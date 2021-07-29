First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail

Trek's Roscoe aluminum hardtail has undergone a significant number of updates for 2022, changes that are intended to bring it up to speed with the current crop of modern trail hardtails.



The previous version of the Roscoe was looking a little long in the tooth – it was still rolling on 27.5+ wheels and had a quick release rear dropouts, along with geometry numbers that were on the more XC side of the spectrum.



That's no longer the case, and the new Roscoe has 29” wheels for all but the extra-small size. The fork travel has been increased to 140mm fork, 20mm more than before. That quick release back end has been replaced with a 12 x 148mm thru axle, and, not surprisingly, the geometry is substantially longer and slacker.

Roscoe Details



• Aluminum frame

• 140mm fork

• 29" wheels (27.5" for XS)

• 65-degree head angle

• 430mm chainstays

• Size: XS, S, M, L, XL

• Price: $1,700 - $2,700 USD

• trekbikes.com/roscoe

Frame Details

Geometry

Builds

Roscoe 9 / $2,700 USD

Frame: Alpha Gold Aluminum

Fork: Fox Rhythm 36, 140mm

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX / XT derailleur

Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30

Tires: Bontrager XR4 Team Issue, 29 x 2.6"

Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP18, 150mm travel

Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, hollow chromoly rails, 138mm width

Cranks: E*thirteen Helix

Handlebar: Bontrager Line alloy, 35mm, 27.5mm rise, 780mm width

Stem: Bontrager Elite, 35mm, 0 degree, 45mm length

Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Elite lock-on

Brakes: Shimano 6120 4-piston

Claimed weight: 28.95 lbs / 13.13 kg



Roscoe 8 / $2,300 USD

Frame: Alpha Gold Aluminum

Fork: RockShox 35 Gold RL, 140mm

Drivetrain: SRAM GX / NX

Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30

Tires: Bontrager XR4 Team Issue, 29 x 2.6"

Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP18, 150mm travel

Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, steel rails, 138mm width

Cranks: SRAM X1 Eagle

Handlebar: Bontrager Rhythm Comp, alloy, 31.8mm, 15mm rise, 780mm width

Stem: Bontrager alloy, 31.8mm, 7 degree, 50mm length

Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Comp lock-on

Brakes: Shimano MT420, four-piston

Claimed weight: 29.85 lbs / 13.54 kg



Roscoe 7 / $1,700 USD

Frame: Alpha Gold Aluminum

Fork: RockShox Recon Silver RL

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore12-speed

Wheels: Shimano hubs / Line 30 rims

Tires: Bontrager XR4 Team Issue, 29 x 2.6"

Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP18, 150mm travel

Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, steel rails, 138mm width

Cranks: Shimano MT511

Handlebar: Bontrager Rhythm Comp, alloy, 31.8mm, 15mm rise, 780mm width

Stem: Bontrager alloy, 31.8mm, 7 degree, 50mm length

Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Comp lock-on

Brakes: Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc

Claimed weight: 30.84 lbs / 13.99 kg



There are no guarantees that purchasing a Roscoe will grant you this level of talent.

There are four new models, the Roscoe 9, 8, and 7. There's also a Roscoe 6 in the lineup that retails for $1,150 USD, but that one uses the old frame, which means it doesn't benefit from any of the updates described here. Given the dramatic growth of mountain biking over the last year or so, it's good to see more well-spec'd hardtails hit the market, especially at these pricepoints. On paper, the new Roscoe looks like it'd be a great stepping-stone into the sport, a solid platform to get new riders hooked.Bad news – the new Roscoe no longer has kickstand mounts on the chainstay. I know, that's a tough pill to swallow. I'll pause for a moment while everyone dries their tears... In all seriousness, the Roscoe's frame has shed some of the details that made it stick out as a more entry-level option rather than one designed for more technical off-road riding.The aluminum frame has internal cable routing, with a port in the downtube that's used to run a zip tie around the housing to keep it from rattling around. There's room for two water bottles inside the front triangle, and fairly short seat tube lengths that leave plenty of space for running longer travel dropper posts, although all models come with a 150mm dropper. I'm nitpicking, but it'd be nice to see the larger sizes have posts with more drop.Other details include molded chainslap protection, downtube protection, and compatibility with SRAM's Universal Derailleur hanger. There's also plenty of room for running a 29 x 2.6” rear tire.The looks of the Roscoe didn't change too dramatically – after all, there's only so many ways to shape a hardtail frame – but its geometry numbers did undergo a complete overhaul. The head angle now sits at 65-degrees, which is 2.2-degrees slacker than before. It's a number that puts the Roscoe in the do-it-all category, as opposed to the more downhill-oriented hardtails like Kona's Honzo ESD, or Norco's Torrent, which have 63- and 64-degree head angles respectively, and manners that work best at higher speeds or on steeper trails.As far as reach goes, that number has increased by around 40mm per size – a large frame now has a reach of 470, up from 428mm. The seat tube angle has steepened to go along with that increased front center, and now measures 74.7-degreees on all sizes.The final number to note is the chainstay length. That's been trimmed down to 430mm, 8mm shorter than before. That number remains the same for all frame sizes.