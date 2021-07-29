First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail

Jul 29, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


First Look
2022 Trek Roscoe

Trek's Roscoe aluminum hardtail has undergone a significant number of updates for 2022, changes that are intended to bring it up to speed with the current crop of modern trail hardtails.

The previous version of the Roscoe was looking a little long in the tooth – it was still rolling on 27.5+ wheels and had a quick release rear dropouts, along with geometry numbers that were on the more XC side of the spectrum.

That's no longer the case, and the new Roscoe has 29” wheels for all but the extra-small size. The fork travel has been increased to 140mm fork, 20mm more than before. That quick release back end has been replaced with a 12 x 148mm thru axle, and, not surprisingly, the geometry is substantially longer and slacker.
Roscoe Details

• Aluminum frame
• 140mm fork
• 29" wheels (27.5" for XS)
• 65-degree head angle
• 430mm chainstays
• Size: XS, S, M, L, XL
• Price: $1,700 - $2,700 USD
trekbikes.com/roscoe

There are four new models, the Roscoe 9, 8, and 7. There's also a Roscoe 6 in the lineup that retails for $1,150 USD, but that one uses the old frame, which means it doesn't benefit from any of the updates described here. Given the dramatic growth of mountain biking over the last year or so, it's good to see more well-spec'd hardtails hit the market, especially at these pricepoints. On paper, the new Roscoe looks like it'd be a great stepping-stone into the sport, a solid platform to get new riders hooked.



Frame Details

Bad news – the new Roscoe no longer has kickstand mounts on the chainstay. I know, that's a tough pill to swallow. I'll pause for a moment while everyone dries their tears... In all seriousness, the Roscoe's frame has shed some of the details that made it stick out as a more entry-level option rather than one designed for more technical off-road riding.

The aluminum frame has internal cable routing, with a port in the downtube that's used to run a zip tie around the housing to keep it from rattling around. There's room for two water bottles inside the front triangle, and fairly short seat tube lengths that leave plenty of space for running longer travel dropper posts, although all models come with a 150mm dropper. I'm nitpicking, but it'd be nice to see the larger sizes have posts with more drop.

Other details include molded chainslap protection, downtube protection, and compatibility with SRAM's Universal Derailleur hanger. There's also plenty of room for running a 29 x 2.6” rear tire.



Geometry


The looks of the Roscoe didn't change too dramatically – after all, there's only so many ways to shape a hardtail frame – but its geometry numbers did undergo a complete overhaul. The head angle now sits at 65-degrees, which is 2.2-degrees slacker than before. It's a number that puts the Roscoe in the do-it-all category, as opposed to the more downhill-oriented hardtails like Kona's Honzo ESD, or Norco's Torrent, which have 63- and 64-degree head angles respectively, and manners that work best at higher speeds or on steeper trails.

As far as reach goes, that number has increased by around 40mm per size – a large frame now has a reach of 470, up from 428mm. The seat tube angle has steepened to go along with that increased front center, and now measures 74.7-degreees on all sizes.

The final number to note is the chainstay length. That's been trimmed down to 430mm, 8mm shorter than before. That number remains the same for all frame sizes.


Builds

Roscoe 9 / $2,700 USD

Frame: Alpha Gold Aluminum
Fork: Fox Rhythm 36, 140mm
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX / XT derailleur
Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30
Tires: Bontrager XR4 Team Issue, 29 x 2.6"
Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP18, 150mm travel
Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, hollow chromoly rails, 138mm width
Cranks: E*thirteen Helix
Handlebar: Bontrager Line alloy, 35mm, 27.5mm rise, 780mm width
Stem: Bontrager Elite, 35mm, 0 degree, 45mm length
Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Elite lock-on
Brakes: Shimano 6120 4-piston
Claimed weight: 28.95 lbs / 13.13 kg


Roscoe 8 / $2,300 USD

Frame: Alpha Gold Aluminum
Fork: RockShox 35 Gold RL, 140mm
Drivetrain: SRAM GX / NX
Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30
Tires: Bontrager XR4 Team Issue, 29 x 2.6"
Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP18, 150mm travel
Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, steel rails, 138mm width
Cranks: SRAM X1 Eagle
Handlebar: Bontrager Rhythm Comp, alloy, 31.8mm, 15mm rise, 780mm width
Stem: Bontrager alloy, 31.8mm, 7 degree, 50mm length
Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Comp lock-on
Brakes: Shimano MT420, four-piston
Claimed weight: 29.85 lbs / 13.54 kg



