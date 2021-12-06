First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone

Dec 6, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Looking for a 27.5” park bike? What about a long travel mixed-wheel machine? Or maybe something with dual 29” wheels? Aluminum frame or carbon? Whatever your answer, there's a good chance there's a version of the 2022 Canyon Torque that will fit the bill.

According to Canyon, the new Torque was designed to be “the perfect option for a seaon in Whistler, Queenstown, or any other all-time riding destination.” In other words, they wanted a bike that could stand up to months of hard charging on a wide variety of terrain, everything from big jump lines to rugged, natural, EWS-worthy tracks.
Torque Details

• Wheel size: 29", 27.5", or mullet
• Rear travel: 170mm on 29" / 175mm for 27.5" and mullet
• Carbon or aluminum frame options
• 63.5º or 64º head angle
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: 2,699 - 5,499 Euro
www.canyon.com

To help with that goal, the 29” Torque has 170mm of front and rear travel, while the 27.5” versions have 175mm of rear travel and a 180mm fork. The mullet versions, which use the front end of the 29” bike and the back end from the 27.5” bike, have 175mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork. That's a lot of numbers, but the main takeaway is that the Torque was built to handle the rowdiest trails around. The fact that it's dual crown compatible is a testament to that, and the frame itself has the same Category 5 rating as Canyon's downhill bikes.

A flip chip allows for 8mm of bottom bracket height adjustment, and changes the head angle by .5-degrees.
The Torque uses Canyon's tool-free thru-axle - that lever slides into the axle once the wheel is secured.


Even with that Category 5 rating, Canyon was able to shed around 200 grams off the total frame weight for both the aluminum and carbon models – the claimed weight for the carbon frame (without shock) is 2650 grams. They also added the ability to carry a water bottle inside the front triangle, something that was lacking on the previous version.

Other details included a threaded bottom bracket, SRAM's universal derailleur hanger, and fully guided internal routing on the carbon frames (the alloy frames use foam tubing to keep things quiet).



Geometry

The Torque received significant revisions in the geometry department, gaining up to 30mm of reach for each size compared to the previous generation. In order to keep the cockpit from feeling too stretched out during seated pedaling, that longer front center is tempered by a steep 78-degree seat tube angle. The head angle now sits at 63.5 or 64-degrees depending on the position of the flip chip at the rear shock mount, which is nearly two degrees slacker than before.

The chainstays grew by 10 millimeters, and now measure 435mm for the 27.5” and mixed-wheel models, and 440mm for the 29” versions. The chainstay length is the same no matter the frame size – although the Sender downhill bike has adjustable chainstays, that feature isn't available on the Torque.


Yes, the new Torque is dual crown compatible, as Thomas Genon demonstrated at Rampage.

The Torque is designed to work with both air and coil shocks, and there's now room for a water bottle.
It's also long-travel dropper post compatible - the amount of drop can be adjusted in a matter of minutes by unscrewing the post's collar and turning a plastic sleeve.

A mixed-wheel Torque CF 8 just showed up for testing – look for a full in-depth review once we get enough land and air miles in on it.


Models & Pricing

There are a total of six different complete Torque models. In the United States, the list of available options is a little smaller - riders will be able to choose from the AL 5, CF 7, or CF 8.

Torque AL 5: $3,299 USD / €2,699
Torque AL 6: €3,199

Torque CF 7: $4,399 USD / €3,699
Torque CF 8 Mullet: $5,399 / €4,499

Torque CF Fabio Wibmer: : €5,499

Torque CF 9: €5,799



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Canyon Canyon Torque


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2021 Fall Field Test - Trail and Downcountry Bikes
77679 views
Burning Question: 7 Brands That Haven't Released an eMTB Yet
68562 views
New 'Super Wheel' Prototypes Still Claim to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Still Skeptical
57934 views
Check Out: Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals, Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount
49976 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost
45111 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Giant Trance Advanced Pro 1 - Eat, Pray, Live Valve?
44777 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - Same Name, Different Bike
43435 views
First Look: Orange Stage 6 Evo
40115 views

28 Comments

  • 21 0
 The colorway on that AL 5 is a choice
  • 5 0
 I'm happy that they reserved the objectively best looking paint job for the cheapest build (both the lil moine one shown here and raw alu)
  • 3 0
 I love it!
  • 2 1
 Looks like the type of paintjob I would buy, and love for the first week, then deeply regret having in my garage... Specs and prices and on point though, right down to the AL 5 which is a very solid build in todays market. Hope the frames have been beefed up...
  • 3 0
 @letsgethurt: yep that looks mint... and a bit purple too.. Easily the best bike, and if you are going to thrash a bike for a few seasons in a bike park maybe it'd be the best option.
  • 1 0
 @Mugen: There's also a boring option on the AL 5.
  • 1 1
 @Mugen: Exactly what I was thinking! Pure excitment and pride during week 1, second guessing and regret for the rest of the bike's life
  • 4 0
 Although the bikes offer good value for money, I can't help but feel that prices have increased pretty significantly the last 3 or 4 years. It would be nice to see a price evolution over the last 3 years of direct sales brands, results could be interesting.
  • 4 0
 So nice to see they have kept the 27.5 wheel option still available. This wheel size should never die or be relegated for back wheel use only.
  • 1 0
 Too bad there is no XL though.
  • 8 3
 Sounds great, until you have to warranty something
  • 4 1
 Holy balls batman, hold me back on that AL5! The bees want their knees back! that thing puts the yum back in bubblegum. For realsies though. I want it.
  • 1 0
 Canyon's line up is a bit confusing now, with the Spectral, Torque and Strive overlapping hugely, all with 160-175mm rear travel, 160-180mm front travel and similar angles (except the Strive is looking very dated now), and all available with 29 wheels, and Mixed wheels for the Torque and Spectral
  • 3 0
 I hope I wont see that many broken torque on IG anymore, or ones with a lose rear end
  • 5 0
 Great prices!
  • 1 0
 I hardly believe they are not the 2019 prices!
  • 2 2
 I hope they keep 27.5 because imo 27.5 plus feels better than both 27.5 and 29 as long as run on sufficiently wide rims you get a miles smoother ride, more grip etc... most of us aren't EWS or DH racers needing DH casing 2.4 tyres for a ride in the woods. What we want is a supply ride hence why we spend up to 10k on suspension bikes...and one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get a comfier ride feel is with a pair of 27.5 x 2.8s. Same rollover almost as 29 with better comfort.
  • 1 0
 Canyon finally read the memo about seat tube lengths.
Hope you're getting one in for review @mikekazimer ? Preferably the 29er, but also stick it in the high setting to see if it works as a mullet. Thanks in advance.
  • 2 1
 " In other words, they wanted a bike that could stand up to months of hard charging on a wide variety of terrain"

Not for years?
wow...
  • 1 0
 Can that CF9 weight be right? I know the CF8 has a coil shock, but I'm struggling to see where the rest of the 1.1kg weight difference is?
  • 1 0
 4 different seat angle references in the geo table, and still not publishing the actual seat angle. #stophidingactualseatangles
  • 2 0
 I hope they fixed the rear suspension
  • 1 0
 If you only have $3,299 USD / €2,699 to spend, you get to buy a cute little toy. Otherwise please enjoy your bike.
  • 1 0
 My friend has a three year old Canyon, and Canyon cannot supply replacement parts (for the frame).

Buyers beware!
  • 2 1
 Looks like a YT Capra to me.
  • 1 0
 Torque AL5 with the CF9 parts sounds like the best possible idea here.
  • 1 0
 How quickly will the frame crack after purchase?))
  • 1 0
 Yes

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008865
Mobile Version of Website