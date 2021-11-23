First Look: 2022 Giant Trance X Advanced E+

The 2022 Trance X Advanced E+ is the newest addition to Giant's electric lineup, with 29” wheels, a carbon frame, and 140mm of rear wheel travel. It also has Yamaha's new SyncDrive Pro motor, which is lighter and smaller than the previous version, and now delivers 85Nm of torque (5Nm more than before).
All of the models in the Trance X E+ lineup are equipped with 625 Wh batteries, and there's an optional 250 Wh range extender available that bolts on top of the downtube to increase the bike's run time. Switching between the motor's five modes (Power, Sport, Active, Basic, or Eco) is done via a remote that can be positioned on either side of the handlebar. There's also the option to enable SmartAssist, which automatically determines the amount of pedalling support to provide based on input from six sensors.
• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm fork
• Carbon frame
• 65.8º or 66.5º head angle
• Motor: Yamaha SyncDrive Pro, 85Nm torque
625 Wh battery, optional 250Wh range extender compatible
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: $6,800 - $9,300 USD
The Trance X's geometry reflects its trail-oriented intentions. With a 150mm fork the head angle sits at 65.8-degrees in the low position, and the seat angle measures 76-degrees. Reach measurements range from 439mm on a size small all the way up to 510mm on an XL. Even with the smaller motor the chainstay lengths are on the longer side of the spectrum, coming in at 473mm for all sizes. A flip chip on the seatstays makes it possible to adjust the head angle by .7-degrees, a change that also alters the bottom bracket height by 10mm.Spec Notes
It's interesting to see that two of the three models use Fox's Live Valve suspension, which automatically changes the fork and shock's compression settings to adapt to the terrain. Personally, I've found that I'm much less concerned with how efficient a bike feels when it has a motor attached to it, but maybe that's just me. It's also curious that there aren't currently any Live Valve versions of the longer travel Reign E+
. If anything, that's where a system that automatically firms up the suspension seems like it would makes the most sense.
Another spec choice that stands out is the decision to go with lighter casing tires. Typically, e-bikes receive heavier duty tires than their non-motorized counterparts due to the higher weight of the bike. That extra heft means that riders are often smashing into obstacles faster and harder than they would on a 'regular' bike, making punctures and pinch flats more likely if measures aren't taken to prevent them. Plus, when there's a motor added to the equation the extra grams those meaty tires add isn't really anything to worry about. In any case, if the spec sheet is correct those lighter tires are something to keep in mind. Trance X Advanced E+ 0 / $9,300 USD / € 8,500 :
Fox 36 Factory Live Valve fork, Float X Factory Live Valve shock, Shimano Deore XT 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano XT brakes, Giant e-TRX wheels, Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.6" EXO / Maxxis Dissector 29 x 2.6" EXO+ tires, Yamaha SyncDrive Pro motor w/ 625 Wh battery
Giant Trance X Advanced E+ 1 / €7,400:
Fox 36 Performance Elite Live Valve fork, Float X Performance Elite Live Valve shock, Shimano Deore XT 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano Deore M6100 brakes, Giant AM rims w/ Deore XT hubs, Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.6" EXO / Maxxis Dissector 29 x 2.6" EXO+ tires, Yamaha SyncDrive Pro motor w/ 625 Wh battery
Giant Trance X Advanced E+ 2 / $6,800 USD / €6,400:
Fox 36 Float Performance fork, Fox DPS Performance shock, Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano Deore M420 brakes, Giant AM rims w/ Shimano MT410 hubs, Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.6" EXO / Maxxis Dissector 29 x 2.6" EXO+ tires, Yamaha SyncDrive Pro motor w/ 625 Wh battery
