed

Wheels: DT Swiss E1900

Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO+ MaxxGrip / Maxxis Minion DHRII DoubleDown / 3C MaxxTerra compound

Cranks: Shimano SLX M7100

Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars

Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm

Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120/M7100

Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm

Saddle: WTB Volt 142



Sommet CRX

Sommet CRX 27 & 29 - $4500 USD / 4200 Euro / 3600 GBP

Fork: Fox 38 Factory GRIP2 170mm

Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory

Drivetrain: Shimano XT M8100

Wheels: DT Swiss E1700

Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO+ MaxxGrip / Maxxis Minion DHRII DoubleDown / 3C MaxxTerra compound

Cranks: Shimano XT M8100

Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars

Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm

Brakes: Shimano XT M8120/M8100

Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm

Saddle: WTB Volt 142



The bikes were both designed at the same time, and there's a good reason they bear more than a passing resemblance to each other – they share the same carbon front triangle. That allowed Vitus to keep costs down, and by using a different shock link they could alter the amount of travel and suspension behavior to suit each bike's intention.Both models are available with either 27.5” or 29” wheels, in sizes S thru XL.The overall frame shape is the most noticeable change on the new Escarpe and Sommet - it no longer looks like it sat out in the sun too long and started to melt. The curvy tube shapes have been straightened out, giving it a much more pleasing look, at least to my eyes. The shock is now fixed to a brace that runs between the down tube and seat tube.That seat tube now has more room for longer travel dropper posts, and it should be possible to run a fully inserted 150mm post on a small, a 170 on a medium, and a 200mm post on the large and XL sizes.There's internal routing for the derailleur, dropper post, and rear brake line, although the brake and derailleur housing do still emerge and run underneath the bottom bracket. I've still never had any issues with this routing configuration – most of the time a chainring will take the hit before the housing - but it does open the door to the potential of a pinched line more than running the housing over the bottom bracket would.SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) also makes an appearance on the new frames, a welcome trend that should help finding a replacement hanger much less of a hassle in the future. Other details include plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, clearance for 2.5” rear tires on the 29” frames and 2.6” tires on the 27.5” frames, a threaded bottom bracket, ISCG 05 tabs, and downtube and chainstay protection.Predictably, the Escarpe underwent the longer and slacker treatment, but Vitus didn't dive off the deep end - the figures fall right in line with what we're seeing from multiple companies. With a 150mm fork the bike has a 65-degree head angle, which can be steepened by half a degree using the flip chip on the lower shock mount. The seat tube angle has been steepened to 77.5-degrees, a 3-degree change from the previous version. Chainstay lengths are the same across all sizes, at 435mm for the 27.5" bikes and 440mm for the 29" versions.A look at the old vs. new suspension graphs shows that there have been a several fairly significant changes. The leverage rate of the bikes' Horst Link layout is much more consistent, and the regressive hump at the beginning of the stroke has been eliminated. That change should help make for a more uniform feel through the entirety of the travel, and deliver improved end-stroke ramp up. The amount of anti-squat has actually been reduced slightly, although it still sits around 100% at sag to help prevent unwanted bob during pedaling.