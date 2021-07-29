First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail

Trek's Roscoe aluminum hardtail has undergone a significant number of updates for 2022, changes that are intended to bring it up to speed with the current crop of modern trail hardtails.
The previous version of the Roscoe was looking a little long in the tooth – it was still rolling on 27.5+ wheels and had a quick release rear dropouts, along with geometry numbers that were on the more XC side of the spectrum.
That's no longer the case, and the new Roscoe has 29” wheels for all but the extra-small size. The fork travel has been increased to 140mm fork, 20mm more than before. That quick release back end has been replaced with a 12 x 148mm thru axle, and, not surprisingly, the geometry is substantially longer and slacker.
There are four new models, the Roscoe 9, 8, and 7. There's also a Roscoe 6 in the lineup that retails for $1,150 USD, but that one uses the old frame, which means it doesn't benefit from any of the updates described here. Given the dramatic growth of mountain biking over the last year or so, it's good to see more well-spec'd hardtails hit the market, especially at these pricepoints. On paper, the new Roscoe looks like it'd be a great stepping-stone into the sport, a solid platform to get new riders hooked. Frame Details
Bad news – the new Roscoe no longer has kickstand mounts on the chainstay. I know, that's a tough pill to swallow. I'll pause for a moment while everyone dries their tears... In all seriousness, the Roscoe's frame has shed some of the details that made it stick out as a more entry-level option rather than one designed for more technical off-road riding.
The aluminum frame has internal cable routing, with a port in the downtube that's used to run a zip tie around the housing to keep it from rattling around. There's room for two water bottles inside the front triangle, and fairly short seat tube lengths that leave plenty of space for running longer travel dropper posts, although all models come with a 150mm dropper. I'm nitpicking, but it'd be nice to see the larger sizes have posts with more drop.
Other details include molded chainslap protection, downtube protection, and compatibility with SRAM's Universal Derailleur hanger. There's also plenty of room for running a 29 x 2.6” rear tire.Geometry
The looks of the Roscoe didn't change too dramatically – after all, there's only so many ways to shape a hardtail frame – but its geometry numbers did undergo a complete overhaul. The head angle now sits at 65-degrees, which is 2.2-degrees slacker than before. It's a number that puts the Roscoe in the do-it-all category, as opposed to the more downhill-oriented hardtails like Kona's Honzo ESD, or Norco's Torrent, which have 63- and 64-degree head angles respectively, and manners that work best at higher speeds or on steeper trails.
As far as reach goes, that number has increased by around 40mm per size – a large frame now has a reach of 470, up from 428mm. The seat tube angle has steepened to go along with that increased front center, and now measures 74.7-degreees on all sizes.
The final number to note is the chainstay length. That's been trimmed down to 430mm, 8mm shorter than before. That number remains the same for all frame sizes.
Builds Roscoe 9 / $2,700 USD
Roscoe 8 / $2,300 USD
Roscoe 7 / $1,700 USD
This is what we call "phoning it in"
Such an original and blisteringly fun and versatile bike.
The new roscoe looks like heaps of fun, but i'm still not sure it's a valid successor.
There is also no way of seeing in that picture if he's actually on that bike!
Other than that bike looks great. Solid geometry, plenty of sizes.
...but seriously, does SLX/XT depend on market or is Trek simply accounting for supply issues?
XT shifter and SLX derailleur is an awesome "blue collar" combo IMO. I've got two bikes in the garage with XT shifter and SLX derailleur and it's a solid, cheap setup. I'm not so sure you get the same cost : performance benefits with the XT derailleur and SLX shifter
@m47h13u interesting, I wasn't aware of that as "policy" but it totally makes sense. Good chain can really make or break the shifting performance IMO. Running a GX Eagle chain on my hardtail with SLX derailleur, XT shifter, Wolftooth chainring, E13 TRS+ 11speed 9-46 cassette and it performs way better than it did running an 11 speed SLX or even XTR chain. You can get those 11 Speed SLX derailleurs for cheap online, and they're actually available.
FAIL.
From treks website : M - 28.95 lbs / 13.13 kg
other then that - 7 model quite good looking for the $$ comparing to competitors
