First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined

Oct 7, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

Payson McElveen on the new Trek Top Fuel in Durango
FIRST LOOK
Trek Top Fuel

The Top Fuel had a period of 15 years where it was not only Trek’s staple XC race bike, but also arguably one of the most renowned and name-checked models you would find at the highest level of World Cup competition. However, in 2019 a new bike broke cover to potentially replace the Top Fuel as the Trek Factory race team's bike of choice. We subsequently came to know this new bike, with its interesting sliding suspension design, as the new Supercaliber. It’s a bike that occupies the space between the Procaliber, Trek's hardtail that features a decoupling link around the seat tube junction, and the Top Fuel, the bike that we’ll be looking at today.
Trek Top Fuel

Frame material: Carbon or Alloy
Intentions: Trail/Downcountry?
Travel: 120mm (120mm fork)
Wheelsize: XS 27.5” - S / M / ML / L / XL / XXL 29"
Head Tube Angle: 65.0 - 65.8°
Reach: 480mm (large)
Price: $2,559 - $10,999 USD
More info: trekbikes.com

So, what was to become of the Top Fuel? Had it been superseded or dare I say replaced by the Supercaliber? Well, no. In fact, the Top Fuel has undergone a whole raft of changes in recent years that aim to keep it at the forefront of short travel full suspension bikes that pack a punch. The new 2022 version is no different and sees many of these ideas developed further.

When I spoke to some of the team at Trek, they were very comfortable with the fact that this wasn’t a race bike anymore and isn’t there to try and satisfy the brand’s racing aspirations - they have the Supercaliber to do that. This is a bike, if you were to race it, that will be more suited to the BC Bike Race, but all in all is aimed squarely at trail riders who want something very efficient that can also enable them to ride more technical trails with confidence.

Frame Details

The new Top Fuel’s travel increases by 5mm to a 120mm platform, with the option of a 130mm fork, but now features far more progressive geometry and some refined features. For instance, the new model features Knock Block 2.0 that gives you a larger 72 degrees of turning radius. You can also remove this feature, should you wish to. However, in the few rides I’ve had on this bike I have never found it to be a hindrance.

Payson McElveen on the new Trek Top Fuel in Durango
Bringing snacks to the people, in both alloy and carbon frames.

It also has features internal storage on all bikes, including the alloy ones. This is via a door in the downtube that you might have seen on Trek’s other models. It seems more robust than other some other brands' versions and has a reassuringly sturdy lever. The frame also sees a seat tube internal diameter increase to 34.9mm. As the travel of droppers gets longer, having a larger diameter can increase the post's reliability and performance from associated gains in stiffness and reducing the load on the bushes inside the post.

The bike uses fully guided internal routing inside the front triangle. However, as with a lot of brands in recent years, this means they forgo neat routing for any left-hand-rear-brake riders. With mechanics in mind, the Top Fuel has a 73mm BSA threaded bottom bracket.

The frame also has a rather healthy 2.5” rear tire clearance for more aggressive or comfortable rubber. 29” wheels will be found throughout the range except for the extra small which uses the smaller 27.5” size.

Payson McElveen on the new Trek Top Fuel in Durango
The bike is meant to be particularly fun and fast on fun and fast trails, as piloted here by Payson McElveen

Geometry

The geometry undergoes the slacker treatment to reduce the head angle by a degree and a half to 66-degrees. There is a flip-chip that can steepen the geometry by 0.4 degrees.

The Top Fuel's geometry with a 120mm fork and the chip in the low position.

The seat tube on the previous version was already comparatively steep compared to some other short travel bikes, but now sees it steepen by a degree to 76 degrees in the low setting. Again, with that chip this could increase to 76.4 degrees.

The bike is also compatible with a 130mm fork. Assuming all other things are equal, the additional 10mm would reduce the head and seat tube angle by around half a degree.

All bikes use a 435mm length chainstay and, when using a 120mm fork, that’s matched to reaches that start at 400mm on the 27.5” wheeled XS and go all the way up to 520mm for the XXL. In fact, Trek offers 7 different sizes, including a very well-placed ML with a 465mm reach. This should mean everyone can find a bike that works well for them. On average, these reach values have grown by about 10mm per size compared to the outgoing model.