Roscoe 7 / $1,700 USD

Frame: Alpha Gold Aluminum
Fork: RockShox Recon Silver RL
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore12-speed
Wheels: Shimano hubs / Line 30 rims
Tires: Bontrager XR4 Team Issue, 29 x 2.6"
Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP18, 150mm travel
Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, steel rails, 138mm width
Cranks: Shimano MT511
Handlebar: Bontrager Rhythm Comp, alloy, 31.8mm, 15mm rise, 780mm width
Stem: Bontrager alloy, 31.8mm, 7 degree, 50mm length
Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Comp lock-on
Brakes: Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc
Claimed weight: 30.84 lbs / 13.99 kg



There are no guarantees that purchasing a Roscoe will grant you this level of talent.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Hardtails Trek Trek Roscoe


63 Comments

  • 13 1
 So... We gonna discuss how this bike looks just like the Alloy honzo and is being marketed as essentially the same bike?
--
This is what we call "phoning it in"
  • 11 0
 Nice looking Honzo.
  • 7 0
 Trek, oh Trek - how did you put the Stache out to the pasture???
Such an original and blisteringly fun and versatile bike.

The new roscoe looks like heaps of fun, but i'm still not sure it's a valid successor.
  • 1 0
 Stache is still available, in FS form as well. My buddy has a Stache 9.8 and he rides it like a maniac. He loves the handling and the grip is impressive. The only time it seems like the tires and rolling resistance is holding him back are on long fire-road pedals, otherwise he charges through terrain everyone else is pulling back a little on. Plus I think we weighed it at around 12.5kg with pedals and cages, which is around 4kg lighter than my Rootdown BA with similar parts kits.
  • 4 0
 more of the bike suppliers paradox: as a company grows and is more capable of accepting smaller margins on cheaper bikes, they are seemingly unwilling to produce lower price bikes. Look at Trek, Intense, Commencal, Cannondale, etc...
  • 10 5
 nice bike, although for the same price of the Roscoe 8 I could buy the top of the line Meta HT with 10mm more travel, although availability would be the dealbreaker.
  • 25 3
 10mm more travel should cost more for some reason? more travel on a hardtail isn't always a good thing :/
  • 1 0
 Canyon Stoic 4 is a great option is this category (if availability not an issue)
  • 4 0
 for a slack aluminum hard-tail, 140mm is more than a enough...especially if Trek is trying to hit the new rider market with the base model. If you are hitting stuff that would necessitate anything over 140, you wouldn't be the target market for this bike.
  • 1 0
 Also the Meta HT geo is terrible. Short reaches with extra long seat tubes
  • 1 0
 @T4THH @dungeonbeast you guys are definitely onto something, please further elaborate...
  • 3 0
 Regardless of price, availability, build, etc, I'm really happy to see the bigger brands embracing 65 HTA on hardtails. It's about time. 65 is a versatile HTA that will suit all riders on all trail types. Yeah, there is still a need for 67ish HTA on XC race bikes and 63ish HTA on rowdy hardtails, but for most everyone looking at buying a Trek hardtail, 65 HTA is a sweet spot. Proper geo goes a long ways on a HT and for many years mainstream HT's have been held back because of being too conservative with HTA's.
  • 3 0
 These look fantastic!! I've been looking for a new hardtail lately, and this might be the one I go with. I just hope I can get my hands on one before I'm too old for cycling...
  • 7 1
 Get a Honzo. -- we should not forgive Trek for making the last Roscoe have a QR rear end with a BOOST 141 hub... yeah you heard me, BOOST 141.
  • 3 1
 @TheBearDen, Boost 141 is just the QR version of Boost 148. In theory, on some wheels you should be able to convert the 141 QR end caps to thru-axle 148 end caps if you upgraded frames, or wanted to use Boost wheels you already had. No quick release at all would obviously have been ideal, of course.
  • 5 0
 Finally, they are making general hardtails with better gemometry that is not just 2010s XC racing.
  • 5 0
 Those bikes are woefully spec'd
  • 4 0
 The price jump is likely do to the price difference between a rear quick release to a through axel... :-P
  • 4 0
 Is that weight correct? 16.9kg seems...excessive...
  • 2 0
 "There are no guarantees that purchasing a Roscoe will grant you this level of talent."
There is also no way of seeing in that picture if he's actually on that bike!
  • 2 0
 That weight has to be a typo. Otherwise, sick bike, pretty dialed geo for a modern hardtail. The budget build, upgrade the fork to a Marzocchi Bomber, go shred.
  • 1 0
 it is....Trek website says M frame size is 30.84 lbs / 13.99 kg for the base model. Weight drops to 28.95 lbs / 13.13 kg for the 9
  • 2 0
 These bikes are terribly specced(as expected from Trek), but at least they got rid of the stupid plus-sized tires that people thought they wanted, but really didn't.
  • 4 0
 Good looking bikes.
  • 4 0
 Available q3 2023.
  • 6 3
 16.9 kg? This can't be right. My wife's Slash is 15.7.
  • 4 0
 Check the Web it's 13.3kg for the top one
  • 1 0
 Someone at PB please double check the weight. 16.9kg (without pedals I guess) is way over the top even for a cheap parts build.
Other than that bike looks great. Solid geometry, plenty of sizes.
  • 1 2
 Shimano SLX / XT derailleur on the Roscoe 9? Is this a loot box thing? "Man I sure hope mine comes with the XT out of the box."

