First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E

Sep 13, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


Yeti 160E 2022
First Look
2022 Yeti 160E

It shouldn't come as any surprise that Yeti have been working on a new eMTB. After all, at this point every large brand has one in their lineup, and the small to medium size companies are quickly joining the fray. In Yeti's case, they decided to create a bike designed for e-bike racing, and to create a new suspension layout to go with it.

The result is the 160E, which recently had its debut between the tape at the EWS-E race in Switzerland, albeit with results that probably weren't exactly what Yeti was hoping for. As the name implies, it has 160mm of rear travel that's paired with a 170mm fork. 29” wheels front and rear were the obvious choice in the search for speed, and there's a Shimano EP8 motor to provide the electric boost.
Yeti 160E Details

• Carbon frame
• 160mm travel, 170mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 64.5-degree head angle
• 446mm chainstays
• Size: S, M, L, XL
• Shimano EP8 motor, 630 Wh battery
• Price: $10,000 - $12,700 USD
yeticycles.com

There are two models of the 160E available, the $12,700 T1 and the $10,000 C1. Both models use the same carbon frame and Shimano motor with 630Wh battery; it's the other components that create the price difference. If those prices seem too low, they can be increased by $900 via the addition of carbon wheels.


Yeti 160E 2022
Yeti welded up aluminum prototypes using tubes that were on hand from previous projects.

Yeti 160E 2022
That external battery's not the prettiest, but it got the job done.
Yeti 160E 2022
It turns out chainstays can work as seatstays too.


Sixfinity Suspension

It's the new suspension design, dubbed Sixfinity, that's the highlight of the 160E. The first prototypes emerged all the way back in 2016, and Yeti's in-house engineers have been tinkering with it ever since.
Sixfinity uses a six bar linkage, with two short links connecting the front triangle to the swing arm, and a link on each side that connects the upper and lower links.

That lower link switches directions part way through the travel, similar to what Yeti's Switch Infinity system does. The design makes it possible to have anti-squat values around 100% in the pedaling zone, and lower anti-squat numbers deeper in the bike's travel in order to improve the suspension performance.

In addition, the anti-squat in the pedaling zone only has a 9% change across the cassette, a trait that's especially well suited to an e-bike where riders will be using more of the cassette's range than they would without a motor.


Yeti 160E 2022
The next step after the aluminum prototypes was to make 3D printed versions.
Yeti 160E 2022
A glimpse at one of the renderings that led to the final product.

The 160E has a flip chip at the lower shock mount, but it's not for adjusting the geometry. Instead, it's used to alter leverage rate progression in 5% increments from 25% up to 35%. The 25% progression give the bike the most supportive feel, the 35% setting gives it a plusher beginning stroke and more ramp up later on in the travel, and the middle, 30% setting is designed to be the most balanced option. I was able to experiment with all three settings and can confirm that there is a noticeable difference between the different positions.

Along with the ability to adjust the progression without affecting the geometry, anti-squat, or anti-rise, the Sixfinity design provided the room Yeti's designers needed to fit a motor without resorting to extra-long chaintays, even with a 29” rear wheel and 160mm of travel.

Will Sixfinity ever show up on a non-motorized bike? At the moment, the official answer from Yeti is “No,” but I'm curious to see if that'll still be the case a few years from now.

Yeti 160E 2022
Yeti 160E 2022

Yeti 160E 2022



Yeti 160E 2022
A teeny tiny mud guard.
Yeti 160E 2022
There are three possible levels of progression to choose from.


Yeti 160E 2022

Frame Details

Starting up at the front end, Yeti are debuting a new thermoplastic, US-made handlebar that tucks the wiring for the display and mode controller out of the way. As is typical with Shimano's EP8 system, the display is mounted to the handlebar, and the on/off switch is located on the top of the top tube. The wires run through the downtube, which makes them easy to access once the battery is removed. On the topic of batteries, the 160E uses a standard 630 Wh battery in order to improve the chances that a shop will have a spare or replacement if necessary.

There's room for a full size water bottle on medium through XL sizes, and a stubby 'hot lap' bottle that Yeti makes for the size small. Other details include SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger, cable ports that are compatible with regular and moto brake set ups, and an uninterrupted seat tube to provide room for longer travel dropper posts.


Yeti 160E 2022


Geometry

When Yeti rolled out the geometry for the SB150 back in 2018 it raised a lot of eyebrows. The reach seemed long, the head angle seemed slack, and the seat angle seemed steep. As it turns out, they were pretty much right on the money, and the numbers from the bikes Yeti released that year have held up impressively well.

