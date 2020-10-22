First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet

Oct 22, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  


Vitus Escarpe

Vitus has completely revamped their Escarpe and Sommet bikes for 2020, and the result is a fully modern lineup with very impressive prices. For those who aren't familiar, Vitus is the house brand of Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles, and it's that consumer direct sales model that makes it possible to create something like the Escarpe CS, a full suspension carbon / aluminum trail bike with a Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain and a Marzocchi Z2 fork for $2,500 USD.

The Escarpe is the trail / all-mountain model, with 140mm of rear travel and a 150mm fork, while the Sommet is the enduro-focused vesion, with 162mm or 170mm of travel depending on the wheel size, and a 170mm fork.
Vitus Escarpe Details

• Wheelsize: 27.5" or 29"
• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm (f)
• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm
• 65° head angle
• Chainstay length: 435mm (27.5") / 440mm (29")
• Weight: 32.6 lb / 14.7kg (CRX model, size L)
• Price range: $2,500 - $4,200 USD
vitusbikes.com


The bikes were both designed at the same time, and there's a good reason they bear more than a passing resemblance to each other – they share the same carbon front triangle. That allowed Vitus to keep costs down, and by using a different shock link they could alter the amount of travel and suspension behavior to suit each bike's intention.

Both models are available with either 27.5” or 29” wheels, in sizes S thru XL.



Frame Details

The overall frame shape is the most noticeable change on the new Escarpe and Sommet - it no longer looks like it sat out in the sun too long and started to melt. The curvy tube shapes have been straightened out, giving it a much more pleasing look, at least to my eyes. The shock is now fixed to a brace that runs between the down tube and seat tube.

That seat tube now has more room for longer travel dropper posts, and it should be possible to run a fully inserted 150mm post on a small, a 170 on a medium, and a 200mm post on the large and XL sizes.

There's internal routing for the derailleur, dropper post, and rear brake line, although the brake and derailleur housing do still emerge and run underneath the bottom bracket. I've still never had any issues with this routing configuration – most of the time a chainring will take the hit before the housing - but it does open the door to the potential of a pinched line more than running the housing over the bottom bracket would.

SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) also makes an appearance on the new frames, a welcome trend that should help finding a replacement hanger much less of a hassle in the future. Other details include plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, clearance for 2.5” rear tires on the 29” frames and 2.6” tires on the 27.5” frames, a threaded bottom bracket, ISCG 05 tabs, and downtube and chainstay protection.


Escarpe 27.5"

Escarpe 29"


Geometry

Predictably, the Escarpe underwent the longer and slacker treatment, but Vitus didn't dive off the deep end - the figures fall right in line with what we're seeing from multiple companies. With a 150mm fork the bike has a 65-degree head angle, which can be steepened by half a degree using the flip chip on the lower shock mount. The seat tube angle has been steepened to 77.5-degrees, a 3-degree change from the previous version. Chainstay lengths are the same across all sizes, at 435mm for the 27.5" bikes and 440mm for the 29" versions.


Leverage ratio

Antisquat

Suspension Design

A look at the old vs. new suspension graphs shows that there have been a several fairly significant changes. The leverage rate of the bikes' Horst Link layout is much more consistent, and the regressive hump at the beginning of the stroke has been eliminated. That change should help make for a more uniform feel through the entirety of the travel, and deliver improved end-stroke ramp up. The amount of anti-squat has actually been reduced slightly, although it still sits around 100% at sag to help prevent unwanted bob during pedaling.


Models
Escarpe CR

Escarpe CR 27 & 29 - $2500 USD / 2400 Euro / 2000 GBP
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2 RAIL 150mm
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select R 
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore M6100 12-speed
Wheels: WTB ST Light i30/Vitus KT hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO / Maxxis Dissector EXO+ / 3C MaxxTerra compound
Cranks: Shimano Deore M6100
Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars
Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm
Brakes: Shimano MT420/MT410
Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm
Saddle: Nukeproof Neutron Saddle


Escarpe CRS


Escarpe CRS 27 & 29 - $3200 USD / 3100 Euro / 2700 GBP

Fork: RockShox Pike Select 150mm
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX M7100 12-speed
Wheels: DT Swiss M1900
Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO / Maxxis Dissector EXO+ / 3C MaxxTerra compound
Cranks: Shimano SLX M7100
Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars
Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm
Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120/M7100
Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm
Saddle: WTB Volt 142


Escarpe CRX


Escarpe CRX 27 & 29 - $4200 USD / 4000 Euro / 3500 GBP
Fork: Fox 36 Factory GRIP2 150mm
Shock: Fox Float DPS Factory
Drivetrain: Shimano XT M8100
Wheels: DT Swiss M1700
Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO / Maxxis Dissector EXO+ / 3C MaxxTerra compound
Cranks: Shimano XT M8100
Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars
Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm
Brakes: Shimano XT M8120/M8100
Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm
Saddle: WTB Volt 142




Vitus Sommet


The Sommet is the Escarpe's enduro-friendly sibling, with 162 or 170mm of rear travel depending on wheel size, and a 64-degree head angle. The build kits reflect its more aggressive intentions, with either a RockShox Super Deluxe or Fox Float X2 shock paired with a 170mm fork.

