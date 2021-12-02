First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost

The Rise's 540 Wh battery uses the latest 21700 cells and weighs 2.7 kg (600 g more than the 360 Wh battery in the carbon Rise). It's claimed to retain 80% of its capacity after 500 charge cycles; that compares to 60% for smaller 18650 cells. To put that in context, if you're averaging 40 km from a full charge, then 500 cycles correspond to 20,000 kilometres of riding. Alternatively, if you ride the battery from full to empty once a week, you'll do 500 charge cycles in about ten years. Of course, the battery should keep working beyond that point, just with less than 80% of its original capacity. On the other hand, battery degradation in the real world can vary so, again, I'd take these numbers with a little salt.

