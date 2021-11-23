First Look: 2022 Giant Trance X Advanced E+

The 2022 Trance X Advanced E+ is the newest addition to Giant's electric lineup, with 29” wheels, a carbon frame, and 140mm of rear wheel travel. It also has Yamaha's new SyncDrive Pro motor, which is lighter and smaller than the previous version, and now delivers 85Nm of torque (5Nm more than before).



All of the models in the Trance X E+ lineup are equipped with 625 Wh batteries, and there's an optional 250 Wh range extender available that bolts on top of the downtube to increase the bike's run time. Switching between the motor's five modes (Power, Sport, Active, Basic, or Eco) is done via a remote that can be positioned on either side of the handlebar. There's also the option to enable SmartAssist, which automatically determines the amount of pedalling support to provide based on input from six sensors.



Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm fork

• Carbon frame

• 65.8º or 66.5º head angle

• Motor: Yamaha SyncDrive Pro, 85Nm torque

625 Wh battery, optional 250Wh range extender compatible

• Sizes: S-XL

• Price: $6,800 - $9,300 USD

