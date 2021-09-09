First Look: 2022 Orbea Rallon - Now With In-Frame Storage

The 2022 Orbea Rallon launched today, and while the general shape of the asymmetric carbon frame hasn't radically changed, there are several brand new features, including in-frame storage. That's right, add Orbea to the list of companies with a port on the top of the down tube that makes it possible to stash a tube, tools, and maybe some snacks safely out of sight.



There's obviously more to the new Rallon than a hole in the frame, though, and the other updates to this 160mm enduro machine include revised geometry (spoiler alert: it's longer and slacker), and an updated suspension curve that's more progressive for improved bottom-out resistance, and to improve its coil shock compatibility.

Rallon Details



• Carbon frame

• Travel: 160mm (r) / 170mm (f)

• Wheel size: 29" or mixed wheel

• 64- or 64.5-degree head angle

• 440mm chainstays

• Sizes: S - XL

• Weight: 31.9 lb (size L, M-LTD)

• Price: $4,999 - $9,999 USD

• orbea.com

That little lever allows access to the LOCKR storage compartment.

Frame Details

The Rallon is coil or air shock compatible. A handy little tool is hidden inside the main pivot.

Geometry

Suspension Design

Initial Impressions

Builds

Rallon M-LTD / $9,999 USD

Frame: Orbea Monocoque Race Carbon

Fork: Fox 38 Float Factory 170

Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Wheels: Race Face Next R31 Carbon

Tires: 2.5" Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / 2.4" Minion DHR II EXO+

Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory 31.6

Saddle: Fizik Taiga Kium rail

Cranks: Race Face Next R

Handlebar: Race Face Next R 35 20mm Rise 800mm

Stem: Race Face Turbine R

Brakes: Shimano XTR



Rallon M Team / $7,299 USD

Frame: Orbea Monocoque Race Carbon

Fork: Fox 38 Float Factory 170mm

Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory

Drivetrain: Shimano XT

Wheels: Race Face Turbine R-30

Tires: 2.5" Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / 2.4" Minion DHR II EXO+

Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory 31.6

Saddle: Fizik Taiga Kium rail

Cranks: Race Face Next R

Handlebar: Race Face Next R 35 20mm Rise 800mm

Stem: Race Face Turbine R

Brakes: Shimano XT



Rallon M10 / $5,999 USD

Frame: Orbea Monocoque Race Carbon

Fork: Fox 38 Float Performance

Shock: Fox Float X Performance

Drivetrain: SRAM GX

Wheels: RaceFace Turbine R30

Tires: 2.5" Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / 2.4" Minion DHR II EXO+

Seatpost OC2 Dropper 31.6

Saddle: Fizik Taiga S alloy

Cranks: SRAM GX

Handlebar: Race Face Aeffect 35 20mm Rise 780mm

Stem: Race Face Aeffect

Brakes: Shimano XT



Rallon M20 / $4,999 USD

Frame: Orbea Monocoque Race Carbon

Fork: Fox 38 Float Performance

Shock: Fox Float X Performance

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX

Wheels: RaceFace AR 30 C

Tires: 2.5" Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / 2.4" Minion DHR II EXO+

Seatpost OC2 Dropper 31.6

Saddle: Fizik Taiga S alloy

Cranks: Race Face Aeffect

Handlebar: OC1 35mm 12mm Rise 780mm

Stem: OC1 3D Forged 35mm interface 7-degree

Brakes: Shimano 6120



Orbea offers a massive range of options for the Rallon thanks to their My-O program, which allows customers to swap wheels, tires, and other components, and even select the frame color. There are four main models, with prices starting at $4,999 USD for the M20, and going all the way up to $9,999 for the M-LTD model.The aforementioned in-frame storage is called LOCKR, and is accessed by flipping a lever that sits next to the water bottle cage. The compartment isn't as voluminous as Specialized's SWAT compartment, but there's enough room for a tube, a tire lever, and two CO2 cartridges. There's also a mini-tool that's stashed in the main pivot, where it's held in place with a magnet, and another tool at the rear axle, which means most trailside repairs should be able to be accomplished with items stored in or on the bike.Internal cable guides keep rattling at bay, and there are molded frame protectors at the chainstay and underside of the downtube. Orbea also increased the sealing on the bearings in order to keep mud and grit out. The endless fall rains will be arriving here in Washington any day now, so I'll have plenty of opportunities to put the new seals to the test.The new Rallon now sports a 64- or 64.5-degree head angle depending on the position of the flip chip at the rear shock mount. That's only a half-degree slacker than before, so it's not the most radical change, but Orbea did grow the Rallon's reach numbers by a sizeable amount, around 30mm per size. The chainstays grew too, and now measure 440mm on all sizes. All of those changes were intended to eke a bit more speed and stability out of the Rallon; after all, it is designed to be an enduro race bike.Another key geometry update is the move to shorter seat tubes and a lower standover height. That makes it possible to run the latest crop of longer travel dropper posts – most riders should be able to run a post with 200mm of drop if they'd like. For mullet-curious riders, Orbea includes a shock extender with the Rallon that can be used to run a 27.5" rear wheel without any dramatic geometry alteration.Orbea tweaked the Rallon's kinematics to give it a more progressive leverage rate, and a more rearward axle path. While the axle path doesn't come close to approaching what we're starting to see on the trendy high pivot bikes that have been popping up everywhere, the change should help the rear wheel have a better response to square-edged hits. The anti-squat levels are similar to before, since the Rallon's pedaling performance was something that had already received high praise.I've been riding a whole bunch of heavy high pivot bikes lately, which has been fun, but I'll admit that I'm pretty excited to start spending more time on the Rallon M-LTD that's in for a long term review. It's a touch under 32 pounds, and that's with a coil shock, an impressive weight considering what it can handle on the way down.I'm only a couple rides in, so it's still very early in the test period, but so far the Rallon seems to uphold the all-round abilities that the previous version was known for. It's a bike that's not a sluggish pig on the climbs, while still retaining a good level of grip and stability on the descents. The reach and chainstays may have grown, but it still maintains a more compact feel compared to some of the longer gravity sleds out there. Stay tuned for a much more in-depth analysis once I put in a whole bunch of miles in on this bike.