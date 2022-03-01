Today, Pivot releases a new bike in its range - the Shadowcat. While it may tick off a lot of the attributes you would expect from a mid-travel trail bike in 2022, such as progressive geometry and a focus on both fun and efficiency, there is one notable exception that might just have you clutching your pearls - this isn't a 29er.



The 27.5"-wheeled bike, Pivot claim, is all about fun. It's a replacement for the Mach 5.5 and works around a 140mm, DW-link chassis while also coming in a weight "less than a lot of dedicated XC machines". It's also worth noting the new frame weighs less than the current 429 frame, and a mere 45g more than their Mach 4SL.



Pivot Shadowcat Details



• Wheelsize: 27.5"

• Travel: 140 (r) / 160mm (f)

• Carbon Frame

• 65.8° head angle

• Chainstay length: 430mm

• Reach: 410, 430, 460, 480mm

• From $6,199 to $13,599 USD

• Two Frame Colours

• Live Valve Compatible

