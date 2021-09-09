First Look: 2022 Orbea Rallon - Now With In-Frame Storage

Sep 9, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


Orbea Rallon 2022
First Look
2022 Orbea Rallon


The 2022 Orbea Rallon launched today, and while the general shape of the asymmetric carbon frame hasn't radically changed, there are several brand new features, including in-frame storage. That's right, add Orbea to the list of companies with a port on the top of the down tube that makes it possible to stash a tube, tools, and maybe some snacks safely out of sight.

There's obviously more to the new Rallon than a hole in the frame, though, and the other updates to this 160mm enduro machine include revised geometry (spoiler alert: it's longer and slacker), and an updated suspension curve that's more progressive for improved bottom-out resistance, and to improve its coil shock compatibility.
Rallon Details

• Carbon frame
• Travel: 160mm (r) / 170mm (f)
• Wheel size: 29" or mixed wheel
• 64- or 64.5-degree head angle
• 440mm chainstays
• Sizes: S - XL
• Weight: 31.9 lb (size L, M-LTD)
• Price: $4,999 - $9,999 USD
orbea.com

Orbea offers a massive range of options for the Rallon thanks to their My-O program, which allows customers to swap wheels, tires, and other components, and even select the frame color. There are four main models, with prices starting at $4,999 USD for the M20, and going all the way up to $9,999 for the M-LTD model.

Orbea Rallon 2022
That little lever allows access to the LOCKR storage compartment.

Frame Details

The aforementioned in-frame storage is called LOCKR, and is accessed by flipping a lever that sits next to the water bottle cage. The compartment isn't as voluminous as Specialized's SWAT compartment, but there's enough room for a tube, a tire lever, and two CO2 cartridges. There's also a mini-tool that's stashed in the main pivot, where it's held in place with a magnet, and another tool at the rear axle, which means most trailside repairs should be able to be accomplished with items stored in or on the bike.

Internal cable guides keep rattling at bay, and there are molded frame protectors at the chainstay and underside of the downtube. Orbea also increased the sealing on the bearings in order to keep mud and grit out. The endless fall rains will be arriving here in Washington any day now, so I'll have plenty of opportunities to put the new seals to the test.


Orbea Rallon 2022

Orbea Rallon 2022
The Rallon is coil or air shock compatible.
Orbea Rallon 2022
A handy little tool is hidden inside the main pivot.


Orbea Rallon 2022

Geometry

The new Rallon now sports a 64- or 64.5-degree head angle depending on the position of the flip chip at the rear shock mount. That's only a half-degree slacker than before, so it's not the most radical change, but Orbea did grow the Rallon's reach numbers by a sizeable amount, around 30mm per size. The chainstays grew too, and now measure 440mm on all sizes. All of those changes were intended to eke a bit more speed and stability out of the Rallon; after all, it is designed to be an enduro race bike.

Another key geometry update is the move to shorter seat tubes and a lower standover height. That makes it possible to run the latest crop of longer travel dropper posts – most riders should be able to run a post with 200mm of drop if they'd like. For mullet-curious riders, Orbea includes a shock extender with the Rallon that can be used to run a 27.5" rear wheel without any dramatic geometry alteration.

Orbea Rallon 2022
Orbea Rallon 2022

Orbea Rallon 2022
Orbea Rallon 2022

Suspension Design

Orbea tweaked the Rallon's kinematics to give it a more progressive leverage rate, and a more rearward axle path. While the axle path doesn't come close to approaching what we're starting to see on the trendy high pivot bikes that have been popping up everywhere, the change should help the rear wheel have a better response to square-edged hits. The anti-squat levels are similar to before, since the Rallon's pedaling performance was something that had already received high praise.


Orbea Rallon 2022


Initial Impressions

I've been riding a whole bunch of heavy high pivot bikes lately, which has been fun, but I'll admit that I'm pretty excited to start spending more time on the Rallon M-LTD that's in for a long term review. It's a touch under 32 pounds, and that's with a coil shock, an impressive weight considering what it can handle on the way down.

I'm only a couple rides in, so it's still very early in the test period, but so far the Rallon seems to uphold the all-round abilities that the previous version was known for. It's a bike that's not a sluggish pig on the climbs, while still retaining a good level of grip and stability on the descents. The reach and chainstays may have grown, but it still maintains a more compact feel compared to some of the longer gravity sleds out there. Stay tuned for a much more in-depth analysis once I put in a whole bunch of miles in on this bike.



Builds

Rallon M-LTD / $9,999 USD
Orbea Rallon 2022
Frame: Orbea Monocoque Race Carbon
Fork: Fox 38 Float Factory 170
Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Wheels: Race Face Next R31 Carbon
Tires: 2.5" Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / 2.4" Minion DHR II EXO+
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory 31.6
Saddle: Fizik Taiga Kium rail
Cranks: Race Face Next R
Handlebar: Race Face Next R 35 20mm Rise 800mm
Stem: Race Face Turbine R
Brakes: Shimano XTR


