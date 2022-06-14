First Look: Giro's New Insurgent Full Face Helmet





At 1053 grams for a size medium it's not one of the super-light full-face helmets that have been released recently, helmets that are designed more for general trail riding rather than something like Red Bull Rampage. According to Giro Senior Industrial Designer David Thompson, “While some brands have prioritized requests from recreational riders for the lightest possible helmets, our professional gravity athletes have a different set of demands, and the Insurgent is built from the inside out to meet their needs.”

• Mips Spherical

• Fiberglass shell

• Breakaway visor

• 4 color options

• Sizes: XS/S, M/L, XL/XXL

• Certifications: ASTM-1952-DH, CE EN 1078,

CPSC, AS/NZS, ASTM-2032-BMX

• Weight: 1053 grams (M/L, actual)

• MSRP: $350 USD

• www.giro.com

The Insurgent used Giro's ball-and-socket style Spherical system to reduce impact forces. Vents above the brows lead to internal channels help keep air flowing.



The visor can securely hold a GoPro in this configuration.

The 'Flex Gasket' is designed to reduce the force between the helmet and a collarbone.

1053 grams is still very reasonable for a helmet in this category, especially considering that it has a fiberglass shell, rather than the carbon fiber that's used on other brand's slightly lighter, and much more expensive offerings. It's also 200 grams lighter than the Disciple, Giro's previous flagship DH helmet.While achieving the absolute lowest number on a scale may not have been Giro's top priority, they didn't forget about ventilation. The Insurgent has 20 vents, internal channels to promote airflow, and exhaust vents at the rear of the helmet, features that Giro says makes it 50% cooler than the Disciple.The Insurgent is equipped with Giro's Spherical technology, which uses two separate layers of foam connected by elastomers that allow the two layers to move independently. The idea is that during a crash the outer layer is able to rotate enough to help dissipate a portion of the impact force, reducing the amount of stress that reaches the brain. That outer layer uses EPS foam to deal with higher speed impacts, and the inner layer is EPP, a lower density foam to handle the slower speed impacts. EPP foam is also used for the chinbar.Right above where the helmet could contact a collarbone in a crash is what Giro calls a 'Flex Gasket'. As the name implies, this patent-pending feature uses a softer material that's designed to flex upwards, reducing the force of an impact.Other features include breakaway visor bolts, cheek pads that can be easily removed by pulling downwards in the event of an emergency, and a D-ring closure system. There's also a small circular hole underneath the central visor mounting screw that's intended for stealthily mounting a GoPro - if you hadn't noticed, the Teletubby look is no longer en vogue; mounting the camera on the underside of the visor makes it much less conspicuous.Out of the box the fit of the Insurgent was very comfortable, with just the right amount of pressure on my cheeks with the 25mm pads installed, and there's a second, thicker set of pads included to fine tune the fit. For reference, I have more of an oval-shaped head, and typically wear either a medium or a large depending on the brand - I'm a medium in the Bell Full-9, and a large for the TLD D4.There are a bunch of bike park laps in this helmet's future, and once I get enough ride time in to report on its ventilation in warmer temperatures and how it compares to the competition it'll get a full review. In the meantime, my first impressions are that Giro has cooked up a comfy new helmet that comes in at a not-that-crazy pricepoint without sacrificing on safety.