It's hard to imagine a Trek full suspension bike without ABP. What would it even look like, if not a Session?

Suspension Design

The bike, rather unsurprisingly, uses Trek's Active Braking Pivot suspension design. The system, which essentially comprises a chainstay that doubles as a swingarm and also incorporates a bearing system to connect it to the seatstay on the same axis as the rear axle. This, Trek say, is the best way to maximise braking performance by keeping the forces independent of one another and letting the brake caliper essentially float. It’s become a staple of Trek’s design over the last decade and features on their bikes of all travel categories.

The chainstay then drives a rocker link which in turn drives the shock.


Models

The Trek Top Fuel range will feature a whole myriad of different models. In fact, there are 9 in total thanks to Trek offering both Shimano and SRAM build kits on their higher end carbon build. I think this is great and means that whatever your flavour or drivetrain preference, you’re probably going to find something that suits your needs.

The bike is also available through their Project One system. This essentially means you can customise everything from the componentry to the paint job on your new bike.

The alloy models start with the Top Fuel 5, which features a Rockshox Recon fork, XFusion XPro2 shock and a Shimano Deore drivetrain. There is also the Top Fuel 7 which see’s upgrades across the board, including the Recon Gold fork, an SLX and XT mix and Bontrager Line Comp wheels. The highest spec alloy bike, the Top Fuel 8, features a similar spec but higher level RockShox suspension, a SID fork and Deluxe Ultimate shock, and better Shimano M6120 4-pot brakes. These bikes range from $2,599.99 to $3,799.99 US.

Our test bike arrived with the gorgeous one-piece Bontrager RSL Trail Handlebar-Stem. One-piece bars can be a crowd divider but these seem well executed.

Any higher spec than that and you’re onto the carbon models. These chiefly feature a Fox or RockShox build depending on your preferred model and also give you the choice of XT, GX, GX AXS, XX1 AXS or XTR. The Fox and RockShox models climb the spec-chart accordingly, starting with Fox Performance and RockShox Select+ models and going all the way to Factory and Ultimate respectively. The carbon bikes range from $4,199.99 to $10,999.99.

There are frame only versions, in both alloy and carbon, for $2,299.99 and $3699.99.

Payson McElveen on the new Trek Top Fuel in Durango
McElveen putting the bike he helped develop through its paces.

Initial Impressions

I’ve been lucky enough to ride the Trek for a few days and some things have become immediately apparent. However, I’m excited to put it through its paces in an upcoming field test so I’ll keep it brief.

Firstly, this bike has transitioned smoothly from a World Cup race bike to a marathon bike and now trail ripper. It’s certainly happy to be pushed hard and benefits greatly from both progressive geometry and modern, adequately supportive damping. It’s a bike that feels alive, precise and efficient. Whether it’s been on longer rides that have constituted hours in the saddle or shorter rips that involved reasonably technical and chunky trails, the Trek has risen to the occasion.

The one-piece bar and stem, while not being everyone’s choice, on first impressions suits me quite well and I like the geometry of them. Interestingly enough Trek have done blind testing with riders to see if people can consistently set up their own bars in regards to the roll and found that people aren’t often as accurate as they think - they often failed to get them to within a handful of degrees. Personally, I think they're a pretty good shape and I like the short 45mm effective stem length and clean look. Either way, I'm looking forward to arguing their case, or maybe even their drawbacks, with the team at the upcoming field test.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Downcountry Bikes Trek Trek Top Fuel


68 Comments

  • 48 2
 Top fuel is now the fuel ex, fuel ex is now remedy 29. We're going in circles, people.
  • 17 0
 It is my dream that the industry is able to catch its collective tail someday. I have only managed it once and it could have been in a trash-induced fever dream, but it was amazing.
  • 2 0
 Yes, but faster than ever.
  • 1 0
 Bicycle chairs.
  • 35 1
 how many taquitos can fit in the internal frame storage?
(taquito standard of 2x10cm, not sramito 1.98cm x 4in)
  • 8 0
 ^^^ this guy asking the important questions
  • 2 1
 @bman33: for sure, but what about all that extra weight those taquitos are going to add?
  • 2 0
 @Supergirl56: while they may add weight, the energy they provide will make up for it.
  • 1 0
 Don't forget to account for guacamole between the taquitos. Keeps them from rattling around in there.
  • 37 6
 "The bike is meant to be particularly fun and fast on fun and fast trails"

We have reached peak bicycle journalism folks.

