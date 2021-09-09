First Look: 2022 Orbea Rallon - Now With In-Frame Storage

The 2022 Orbea Rallon launched today, and while the general shape of the asymmetric carbon frame hasn't radically changed, there are several brand new features, including in-frame storage. That's right, add Orbea to the list of companies with a port on the top of the down tube that makes it possible to stash a tube, tools, and maybe some snacks safely out of sight.
There's obviously more to the new Rallon than a hole in the frame, though, and the other updates to this 160mm enduro machine include revised geometry (spoiler alert: it's longer and slacker), and an updated suspension curve that's more progressive for improved bottom-out resistance, and to improve its coil shock compatibility.
Orbea offers a massive range of options for the Rallon thanks to their My-O program, which allows customers to swap wheels, tires, and other components, and even select the frame color. There are four main models, with prices starting at $4,999 USD for the M20, and going all the way up to $9,999 for the M-LTD model. Frame Details
The aforementioned in-frame storage is called LOCKR, and is accessed by flipping a lever that sits next to the water bottle cage. The compartment isn't as voluminous as Specialized's SWAT compartment, but there's enough room for a tube, a tire lever, and two CO2 cartridges. There's also a mini-tool that's stashed in the main pivot, where it's held in place with a magnet, and another tool at the rear axle, which means most trailside repairs should be able to be accomplished with items stored in or on the bike.
Internal cable guides keep rattling at bay, and there are molded frame protectors at the chainstay and underside of the downtube. Orbea also increased the sealing on the bearings in order to keep mud and grit out. The endless fall rains will be arriving here in Washington any day now, so I'll have plenty of opportunities to put the new seals to the test.Geometry
The new Rallon now sports a 64- or 64.5-degree head angle depending on the position of the flip chip at the rear shock mount. That's only a half-degree slacker than before, so it's not the most radical change, but Orbea did grow the Rallon's reach numbers by a sizeable amount, around 30mm per size. The chainstays grew too, and now measure 440mm on all sizes. All of those changes were intended to eke a bit more speed and stability out of the Rallon; after all, it is designed to be an enduro race bike.
Another key geometry update is the move to shorter seat tubes and a lower standover height. That makes it possible to run the latest crop of longer travel dropper posts – most riders should be able to run a post with 200mm of drop if they'd like. For mullet-curious riders, Orbea includes a shock extender with the Rallon that can be used to run a 27.5" rear wheel without any dramatic geometry alteration.Suspension Design
Orbea tweaked the Rallon's kinematics to give it a more progressive leverage rate, and a more rearward axle path. While the axle path doesn't come close to approaching what we're starting to see on the trendy high pivot bikes that have been popping up everywhere, the change should help the rear wheel have a better response to square-edged hits. The anti-squat levels are similar to before, since the Rallon's pedaling performance was something that had already received high praise. Initial Impressions
I've been riding a whole bunch of heavy high pivot bikes lately, which has been fun, but I'll admit that I'm pretty excited to start spending more time on the Rallon M-LTD that's in for a long term review. It's a touch under 32 pounds, and that's with a coil shock, an impressive weight considering what it can handle on the way down.
I'm only a couple rides in, so it's still very early in the test period, but so far the Rallon seems to uphold the all-round abilities that the previous version was known for. It's a bike that's not a sluggish pig on the climbs, while still retaining a good level of grip and stability on the descents. The reach and chainstays may have grown, but it still maintains a more compact feel compared to some of the longer gravity sleds out there. Stay tuned for a much more in-depth analysis once I put in a whole bunch of miles in on this bike.
Builds Rallon M-LTD / $9,999 USD
Rallon M Team / $7,299 USD
Rallon M10 / $5,999 USD
Rallon M20 / $4,999 USD
