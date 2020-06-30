First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115

Jun 30, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Yeti SB115


The SB100 was released two years ago, a short travel rig that was aimed at XC riders looking for something a little different than a pure-bred race machine. It wouldn't be a stretch to call it a downcountry bike, and Mike Levy did just that in his review, inadvertently putting a name on a category that seems to have stuck.

The new SB115 is cut from the same cloth as the SB115 (literally – the two models share the same front triangle and swingarm). It's closer to one of Yeti's Lunch Ride creations, where they take an existing model, eke a little more travel out of it and adjust the build kit accordingly, as opposed to being something that was developed entirely from scratch. That extra travel comes via a new shock link as well as a longer stroke shock that measures 190 x 45mm.
Yeti SB115

• Intended use: cross-country / trail
• Wheel size: 29''
• Rear wheel travel: 115mm
• Fork travel: 130mm
• 67.6-degree head angle
• Switch Infinity suspension
• Carbon front and rear triangles
• Weight: 27.17 lb / 12.3 kg (T2 model, size L)
• MSRP: $4,700 - $8,000
• Frame MSRP: $3,400 USD
www.yeticycles.com


Yeti SB115


That 115mm of rear travel is paired with a 130mm fork. According to Yeti's press materials, that's because their “115mm of rear suspension outperforms similar travel forks.” Sure, the Switch Infinity suspension design works really well, but that sentence made me roll my eyes. The Switch Infinity suspension layout uses two Kashima-coated rails to control the bike's axle path - Pinkbike's Dan Roberts recently wrote an in-depth article that provides more insight into how the system works. On the SB115 (and the SB100) the rails are positioned next to each other, a 90-degree difference from the orientation used on Yeti's longer travel bikes.

Yeti SB100 Review
This is the SB100, but the orientation of the SB115's Switch Infinity system is the same. A bolt-on cover usually shields this part from the elements.

A 130mm Fox 34 puts the head angle at 67.6-degrees, a smidge slacker than the SB100's 67.8-degree head tube angle. The reach on a size large measure 450mm, and the seat angle is 74-degrees.

Those number are a touch conservative compared to bikes like the recently launched Specailized Epic Evo and the Revel Ranger; they're more in line with the numbers found on the Cannondale Scalpel SE. What's that translate to out on the trail? Well, all of those bikes, along with Transition's new short travel option, were put to the test during our recent XC Field Test – you'll be able to watch and read our findings in the near future.

Yeti SB115

The SB115 build kits reflect its more all-around intentions. All models come with a 50mm stem and 780mm handlebar, along with four piston brakes and a 2.5” Maxxis Minion DHF / 2.3” Maxxis Aggressor tire combo.

The frame alone is priced at $3,400, with complete bikes starting at $4,700 USD for the C1 model, which uses a slightly heavier frame than the Turq series models. The C1 has Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain, Fox Performance 34 fork, and DT Swiss M1900 wheelset.

At the other end of the price scale is the T3 version, which has a SRAM XX1 drivetrain, Fox Factory suspension, and DT Swiss XM1700 wheels. Want to get even fancier? There's also the option to upgrade to SRAM's AXS wireless drivetrain or DT Swiss' carbon wheels.


Yeti SB115


16 Comments

  • 7 0
 I think I'm gonna wait for the SB118
  • 1 0
 Not my type of bike (gonna wait for the new SB140) but if I was gonna ride less harsh terrain I would be a great option.

Would be even nicer if, given the seat tube is pretty straight, there would be an option to use 8pins dropper posts.
@Yeti: please produce some prototypes and sell them Wink
  • 1 0
 Being a massive Yeti fan makes this tough to say, but I think this is a mistake. It's a SB100 with the "lunch ride" treatment. The reach and seat tube angle should have been reworked, and I personally would rather see the full sized switch used with the shock extender treatment like all the other new models. I liked my SB100, but it's from well over 2 years ago and now my 2020 Trek Top Fuel is more progressive geometry than this 115...
  • 1 0
 SB115 vs SB100 vs SB130 geometry...
geometrygeeks.bike/compare/yeti-sb115-2021-lg,yeti-sb100-2019-lg,yeti-sb130-2019-lg
…so SB115 is VERY similar to the SB100, really not any more "progressive". I still want one!
  • 1 0
 That's because it's the same front triangle as the SB100
  • 1 0
 Descriptive alphanumeric bike model designations...they just seem to lack a soul without a real name. I mean, wouldn’t it be weird to meet a trail dog named STD4L (Super Trail Dog 4 Legs)? =P
  • 1 0
 I remember Acura’s / Honda’s mistake when they went from Integra to RSX (and TSX, RL, TL, MDX, RDX, ILX, RLX, ZDX, TLX, NSX). Can’t keep track...just letters (and sometimes numbers) with no real name.
  • 2 0
 Is that bottom picture the new Crest white colorway? I’m more a fan of the traditional Yeti Listerine color
  • 1 0
 I'm holding out for the Transition. If it doesn't fit the bill, then Ranger.
  • 2 0
 Down country stuck ? Mainly because you kept ramming it down out throats .
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I keep reading the stories of people getting kidnapped and forced at gunpoint to buy bikes.
  • 1 0
 They said it stuck, therefore it must be true. Right?
  • 1 0
 Another 29er. I was hoping a shorter travel 27.5” wheel bike was in the pipeline, maybe SB120. Disappointed.
  • 1 0
 I think I'm gonna go with the Ranger
  • 1 0
 Why Xc seems downsized? XL equals to L.
  • 1 0
 Nice, but needs a fox38.

