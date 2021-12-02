First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost

Just over a year ago Orbea launched the Rise - a lightweight, mild-assistance eMTB. That bike made a great first impression
and has been a big seller for the Spanish brand. By using a carbon frame, a restricted version of Shimano's EP8 motor, a modest battery and lightweight components, Orbea dropped the weight towards the realm of pedal-only bikes, reportedly giving the Rise a "normal bike" feel ... for those who could afford it.
Predictably, they're now releasing an alloy version that weighs a little more but costs a lot less. Less predictably, they've actually increased the battery capacity with this cheaper model, from 360 Wh to 540 Wh.
Orbea Rise Hydro Details
• Hydroformed alloy frame (1 kg heavier than carbon)
• Larger 540 Wh battery (600g heavier)
• 140mm rear travel, 140 or 150mm fork
• 29" wheels
• Claimed weight: 19 - 20 kg / 42 - 44 lb
• 77° seat angle, 66° head angle (140 mm fork)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: €4,999 - €6,799 / $5,299 - $7,299 / £4,599 - £6,099
Orbea reason that buyers of the alloy bike won't typically want to pay extra for the range extender they offer for bigger rides, so they decided to pack plenty of capacity into the main internal battery. Motor & Battery
Both the carbon and alloy versions are compatible with Orbea's 252 Wh range extender battery, which costs €499 and weighs 1.4 kg. But thanks to the milder electrical assistance of their Ride Synergy (RS) motor tune, Orbea claim the internal 540 Wh battery is good for around 3,500 meters of height gain in Eco mode, 2,200m in Trail mode and 1,600m in Boost mode.
As always, e-bike range varies a lot depending on riding style, terrain, rider weight and more, so take those numbers with a pinch of salt. But Orbea think the range should be enough for most people.
If you do want more, the 252 Wh range extender increases capacity and range by almost 50% and Orbea claim you can get 5,000m using the range extender in Eco mode - though you'll need strong legs for that.
It's worth noting that, according to Orbea's numbers, the weight of the alloy bike is barely heavier than the carbon bike with a range extender and has just 12% less battery capacity. Plus you can use the bottle cage for, well, a bottle.
Unfortunately, the carbon and alloy bikes have different battery mounts, so you can't fit the larger battery to a carbon Rise or the lighter one to the alloy bike.
The Rise Hydro uses the same RS tune version of the Shimano EP8 motor as the carbon version. That means the motor torque is limited to 60 Nm (not 85 Nm) and the assistance peaks in the 75-95rpm cadence range, where the motor is most efficient. The motor itself weighs the same as the standard Shimano drive unit, but the RS tune gets more range and ride-time from a smaller battery, and the reduced torque makes it possible to use lighter drivetrain components.
The Rise's 540 Wh battery uses the latest 21700 cells and weighs 2.7 kg (600 g more than the 360 Wh battery in the carbon Rise). It's claimed to retain 80% of its capacity after 500 charge cycles; that compares to 60% for smaller 18650 cells. To put that in context, if you're averaging 40 km from a full charge, then 500 cycles correspond to 20,000 kilometres of riding. Alternatively, if you ride the battery from full to empty once a week, you'll do 500 charge cycles in about ten years. Of course, the battery should keep working beyond that point, just with less than 80% of its original capacity. On the other hand, battery degradation in the real world can vary so, again, I'd take these numbers with a little salt.
Frame Details
Another way Orbea avoids unnecessary weight is by having an intact downtube, rather than having a door in the tube to allow removal of the battery. This does mean removing the battery involves first removing the motor
so you'll want to charge the battery in the bike, rather than take it out for off-bike charging.
According to Orbea, the alloy frame weighs 1 kg more than the carbon version, at 3.4 kg. The hydroforming process is what gives Orbea's alloy bikes their Hydro
name; the tubes are also triple-butted and feature high-polish smooth welds for a carbon-like look.
Thanks to the bigger battery and alloy frame, the Hydro bikes weigh around 1.6 kg more than a carbon bike with the equivalent build. Claimed weight goes from just under 20 kg for the H30 base model down to around 19 kg for the top-tier H10.
Geometry
The alloy Rise shares the same geometry as the carbon version; both are unashamedly trail bikes with modern rather than boundary-pushing numbers. The geometry is nearly identical to the Occam trail bike, though the Rise has 5 mm longer chainstays. Going for the 150 mm fork will slacken the angles by half a degree, but this is no "mini-downhill bike" either way.
Models and specifications
According to Orbea, the first bikes are arriving with dealers now.
My gut feeling is that in seven years time this is what a "mountain bike" will look like (maybe with a physically smaller motor and battery due to motor/battery advances). With aggressive trail bikes at 36lbs and and light ebikes at 40lbs I think the majority of people are going to end up with a motor. Not saying I like it, but I reckon it's the future.