...but seriously, does SLX/XT depend on market or is Trek simply accounting for supply issues?
  • 2 0
 pretty sure it is SLX shifter with XT derailleur.
  • 1 0
 @Aqui: you are correct, went to Trek's website after seeing your response
  • 2 0
 It's a sales ploy, on the floor, a bike is easily sold by the name on the derailleur alone because most newcomers have no idea the shifter is the important part. A lot of brands skimp on chains and shifters knowing most aren't savy enough to know the difference between XT/SLX/Deore.
  • 1 0
 Most likely a XT derailleur with SLX shifter
  • 1 0
 @m47h13u: damn, did not know that was a thing (at least based on the bikes I own/owned)....I see SLX or XT for any drive train components, I would expect the entire drive train to match that spec.
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: one good example I could think of was a Fuel EX 9.7 a few years back came with GX derailleur but NX shifter, chain and cassette. You'd be spending top dollar for a carbon bike only to be let down by a super heavy rear end and spotty shifting.
  • 1 0
 @Aqui @alexksquared: Hopefully that's backwards but you're likely correct as people are more likely to pay up for an XT derailleur.

XT shifter and SLX derailleur is an awesome "blue collar" combo IMO. I've got two bikes in the garage with XT shifter and SLX derailleur and it's a solid, cheap setup. I'm not so sure you get the same cost : performance benefits with the XT derailleur and SLX shifter

@m47h13u interesting, I wasn't aware of that as "policy" but it totally makes sense. Good chain can really make or break the shifting performance IMO. Running a GX Eagle chain on my hardtail with SLX derailleur, XT shifter, Wolftooth chainring, E13 TRS+ 11speed 9-46 cassette and it performs way better than it did running an 11 speed SLX or even XTR chain. You can get those 11 Speed SLX derailleurs for cheap online, and they're actually available.
  • 3 0
 Same size wheels and keeping it real. Nice one Trek!
  • 1 0
 Does anyone else see a group of assorted fasteners when glancing at the geo chart… maybe it’s a PB mobile screen thing
  • 1 1
 You lost me on the major down grade of brakes between the 8 and 7...why not charge $1750 or whatever the whole cost is to keep a complete Deore group?

FAIL.
  • 2 0
 I’m no weight weenie but 17kg for a trail hard tail!?!?
  • 1 0
 Must be a typo.
From treks website : M - 28.95 lbs / 13.13 kg
  • 1 0
 @cxfahrer: that would make sense, I don’t think my alu Jeffsy is that heavy, and my friends nukeproof scout is noticeably lighter than that
  • 1 0
 just wondering what grade of Uranium they made it out of to make it that heavy...
  • 2 0
 The more you pay the worse the colours are
  • 1 0
 2020...looks like a Session... 2021...looks like a Honzo... star to see a pattern...
  • 3 0
 Trek Ronzo
  • 2 0
 Yup just tried to preorder one and it's June 2023 LOL
  • 1 0
 ha! what?!
  • 1 0
 Eh, the builds all kind of suck, and the price points aren't amazing. Plus the weight.
  • 9 9
 2700 USD for 17kg hardtail? Well it looks good but my full sus is around that price and around 5,5kg lighter
  • 3 0
 I see website says 13.3kg
  • 2 0
 @bok-CZ: I'm very curious about the weight... 37 pounds for a hardtail is absolutely insane.
  • 2 0
 @bonkmasterflex: canadian site has the Roscoe 9 listed at 13.13kg or 28.95 pounds.
  • 4 0
 @bok-CZ, that weight was incorrect - the weight range is claimed to be between 28.9 - 30.8 lb, or 13.13 - 14 kg.
  • 2 2
 I think I paid 2700 for my kona satori... on a payment plan, 1 year ago. How is this get people into the sport money?
  • 2 0
 Availability: 2024.
  • 1 1
 Nice lookin bikes but $1700+ for a hardtail, u kidding me?! Especially with those specs
  • 1 1
 16.9 kg? for hardtail?
other then that - 7 model quite good looking for the $$ comparing to competitors
  • 1 0
 Is that effective chainstay length?
  • 1 1
 Will it be in 2023?
  • 2 1
 2023 Crowdfunding
  • 1 0
 Remedy next?
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Honzo. . .

Post a Comment



