First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone

Looking for a 27.5” park bike? What about a long travel mixed-wheel machine? Or maybe something with dual 29” wheels? Aluminum frame or carbon? Whatever your answer, there's a good chance there's a version of the 2022 Canyon Torque that will fit the bill.



According to Canyon, the new Torque was designed to be “the perfect option for a seaon in Whistler, Queenstown, or any other all-time riding destination.” In other words, they wanted a bike that could stand up to months of hard charging on a wide variety of terrain, everything from big jump lines to rugged, natural, EWS-worthy tracks.

Torque Details



• Wheel size: 29", 27.5", or mullet

• Rear travel: 170mm on 29" / 175mm for 27.5" and mullet

• Carbon or aluminum frame options

• 63.5º or 64º head angle

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price: 2,699 - 5,499 Euro

A flip chip allows for 8mm of bottom bracket height adjustment, and changes the head angle by .5-degrees. The Torque uses Canyon's tool-free thru-axle - that lever slides into the axle once the wheel is secured.

Geometry

Yes, the new Torque is dual crown compatible, as Thomas Genon demonstrated at Rampage.

The Torque is designed to work with both air and coil shocks, and there's now room for a water bottle. It's also long-travel dropper post compatible - the amount of drop can be adjusted in a matter of minutes by unscrewing the post's collar and turning a plastic sleeve.

A mixed-wheel Torque CF 8 just showed up for testing – look for a full in-depth review once we get enough land and air miles in on it.

Models & Pricing

Torque AL 5: $3,299 USD / €2,699 Torque AL 6: €3,199

Torque CF 7: $4,399 USD / €3,699 Torque CF 8 Mullet: $5,399 / €4,499

Torque CF Fabio Wibmer: : €5,499

Torque CF 9: €5,799

To help with that goal, the 29” Torque has 170mm of front and rear travel, while the 27.5” versions have 175mm of rear travel and a 180mm fork. The mullet versions, which use the front end of the 29” bike and the back end from the 27.5” bike, have 175mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork. That's a lot of numbers, but the main takeaway is that the Torque was built to handle the rowdiest trails around. The fact that it's dual crown compatible is a testament to that, and the frame itself has the same Category 5 rating as Canyon's downhill bikes.Even with that Category 5 rating, Canyon was able to shed around 200 grams off the total frame weight for both the aluminum and carbon models – the claimed weight for the carbon frame (without shock) is 2650 grams. They also added the ability to carry a water bottle inside the front triangle, something that was lacking on the previous version.Other details included a threaded bottom bracket, SRAM's universal derailleur hanger, and fully guided internal routing on the carbon frames (the alloy frames use foam tubing to keep things quiet).The Torque received significant revisions in the geometry department, gaining up to 30mm of reach for each size compared to the previous generation. In order to keep the cockpit from feeling too stretched out during seated pedaling, that longer front center is tempered by a steep 78-degree seat tube angle. The head angle now sits at 63.5 or 64-degrees depending on the position of the flip chip at the rear shock mount, which is nearly two degrees slacker than before.The chainstays grew by 10 millimeters, and now measure 435mm for the 27.5” and mixed-wheel models, and 440mm for the 29” versions. The chainstay length is the same no matter the frame size – although the Sender downhill bike has adjustable chainstays, that feature isn't available on the Torque.There are a total of six different complete Torque models. In the United States, the list of available options is a little smaller - riders will be able to choose from the AL 5, CF 7, or CF 8.