First Look: 2022 Antidote Woodsprite

Apr 21, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

Antidote Woodsprite

Antidote, a Polish company that specializes in in-house production of its own carbon bikes, has today released their new bike - the Woodsprite. The bike, which uses 29" wheels and a 135mm of rear-wheel travel, aims to take many of the characteristics from their Carbonjack enduro bike and bring them to a shorter travel platform. Antidote says that traits of the Carbonjack do indeed run through the Woodsprite - particularly in terms of its suspension and geometry. The bike is certainly familiar in appearance, especially in regards to its silhouette with the rear shock sitting just behind the seat tube.
Antidote Woodsprite Details

• Wheelsize: 29"
• Travel: 135 (r) / 140 or 150mm (f)
• Carbon Frame
• 65.5° head angle
• Chainstay length: 450mm
• Reach: 455, 485, 515mm
• Builds from €7799
• Frame only from €3799
antidotebikes.com


The bike is made of the Vectran composite that Antidote has been using on their bikes for years. One of the chief benefits of adding into the composite mix of the frame is the claimed increase in impact resistance and strength. There are also claims that Vectran carbon fiber is better at damping vibration. The bike uses CNC'd frame links made of a 7075 T6 alloy. A medium frame with all frame protection added weighs 2.5KG without a shock.

The bike is meant to be paired up with a fork of either 140 or 150mm of travel. It has clearance for 2.6" tires and features a 180mm post mount on the rear.



Frame Details

The carbon frame, which can come with the color of your choosing, has smooth uninterrupted lines that seem to extend from the headtube, all the way down the seat stays to the rear axle. Each bike features its own serial number and it seems Antidote is aiming for craftmanship rather than mass production.


Anitdote claims that the bike houses its shock in this particular location to keep the bike's center of gravity lower. Either way, it certainly frees up a lot of space within the front triangle and easily accommodates a water bottle. All the bikes come with a fender to try and prevent too much mud and grit from getting on the shock.

Some may have misgivings about the shock's placement though, and not without reason. We of course want to reduce the chances of any of our suspension or hydraulic systems ingesting any dirt or grit. That said, nobody seems to mind about their seatpost, rear brake, or fork legs. Maybe it's just a perception of it being more likely to get covered in crud, but either way, it's clearly a system Antidote believes in as it appears on all their bikes.


Geometry


The geometry has some values that scream progressive whilst others that seem a little less so. For instance, the bike is built around a 65.5-degree head angle and a 76.5-degree seat tube angle. These are combined with a roomy 485mm reach for a size large and long 450mm chainstays that should mean there's plenty of weight driven through the rider's feet. Antidote says it does this in the name of balance and better weight distribution for the trail bike. I think it's interesting to see bike brands diverge in terms of rear center lengths. It seems in some ways the question of reach is giving more settled answers, with measurements of around 480 or 485mm quite typical on a large trail bike, but between brands, they could match that up to anything between 430 or 450mm chainstays. The Woodsprite's rear is certainly on the longer side of things.

Suspension Design


The Smart FDS suspension on the Woodsprite is compatible with both coil and air shocks. The shocks are orientated with the piggyback over to the non-drive side. The shock is driven from their lower end by the swingarm directly and from the upper by the linkage as it floats between the two.


The leverage ratio of the bike is relatively constant until the sag point of the stroke, at 2.55 for the first 35mm of travel. It then ramps up and is progressive from 2.5 to 2.2 in a very consistent through to the end of its travel. The anti-rise is also very consistent. Falling from around 85% to around 80% at sag, before reducing further in a very linear fashion to 64% at the end of the stroke. This value would suggest the bike is more likely to prioritise geometry conservation over separating braking forces from suspension action.


The anti-squat is slightly lower than some, with some bikes reaching over 100% at sag, whereas the Woodsprite varies between 85 and 95% at sag. This means the bike will want to compress slightly under suspension forces, even if only slightly. Values such as these can also mean the bike is better at gripping over rougher or chunkier terrain though, as the wheel is simply happier to go into its stroke.

Build Options

Antidote sells the Woodsprite in several different build kits, including suspension kits from EXT, Rockshox and Fox, as well as drive trains from Shimano. Here are some selected builds from the range.