Props for not using the term "paradigm shift" lately. That one was a eye roller.
  • 14 0
 chuckled at the blind test of the bars. Its so true- we whine and complain about bar angle but 90% of us can't actually tell the difference.

"If I don't have them at this angle I get sore hands. No, I haven't serviced my 5 year old fork ever, of which I'm the 3rd owner. Why do you ask?"
  • 7 0
 I know it’s a first impression, but would love to know the weight of this. Don’t really care on enduro bikes, but kind of important in this segment of bikes.

Also can’t wait to see how this compares to the new element, and hopefully they can compare to older bikes like the spur and epic evo.
  • 2 0
 All I can tell you is that the alloy Top Fuel 8 weighs about 30 lbs in size M.
  • 1 0
 Only one water bottle mount is a miss for a bike designed with long races / marathon rides in mind. That's my comparison to the Epic Evo ;-)
  • 1 0
 Weights for most of them are on the Trek site. Basically 26-28lbs for the carbon builds and around 31 or so for Aluminum.
  • 1 0
 The 2022 top fuel 8 is almost a pound heavier than the 2022 fuel ex 8. How is that even possible?
  • 4 0
 2018 Top Fuel RSL owner here. Praying my bike lasts another 10k miles of XCM racing, as Trek has nothing in their lineup with which to replace it. Supercaliber is too short travel and stack so low only Anton Cooper can ride it without a smokestack of spacers, and this 28# bike is a rehashed 2016 Fuel EX.
  • 8 1
 Not a bad looking machine..nicely done Trek.
  • 6 0
 Not a huge Trek fan, but that is a sweet ride!
  • 5 0
 Not a huge Trek fan, but this looks way better than the No Fuel i was able to buy at a UK forecourt recently
  • 2 0
 Nod to the old school Fisher Pro Caliber paint job. A classic from the past. I remember getting one circa 1990 and really thought that was the bike. A beautiful steel frame with a 1" head tube. I'll bet this thing climbs like a hungry monkey going for a coconut!!
  • 4 1
 Henry when writing this:
"Don't use the word downcountry...
Don't use the word downcountry...
Don't use the word downcountry..."
  • 8 0
 “BC Bike Race” is the code word. I do not know what the bc bike race is, but I now know it would be best done on a downcountry bike.
  • 1 0
 @Chafingdish: BCBR new shorthand for downcountry, that's a great observation.
  • 1 0
 Except it's in the details summary box. Doh!
  • 1 0
 Looks good and a proper downcountry rig. However, did they really need to put those tiny fractions of mm in the geometry charts instead of just rounding up or down? Like 0.2, 0.5, or 0.7 mm will really make a difference. Lol.
  • 1 0
 Wasn't the 2020-21 top fuel a downcountry bike? Its not been an xc bike since 2019. www.pinkbike.com/news/first-ride-treks-2020-top-fuel.html In 2020 the travel was bumped from 100/100 to 115/120. This is hardly a reimagined bike, in fact, its a minor update from the last model.
  • 1 0
 What's the head angle?
Top call out says "Head Tube Angle: 65.0 - 65.8°"
But the chart and this statement say "The geometry undergoes the slacker treatment to reduce the head angle by a degree and a half to 66-degrees."
I assume the latter?
  • 5 1
 Is it still a 2022 if you can't get them until May of 2023??
  • 1 1
 We've had them at our shop for about a month now actually. Just couldn't talk about them until recently.
  • 2 0
 Yep, if you want to order one now from a shop that is not getting preferred delivery from trek - May 2023 for most Top Fuels except the 9.8 and 9.9 they are "just" 387 days out.....that brand is a joke...remedy 9.8 - order now get a couple in 2022 the rest in january 2024.
  • 2 1
 So geo chart looks good but there is a pretty big kink in the seat tube, so actual seat angle looks pretty slack, will likely be an issue for the taller riders (element for example has much less of a kink).
  • 1 0
 This is an issue with most (maybe all?) Trek MTBs. I'm all legs, so it consistently prevents me from considering their bikes.
  • 1 0
 Interesting that they have gone back to a BSA bb on this bike while some of their other bikes (Boone cx) are going to a T47. I wonder why they didn’t use a T47 bb on this bike?
  • 1 0
 RIP XC racing capable Top Fuel. The $6000 2021 9.8XT was already heavy at 26 lbs, now the 2022 version cost $6500 and weighs in at 27.8 lbs!!! The 2022 Top Fuel is heavy as f**k.
  • 4 0
 chunky
  • 3 1
 Looks great, would love to see it with a 130 fork for a bit more aggression
  • 2 6
flag pen9-wy (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Coz ten mills will hold you back?

