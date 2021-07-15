First Look: 2022 Propain Rage CF Downhill Bike

Jul 15, 2021
by Seb Stott  

Propain is ready to release a new and improved sixth version of their Rage CF downhill bike. It has been under development for over two years and has been ridden and tested with the Propain Factory Racing team for over a year. We've seen it before, but now the new bike is ready for release. It's got more travel, greater adjustability and less weight, but the most noticeable change is the shock has been moved from behind to in front of the seat tube.
Details
• 215mm rear travel
• 29" or mixed wheels
• 445mm or 460mm adjustable chainstay
• Three sizes
• 16.9Kg claimed weight
• Shock inside the main triangle
propain-bikes.com



The new bike is adaptable to fit either a 27.5" or 29" rear wheel, using a flip chip to accommodate the change in wheel size without affecting the geometry, along with a 29" front wheel. There's no longer a full 27.5" model. The chainstay length can also be adjusted to suit different riding styles or tracks from 445mm or 460mm (the old bike was 459mm only), with a two-position dropout.

George Brannigan Propain
The old bike...
... vs. the new one.

Another important change is the sizing. Previously, you could have a Large or XL Rage in 29"; or a Medium, Large or XL in 27.5", all of which could be modified with a +/-10mm reach-adjust headset. Now there are just three sizes (M, L or XL), all of which use a 29" front wheel and either rear wheel size. These have 440, 465 and 495mm reach measurements, respectively. That makes it slightly longer per size than the outgoing bike even in its longest reach setting. The reach-adjust headset is gone, but the frame is compatible with third-party adjustable headsets.

The geometry in the 29" configuration. With a 27.5" rear wheel, the only change is the BB offset (drop) is 3mm.

The frame sticks with Propain's PRO10 suspension system, which employs two counter-rotating links that compress the shock from both ends. This delivers a generous 215mm of rear wheel travel (the old bike had 210mm in 27.5" and 200mm in 29"). The leverage ratio drops by 38% through the stroke, making it quite progressive.


The bike uses what Propain call Blend Carbon, which they say offers a better balance of strength, stiffness and weight. Claimed weight for a size large frame is 3.7Kg and 16.9Kg for a top-spec size large bike.The internal cable routing now runs through internal channels to ease the replacement of cables in the pits and keep them from rattling on the track. The frame also features stainless steel bearings, bolt-on frame protection, a threaded bottom bracket and a 5 year warranty with a crash replacement scheme.

The Rage CF costs from 3,999 EUR for the "Start" option, which can be upgraded in Propain's online configurator. There's also the Performance and High-end models to choose from.


Rage CF Start

Rage CF Performance

Rage CF High-end

The new Rage CF can be ordered online from today.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks DH Bikes Propain Propain Rage


Must Read This Week
Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside
76261 views
Updated: Montana Grizzly Bear Suspected of Killing Bikepacker Shot & Killed
66870 views
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
65223 views
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
62631 views
First Ride: Manitou's New Dorado
56248 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
39561 views
Review: 2022 Fox 34 Fork - A Short Travel Standout
38607 views
Baptiste Pierron Fractures 4 Vertebrae in Race Run Crash
37892 views

29 Comments

  • 14 1
 I'm so early, there's no front page image! Wink
  • 60 0
 Probably behind that paywall...
  • 14 0
 Enjoying this article? For only 7.99 a month you could get Outside+ and have access to pictures!
Get unlimited access to all your favorite pictures.
Click the link below.
  • 2 0
 @pyromaniac: Damn, beaten to the joke by 4 minutes.
  • 7 0
 That rear shock is as long as a monday. Makes the one on my yt tues seem stubby.
  • 6 0
 For a second I though fox had supplied a coilover off a Ford Raptor on the high end version.
  • 1 0
 Captures a certain aura of Monster Truck. Though since we’re on visuals, there’s something deeply weird about seat stays that are longer than the top tube. Just an aesthetic oddity, I’m sure it’s perfectly functional.
  • 2 0
 @dominic54: It certainly looks ready for bad line choices. Wonder if they are going to sell the aluminum frame as a frame only? I swore off carbon dh frames after destroying a kona operator a few years ago.
  • 5 0
 I'd like to think that the paywall comments may disappear from the comments section but deep down I know they'll be behind the paywall.
  • 6 0
 That is a good looking bicycle.
  • 4 0
 shout out to the other bike companies that still make 27.5 DH bikes because they know there's more to big bikes than just racing.
  • 6 0
 Deleted photo>
  • 4 0
 Paywall
  • 4 0
 Pay for Pics. Outside is going to turn Pinkbike into OnlyFans
  • 4 0
 @ptylisczak: Just got provisional patent for wbecam based axs dropper control for the livefeeds. Includes 3mo Outside+ Xtreme pass in purchase price.
  • 2 0
 Get a propain torch and burn that contract you just signed with Outside. Cool bike though, glad I didn't have to pay to see it
  • 2 0
 Propain just has the prettiest bike line up for me at the moment. what a beauty!
  • 1 0
 Does any manufacture fit a bigger rear shock to a bike?! My wee shock is feeling a bit inferior
  • 2 0
 If I wanted a downhill bike... that would be the downhill bike I'd want.
  • 1 0
 Why not bottle cage on a DH bike ? This is not very sexy, but I'm sure they not only drink beers at the end of day
  • 2 0
 what ever happened to propain and formula
  • 1 0
 See this bike for 99 cents...(cover image not working)
  • 1 0
 Now that is what I call a shock haha
  • 1 0
 You know what sells better than this bike? Pinkbike...
  • 1 0
 That frame has my name all over it, calling my financial advisor now.
  • 1 0
 one of the best looking dh bikes out there
  • 1 0
 SEXXYYYY
  • 1 0
 I like it
  • 1 1
 No high pivot? :p

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009855
Mobile Version of Website