First Look: 2022 Mondraker Summum Carbon Comes with Integrated Telemetry

Jun 8, 2021
by Seb Stott  


In September last year Mondraker updated their illustrious downhill platform, the Summum. They gave it 29" wheels (with the option for 27.5" in the rear), made the tubes sleeker, lengthened the geometry and tweaked the suspension kinematics. But the big talking point was that the Summum - previously known for being one of the lightest DH bikes - was aluminium only.

Mondraker suggested the team riders preferred the "responsive" feel of the aluminium version. But since then we've spotted a bike that was unmistakably a carbon version of the new Summum, and now Mondraker are ready to reveal the finished bike.

The new frame has a carbon front triangle, swingarm and a one-piece carbon rocker link, helping to achieve an impressive claimed weight of 2,800g (6.17 lb) without shock.
Mondraker Summum Carbon Details
• 29" or mullet ("MX") options
• 2,800g (6.17 lb) claimed frame weight (without rear shock)
• 200mm travel via Trunion shock
• MIND telemetry system
• Carbon front and rear triangles and one-piece carbon upper link
• Chainstay length: 455mm +/- 5 mm with included geometry kit
• Head angle: 63.5º +/- 1º or +/- 2º with included geometry kit
• BB83 threaded bottom bracket
• 4 sizes
mondraker.com

Brook laying it over.

But there's more to the new bike than lightness. Flagship models will be available with Mondraker's integrated suspension telemetry system they call MIND. Previously only seen on Mondraker's Foxy and Crafty carbon models, the system uses magnetic sensors to detect the front and rear suspension travel position 100 times per second. Along with GPS data and Mondraker's own app, this information can be used to assess suspension setups or line choice, and can make setup recommendations.

Additionally, the carbon bike is more adjustable. The included geometry kit includes two alternative headset cups, which give either +/- 1º or +/- 2º of head angle adjustment. In all, this allows the bike to be setup with a head angle measuring 61.5º, 62.5º, 63.5º 64.5º, or 65.5º. The kit also makes it possible to add or subtract 5mm from the chainstay length, so it can be set to 450mm, 455mm or 460mm (the alloy bike is 450mm only). Otherwise, the geometry is near identical to the alloy bike, with a 350mm BB height, 63.5º default head angle, and reach numbers from 430mm top 500mm.


The mullet version is half a degree slacker

The carbon version shares a lot of the design language with the alloy bike. It wouldn't be a Mondraker without the brace joining the top tube and down tube (interestingly, the carbon prototype we spotted didn't appear to have this feature) along with the elevated seatstay which carries into the slim top tube. The carbon version differs from the alloy bike with a strut connecting the seat tube/shock tunnel to the down tube.


Other details include chainstay and downtube protection and a shock fender to keep debris off the damper.

The Summum RR is the top-spec build.

Mondraker couldn't provide information on prices or availability at the time of writing, but we'll update this article if we get more details.



32 Comments

  • 30 0
 Why the marketing BS of "Oh, our riders prefer alu" then 12 months later; "Here's our sexy carbon model".
Just own up to the fact that alternating metal and plastic is your release schedule. Some people prefer the economy of aluminium frames as they are cheaper and easier to produce, and some people will want the bling. I don't think you're losing customers if you acknowledge both and don't treat us like morons.
  • 6 0
 Agree, I don't think Mondraker comes out of this in good light. They could have perfectly release the AL version as it was, instead of mounting that narrative
  • 1 0
 How many people replace their bike every single year, that would be put out if Mondy owned up? Most people I know keep a frame for 2 years at the bare minimum, and most bike companies only update geos every other year anyway, sticking to the "improve performance" then "improve cost" model.
  • 1 1
 I agree it would seem more credible if they at least told us their justifications for making a carbon version. That being said, I don't think it necessarily means they lied. There are a lot more reasons to use carbon than just feel. It allows them to build more complex and optimized individual areas. Maybe it was the best way to include all the geometry adjustments while keeping weight down. Or other reasons that we just don't know and thus understand.
  • 1 0
 whatevers available at the time is always gna b put into the marketing machine.
  • 12 1
 So can someone explain to me why 29er DH forks are set to 56/58mm offset, whilst 44mm offset is the hot ticket on all other bikes? Not being facetious but genuinely curious.
  • 1 2
 Probably just a if it ain't broke don't fix it thing. More offset does mean livelier handling and more steering angle before hitting the frame.
  • 1 4
 DH bikes are made to go F A S T. Less emphasis on needing to make tight turns or have any kind of nimbleness at low speeds. Trail/enduro bikes still need to climb and ride decent at slower speeds to appeal to the broadest range of riders. DH bikes are designed with the above average to pro level rider in mind with the only goal being to get down the hill as fast as possible.
  • 1 0
 I think I remember a big article on here just about fork trail and offset characteristics. But I dont really remember all the differences because it's not simple, there are a lot of factors working together. If someone can find that article, please share the link.
  • 4 0
 @TannerValhouli: isn't shorter offset more stable?
  • 1 0
 @TannerValhouli: Exactly, which is why if we follow what all the industry is telling us: lower offset = more stable, then DH forks should have lower offset.
  • 1 0
 I could be totally wrong but I think it’s because of the super slack head angles on dh bikes they wanted to reduce trail a bit so that steering flop is less of a problem at slow speeds and increase steering input overall. I’d also guess that is has to do with crown to frame clearance. That being said I don’t know why they aren’t shorter than they are, they seems really long
  • 5 0
 pretty sure that's bulldog on the top photo laying it down, not Laurie.... seeing as though brook is on 100% and Laurie is on fox..
  • 1 1
 Correct
  • 3 0
 Well spotted, my mistake. Corrected.
  • 3 0
 Wow... being the happy owner of the previous version of this bike, I am totally salivating. Their geometry adjustment kit is the best ! Sooo fun to ride. I hope Laurie gets a few podiums on this beauty.
  • 1 0
 Thinking he absolutely will. He's only getting stronger. Great looking bikes too!
  • 1 0
 Whatever the MSRP ends up being gives you a good idea how much you'll see it for sale as used in the classifieds or on FB marketplace.
  • 1 0
 I really don't need data logging to tell me I'm slow and a hack at suspension setup! Cool idea tho, probably see it a lot more as an optional extra on other bikes.
  • 2 0
 This makes so much sense for privateers giving them the chance to get closer to the level of support pros got
  • 3 1
 Looks like a damn good looking DH bike!
  • 1 0
 Think we'll see a lot more bikes with adjustable geometry in the near future. Kudos to Mondraker
  • 1 0
 It looks great, integrated telemetry seems like a really good idea as well, bet it would be great for weekend racers.
  • 1 0
 Such a good looking bike and it has a full chain guide and bash guard on it too. Drooling....
  • 1 0
 Next level stuff! Very cool!
  • 1 0
 Price- too expensive. Availability- maybe someday.
  • 2 0
 Formula 1
  • 1 0
 I know ! I own the previous version of this bike. Even tough I recently bought a Specialized Enduro, I can't bring myself to sell my Summum... Its such a gorgeous bike. It's like owning a super car. I bring it out for special occasions like a day at the park Wink
  • 1 0
 Beautiful.
  • 1 1
 can't provide something that doesn't exist
  • 1 0
 Wow...sexy AF.
  • 1 1
 Illustration !