All three models receive the same tires, in this case a 2.5" Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip EXO+ in the front, and a 2.4" DHR II with a DoubleDown casing in the rear.
Vitus Sommet Details

• Wheelsize: 27.5" or 29"
• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm
• Travel: 162mm (29") / 170mm (27.5)
• 64° head angle
• Chainstay length: 435mm (27.5) / 440mm (29")
• Price range: $3,000 - $4,500 USD





Sommet 27.5" Geometry


Sommet 29" Geometry



Models
Sommet CR

Sommet CR 27 & 29 - $3000 USD / 2800 Euro / 2400 GBP
Fork: Rockshox Yari RC 170mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select R 
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore M6100 12-speed
Wheels: WTB KOM Trail i30/Vitus KT hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO+ MaxxGrip / Maxxis Minion DHRII DoubleDown / 3C MaxxTerra compound
Cranks: Shimano Deore M6100
Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars
Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm
Brakes: Shimano MT520/MT510
Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm
Saddle: Nukeproof Neutron Saddle

Sommet CRS


Sommet CRS 27 & 29 - $3500 USD / 3300 Euro / 2900 GBP
Fork: Rockshox Lyrik Select 170mm
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Select+
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX M7100 12 speed
Wheels: DT Swiss E1900
Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO+ MaxxGrip / Maxxis Minion DHRII DoubleDown / 3C MaxxTerra compound
Cranks: Shimano SLX M7100
Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars
Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm
Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120/M7100
Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm
Saddle: WTB Volt 142


Sommet CRX

Sommet CRX 27 & 29 - $4500 USD / 4200 Euro / 3600 GBP
Fork: Fox 38 Factory GRIP2 170mm
Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory
Drivetrain: Shimano XT M8100
Wheels: DT Swiss E1700
Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO+ MaxxGrip / Maxxis Minion DHRII DoubleDown / 3C MaxxTerra compound
Cranks: Shimano XT M8100
Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars
Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm
Brakes: Shimano XT M8120/M8100
Seatpost Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost - Travel: S - 125mm, M - 150mm, L/XL - 170mm
Saddle: WTB Volt 142



Photos: Ian Lean / Openwide Agency

36 Comments

  • 25 0
 Those are great prices and builds! Thank you CRC and Wiggle for making bikes for the 99%ers
  • 12 1
 Was hoping to find Sommet to talk about in the comments....
  • 10 0
 I'll join in then. As they say - You're either Vitus, or against us.
  • 8 0
 Really? Can't we Escarpe this urge of having to find Sommet that might work as a pun?
  • 5 0
 congratulations on starting a chain reaction of puns
  • 2 0
 @sewer-rat: We might just be able to wiggle out of this one.
  • 5 0
 Would love a review, but the spec seems really sorted on these. Good to see they've sorted the geometry from the last Sommet, as that was looking a bit dated. However the Seat tubes are perhaps a touch long. The M with a 443 reach is quite short, So I would look to Size up to a L with the 471mm reach, but a 440mm seat tube and 170mm dropper doesn't work for me.

However still have to applaud a Carbon frame with SLX and Lyrik for under £3k
  • 4 0
 Also got to add, love that they have Specced DD rear with Maxxterra and EXO+ front tyre with Maxxgrip.
  • 3 0
 @melonhead1145: this is totally perfect and should be mandatory.
  • 1 0
 @melonhead1145: Big Enduro Bike requires proper tyres
  • 6 0
 Are the prices frame only or complete builds? I can't believe them.
  • 8 0
 Complete builds. It's Sommet else isn't it..... Smile
  • 3 0
 @VitusBikes: We cant Escarpe the puns
  • 3 0
 Those bikes look really good. I personally think they look even better than Nukeproof bikes. I know Rob Warner rides them but do they actually have athletes competing in the EWS?
  • 1 0
 yeap, you have some irish and northern irish riders competing on different categories on the EWS with Vitus bikes, from Vitus FirstTracks Team and also from Biking.ie team.
  • 4 0
 It’s vitus that we reach the sommet of punditry to escarpe the trappings of boredom
  • 4 0
 Really good looking bikes, good compinent selection (thanks for Shimano) and very good prices.
  • 4 0
 Wow, budget Escarpe probably will be mine! Already set stock alert on CRC Big Grin
  • 4 0
 That noise you can hear is me banging my head on my desk after spending £4k on a bike this year that's not as nice as this
  • 1 0
 The bikes look like great value, but.... why would any modern bike designer route the rear mech cable and rear brake hose under the bottom bracket shell? Right in the path of a big rock cutting the brake hose or mangling the rear shifter cable?

There is no need to route the cable/hose under the BB, this could easily be over the top of the BB shell and through the chainstay. I really wonder what the design decision was that made them do it like it is.
  • 4 0
 Wow - these look so good. Really subtle styling.
  • 4 0
 Looks like a... ...good looking bike. Nice job, Vitus.
  • 3 0
 A bit shocked om how the good prices are, geo is and the looks of the bikes are.
  • 2 0
 Let's discuss!!
Why aren't the cables routed on the bottom side of the top tube?? Why are none of the bike copanies doing it??
  • 4 0
 Good to see less and less shitty SX eagle
  • 3 0
 Mike are you going to test any of these?
  • 3 0
 Did carbon suddenly become cheaper than aluminum?
  • 2 0
 Maybe Rob Warner will be able to smile during the next press shoot with these updates.
  • 1 0
 Cracking looking bikes and great spec for your hard earned. Though I find it odd that the reach on the more gravity focused bike is less than that of the trail bike.
  • 1 0
 Nice. The Escapre is pretty much a nukeproof reactor but with steeper seat angle....
  • 1 0
 Has anyone got a Chainreaction 10% code I can have?
  • 1 0
 they'll stay out of stock
  • 1 0
 Look Ma, No Sram!
  • 1 3
 Looks like a Norco Optic
  • 1 2
 I was going to say looks like the new Trance.
  • 1 3
 Looks like a remedy

Post a Comment