Rallon M Team / $7,299 USD
Orbea Rallon 2022
Frame: Orbea Monocoque Race Carbon
Fork: Fox 38 Float Factory 170mm
Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory
Drivetrain: Shimano XT
Wheels: Race Face Turbine R-30
Tires: 2.5" Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / 2.4" Minion DHR II EXO+
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory 31.6
Saddle: Fizik Taiga Kium rail
Cranks: Race Face Next R
Handlebar: Race Face Next R 35 20mm Rise 800mm
Stem: Race Face Turbine R
Brakes: Shimano XT



Rallon M10 / $5,999 USD
Orbea Rallon 2022
Frame: Orbea Monocoque Race Carbon
Fork: Fox 38 Float Performance
Shock: Fox Float X Performance
Drivetrain: SRAM GX
Wheels: RaceFace Turbine R30
Tires: 2.5" Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / 2.4" Minion DHR II EXO+
Seatpost OC2 Dropper 31.6
Saddle: Fizik Taiga S alloy
Cranks: SRAM GX
Handlebar: Race Face Aeffect 35 20mm Rise 780mm
Stem: Race Face Aeffect
Brakes: Shimano XT


Rallon M20 / $4,999 USD
Orbea Rallon 2022

Frame: Orbea Monocoque Race Carbon
Fork: Fox 38 Float Performance
Shock: Fox Float X Performance
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX
Wheels: RaceFace AR 30 C
Tires: 2.5" Maxxis Assegai EXO+ / 2.4" Minion DHR II EXO+
Seatpost OC2 Dropper 31.6
Saddle: Fizik Taiga S alloy
Cranks: Race Face Aeffect
Handlebar: OC1 35mm 12mm Rise 780mm
Stem: OC1 3D Forged 35mm interface 7-degree
Brakes: Shimano 6120






38 Comments

  • 25 0
 Forget SWAT, this is ORBEA Rallon Integration For Internally Carrying Equipment
  • 1 0
 Best acronym ever
  • 3 0
 ORIFICE....oh my
  • 1 0
 Get the right fork and you'll have FART with yout ORIFICE
  • 8 1
 Extra $100 to get a DHX2 with a right-side up decal on the rezy.

And do the RaceFace wheels have different F/R decals or was one rim flipped on laceup?

And I was gonna make a "Looks like Stumpy 4 years ago" joke, but that's so 4 years ago.
  • 1 0
 The raceface wheels are most likely offset if they're alloy. The offset side, you flip the flatter side to the side with more load like the drive side on the rear wheel, or the brake side on the front.
  • 9 0
 Orbea really have their colors dialed.
  • 12 0
 Especially because you can customize it and basically pick any color you want, add to cart and boom...you get your bike 2 years later.
  • 5 0
 @mikekazimer - I'm confused by your statement that the axle path more rearward. In the axle path overlay graph directly above that statement, it looks like the 2021 Rallon has a lot more rearward travel (>2.6 for 2021, 2.5 for 2022). Am I understanding that wrong? Looking forward to the long term review.
  • 4 0
 The labels were wrong on that graph - I swapped it out with another one that illustrates the changes correctly.
  • 5 0
 Love the customization available. I don't know why other companies can't figure this out. Choice of drivetrain, suspension, wheels, etc. Buy what is important to you and save on the rest or upgrade later. Bikes are absolutely beautiful as well.
  • 2 0
 A few companies have offered it in the past, but they all seem to back away from it after a year or two. It seems like it's partly because it's difficult / expensive to keep a wide assortment of parts in stock, and partly because 95% of purchasers are completely unable to spec out a bike and they just want the company to do it for them.
  • 1 0
 Propain is similar
  • 2 0
 Kinematics look exceptional. Digging the high anti-squat paired with low anti-rise and how mechanically progressive it is. Shock tuning should be easy and it'll probably climb just as well as it descends.
  • 1 0
 Unnecessary amount of AS.
  • 4 0
 Woah, what are those fancy-looking rotors on some of the models?
  • 7 0
 Galfer wave, made in spain
  • 9 0
 @ppp9911: We've heard good things about Galfer rotors. Maybe we're biased, maybe we looked at World Cup XC/DH results
  • 1 0
 I like them
  • 1 0
 @galferusa: so the rotors themselves won world cups? Very impressive
  • 1 0
 Orbea is on a roll. This bike looks really well thought out and their Rise ebike sounds like it's a winner based on what I've read. I am sure an ebike version of the Rallon is in the works.
  • 3 0
 Looks decent, and another proper smasher.
  • 2 0
 "with a port on the top tube " - or a down tube?
  • 3 0
 They also noted "a more rearward axle path" when the graph shows a less rearward axle path.
  • 5 0
 Let's go with "a port on the top of the down tube."
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: But if the port breaks, then you're down a port on the top of your down tube.
  • 3 0
 Good looking bikes them.
  • 2 0
 Colonel Mustard called. He wants his bike back.
  • 1 0
 Professor Plum and Miss Peacock are missing theirs as well.
  • 1 0
 The M20 build is crazy good value compared to a lot of bikes on the market these days.
  • 1 0
 Looks good. Nice weight. Sees price. Walks away. (I live next to my dentist).
  • 2 0
 pinkbike podcast was right about the storage with weird open-close types
  • 3 1
 Geo on point
  • 1 0
 long leg proportions only
  • 1 0
 Standover and seat angle on the geo chart are mixed up.
  • 1 0
 Any chance for frameset?

Post a Comment



