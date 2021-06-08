First Look: 2022 Mondraker Summum Carbon Comes with Integrated Telemetry

Mondraker Summum Carbon Details

• 29" or mullet ("MX") options• 2,800g (6.17 lb) claimed frame weight (without rear shock)• 200mm travel via Trunion shock• MIND telemetry system• Carbon front and rear triangles and one-piece carbon upper link• Chainstay length: 455mm +/- 5 mm with included geometry kit• Head angle: 63.5º +/- 1º or +/- 2º with included geometry kit• BB83 threaded bottom bracket• 4 sizes