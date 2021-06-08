First Look: 2022 Mondraker Summum Carbon Comes with Integrated Telemetry

In September last year Mondraker updated
their illustrious downhill platform, the Summum. They gave it 29" wheels (with the option for 27.5" in the rear), made the tubes sleeker, lengthened the geometry and tweaked the suspension kinematics. But the big talking point was that the Summum - previously known for being one of the lightest DH bikes - was aluminium only.
Mondraker suggested the team riders preferred the "responsive" feel of the aluminium version. But since then we've spotted a bike that was unmistakably a carbon version of the new Summum
, and now Mondraker are ready to reveal the finished bike.
The new frame has a carbon front triangle, swingarm and a one-piece carbon rocker link, helping to achieve an impressive claimed weight of 2,800g (6.17 lb) without shock.
Mondraker Summum Carbon Details
• 29" or mullet ("MX") options
• 2,800g (6.17 lb) claimed frame weight (without rear shock)
• 200mm travel via Trunion shock
• MIND telemetry system
• Carbon front and rear triangles and one-piece carbon upper link
• Chainstay length: 455mm +/- 5 mm with included geometry kit
• Head angle: 63.5º +/- 1º or +/- 2º with included geometry kit
• BB83 threaded bottom bracket
• 4 sizes
• mondraker.com
But there's more to the new bike than lightness. Flagship models will be available with Mondraker's integrated suspension telemetry system they call MIND
. Previously only seen on Mondraker's Foxy and Crafty carbon models, the system uses magnetic sensors to detect the front and rear suspension travel position 100 times per second. Along with GPS data and Mondraker's own app, this information can be used to assess suspension setups or line choice, and can make setup recommendations.
Additionally, the carbon bike is more adjustable. The included geometry kit includes two alternative headset cups, which give either +/- 1º or +/- 2º of head angle adjustment. In all, this allows the bike to be setup with a head angle measuring 61.5º, 62.5º, 63.5º 64.5º, or 65.5º. The kit also makes it possible to add or subtract 5mm from the chainstay length, so it can be set to 450mm, 455mm or 460mm (the alloy bike is 450mm only). Otherwise, the geometry is near identical to the alloy bike, with a 350mm BB height, 63.5º default head angle, and reach numbers from 430mm top 500mm.
The carbon version shares a lot of the design language with the alloy bike. It wouldn't be a Mondraker without the brace joining the top tube and down tube (interestingly, the carbon prototype we spotted
didn't appear to have this feature) along with the elevated seatstay which carries into the slim top tube. The carbon version differs from the alloy bike with a strut connecting the seat tube/shock tunnel to the down tube.
Other details include chainstay and downtube protection and a shock fender to keep debris off the damper.
Mondraker couldn't provide information on prices or availability at the time of writing, but we'll update this article if we get more details.
32 Comments
Just own up to the fact that alternating metal and plastic is your release schedule. Some people prefer the economy of aluminium frames as they are cheaper and easier to produce, and some people will want the bling. I don't think you're losing customers if you acknowledge both and don't treat us like morons.
Post a Comment