EXT Era & Storia Lok V3 / SRAM X01 €8699

Rear Shock - EXT Storia Lok V3 210x55mm
Fork - EXT Era V2 150mm
Headset - CaneCreek 40
Drivetrain - SRAM X01
Brakes - SRAM Code RSC 200mm
Bars - Antidote 35mm / 810mm width
Stem - Industry Nine
Seatpost - BikeYoke Revive
Saddle - WTB Silverado
Wheels - Industry Nine Enduro S Hydra
Tires - Maxxis Minion DHF/DHRII Exo+


Fox 34 & Float X / SRAM X01 - €8399

Rear Shock - Fox Float X Factory 210x55mm
Fork - Fox 34 Factory Grip2 140mm
Headset - CaneCreek 40
Drivetrain - SRAM X01
Brakes - SRAM Code RSC 200mm
Bars - Antidote 35mm / 810mm width
Stem - Industry Nine
Seatpost - BikeYoke Revive
Saddle - WTB Silverado
Wheels - Industry Nine Enduro S Hydra
Tires - Maxxis Minion DHF/DHRII Exo+


Rockshox Pike & Super Deluxe / Shimano XT - $7799

Rear Shock - Rockshox Super Deluxe 210x55mm
Fork - Rockshox Pike Ultimate 140mm
Headset - CaneCreek 40
Drivetrain - Shimano XT
Brakes - Shimano XT 4-pot 203mm
Bars - Antidote 35mm / 810mm width
Stem - Industry Nine
Seatpost - BikeYoke Revive
Saddle - WTB Silverado
Wheels - Industry Nine Enduro S Hydra
Tires - Maxxis Minion DHF/DHRII Exo+


For more details please visit antidotebikes.com

32 Comments

  • 13 0
 Sick looking bike. Love how they put RockShox on the XT build and Fox on the X01 build, going against the convention of brand matching.
  • 9 0
 So a teeny tiny sexy boutique brand is somehow better value than Santa Cruz?
  • 7 1
 You had me at the exposed carbon. Good looking bike
  • 4 1
 As yes, the rumored invisi-bike.
  • 2 0
 Why so inconsistent with posting the build weight? You've got frame weight.... but not the complete bike weight?
  • 1 0
 Because they don’t actually have enough parts to put a full build together?
  • 3 0
 wait, no way! Bikes come with their own unique serial now?? So cool!
  • 2 0
 Hello 2012 Scott Genius. look it up.....
  • 1 0
 Scott Genius had a pull shock
  • 1 0
 Does a shock placement makes it similar or what? Pivots placement and layout are much different
  • 1 0
 Why, because the shock is in the same general location relative to the frame? The Genius used a pull-shock, didn't use a split-pivot style rear end and the linkage driving the shock is completely different. The genious shock had two chambers to all for travel adjust and lock-out via the twin lever system. This bike is basically nothing like the Scott other than the location of the shock, which is not unique to either of these bikes. It would be like saying of the 2012 Scott Genius in 2012, 'Hello 2004 Foes DHS Mono. Look it up...'
  • 1 0
 I get what you mean but no. The shock placement is the only similar feature really. the most notable design peice of the Genius what that the seatstay was parallel to the downtube, which is opposite to the modern preference of making the seatstay parallel with the top tube. I do think the 2012 carbon Genius is a great looking bike, as a bias owner of one.
  • 1 0
 Awesome looking bike with a very competitive frame weight. I'd personally like a bit more antisquat...
  • 1 0
 What's the point of opting for the a Lok EXT when there's no way you're never going to be able to reach that lever?
  • 2 1
 I’ll wait for the video
  • 2 1
 no down tube storage ....im out
  • 1 0
 danggggg, that is a sexy machine!
  • 1 0
 Such a cool name for a bike
  • 1 0
 "Each bike features its own serial number"
  • 1 0
 Holy crap! That is gorgeous!
  • 1 0
 I'm out. You can't slam the saddle all the way down. Right?
  • 1 0
 Good placement of shock. Not.
  • 1 0
 The cheapest build looks the most appealing. Beautiful frame.
  • 2 1
 Weird
  • 5 5
 This Antidote looks so good the CDC would ban it from public transit.
  • 1 0
 bottle cage mount?
  • 1 1
 looks sick>
  • 1 1
 deleted> comment
  • 1 2
 Baleeted

Delteated

Del Taco?
  • 1 3
 pics behind paywall. hybrid beta / pinkbike article
  • 1 3
 someone say paywall . . . . in 3. 2. 1. . .
  • 2 0
 now fixed. Thank you PB!