Just run it stiffer and then you have more available travel Wink
  • 2 1
 You could always buy a Fuel Ex Wink haha
  • 1 0
 I run a 130mm fork on my Top Fuel and it feels great. Makes the head angle about 65 or 64.5 degrees and lengthens the wheel base a bit.
  • 1 0
 That would indeed slacken the HTA by ~0,5° but then it would also be like the 10th bike to copy the geometry chart of the current Santa Cruz Tallboy.
  • 3 0
 Isn't this just a Fuel Ex now?
  • 1 1
 The Fuel EX is 130mm rear 140mm front, so no. This is 120/120, though most will probably run it as 120/130.
  • 1 0
 Probably not. While the geometry looks very similar, the kinematics are probably quite different, giving it an entirely different ride feel. Since it is supposed to occupy the space between an XC bike and a true trail bike, it will probably be tuned more towards the XC side, meaning higher efficiency and a more supportive ride. But at this point we can only speculate since Trek has a habit of not showing any graphs, numbers or leverage curves. Their marketing usually solely relies on buzzwords.
  • 2 0
 nnice, good alternative to stump jumper;
kudos to implementing storage in alu frames
  • 2 0
 The paint job looks sick, until you chip it right where the colour fade is...which is everywhere on this model. haha.
  • 1 0
 I like the really Trek bikes I've owned but the paint is sooooo thin. I chipped a massive section my last frame by slow speed running into tree bark. Gonna go with user error on that one though.....
  • 6 4
 Hats off to the trek design team for sticking with knock block.
  • 4 1
 yep they must have ordered millions and darent scrap the remaining stock
  • 1 0
 Thankfully Knock Block 2.0 can be fully removed now.
  • 1 0
 Is it possible to mount lights or anything to those bars? The shape looks pretty square?
  • 1 0
 Yes, there’s a bolt hole at the front that’s designed to work with Bontrager’s Blendr mounts. Like this: www.pinkbike.com/photo/20917373
  • 2 0
 Still doesn't excite me as much as Levy's Trance 29er with DVO suspension.
  • 2 0
 The paint jobs are dope!
  • 1 0
 Am I blind or did they forget the seat tube length?
  • 1 0
 I don't know if they know what reimagined means.
  • 1 0
 I cant wait to see next generation of fuel ex... It will be the bomb!
  • 1 0
 Same chainstay length on a XS27.5 and an XL 29? Seems strange?
  • 2 1
 Yawn.
  • 1 3
 Super rad love it! But Trek needs a true, fully suspended bike
  • 1 4
 looks like a spur
  • 7 4
 If a Spur was worse looking, more expensive, and less cool.
  • 1 1
 @nzandyb: Speaking of the Spur,when is that alloy frame coming out?
  • 1 0
 @nzandyb: i love my spur but really would love in frame storage
  • 3 0
 ...which looks like a less capable but more expensive Norco Optic.
  • 1 0
 @BenTheSwabian: not everyone measures capability solely on descending.
Below threshold threads are hidden