I mentioned the SB160's moderate rather than monsterous chainstay length earlier, and that measurement is 446mm on all sizes. We're starting to see more size-specific chainstay lenghts in the non-motorized realm, but it hasn't really caught on as much in the e-bike world. Part of that can probably be chalked up to the extra weight and the fact that there's a motor – those two elements change the bike's handling enough that a few millimeters of chainstay length difference wouldn't be nearly as noticeable as they would on a 'regular' bike.

With the 160E, Yeti didn't push things much further – in fact, the 480mm reach on a size large and 64.5-degree head angle are the same as the SB150. Could they have gone slacker? I think so, although that might have reduced some of the bike's all-round capabilities. For more insight, be sure to check out the full Field Test review of this bike here.






Builds

160E T1 / $12,700 USD ($13,600 w/ carbon wheels)
Yeti 160E 2022

Frame: Turq carbon
Fork: Fox Factory 38 w/ e-tune, 170mm
Shock: Fox Factory Float X2
Drivetrain: Shimano XT
Wheels: DT Swiss EX1700
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5" EXO+ / DHR II 2.4" DD
Seatpost SRAM Reverb AXS 31.6
Saddle: WTB Silverado Custom
Motor / Battery: Shimano EP8 w/ 630Wh battery
Handlebar: Yeti Carbon E-Bike
Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3
Grips: ODI Elite Pro
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC


160E C1 / $10,100 USD ($11,000 w/ carbon wheels)
Yeti 160E 2022

Frame: Turq carbon
Fork: Fox Performance 38 w/ e-tune
Shock: Fox Performance Float X
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX
Wheels: DT Swiss E1900
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5" EXO+ / DHR II 2.4" DD
Seatpost OneUp Dropper Post
Saddle: WTB Silverado Custom
Motor / Battery: Shimano EP8 w/ 630Wh battery
Handlebar: Yeti Carbon E-Bike
Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3
Grips: ODI Elite Pro
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Yeti 160E 2022
The classic team-only paint scheme.



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Yeti Yeti 160e


Must Read This Week
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
75498 views
Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana
59840 views
Field Test: 2022 YT Capra - The Speedy All-Rounder
59742 views
Field Test: 2022 Transition Spire - Suprisingly Versatile
56876 views
Opinion: The Case For Being 'Over-Biked'
51713 views
Field Test: 2022 Norco Range C1 - The Pedal Friendly 'Downhill' Bike
51344 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
50931 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rallon - Now With In-Frame Storage
46200 views

63 Comments

  • 57 0
 Huge missed opportunity in the name Yet-E
  • 3 0
 yeh, real-e
  • 2 0
 @racecase: goll-e expensive
  • 39 1
 Imagine paying $10,000+ for a bike and it comes with Fox Performance for the suspension.
  • 9 0
 and doesn't come with carbon wheels
  • 2 1
 And 1900 series alloy wheels
  • 4 0
 and SLX drivetrain.....
  • 2 6
flag slickwilly1 (28 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Could you imagine paying 10K for a bike and worrying about spending a few hundred extra to bling it out?
  • 3 1
 It's crazy nowadays how much money people are willing to spend to pay for a name on their downtube.
  • 5 1
 And doesn't let us marry our cousins...
  • 2 0
 @slickwilly1: Upgrading the suspension, drivetrain, and wheels is not "a few hundred."
  • 2 0
 Why imagine, when you have a opportunity right here.
  • 12 0
 Ultimate dentist status achieved
  • 11 0
 Anyone interested in buying a kidney? I could let one go for 12,000 OBO.
  • 7 0
 That aluminum test frame got me thinking... Could this be the way to make gearboxes more mainstream? I bet you could fit a Pinion gearbox in place of the motor, with some clever mounting. Already making the frames for ebikes means less $ spent on new tooling.

I'm sure someone has already thought of that, but I haven't seen it done yet...
  • 6 0
 pinion and effigear(cant remember how its spelt) would be wise to make mounting kits for there gearbox to match mounting holes for say shimano and bosch motors as no manufacturer is going to keep producing replacement batteries and motors forever. So it would be a good way to extend the life of older ebikes in the future when parts inevitably start to die.
  • 2 0
 You'd have a big honking downtube for no good reason
  • 3 0
 @Assclapp: Fill it with snacks
  • 1 1
 @seanchad: Just what the guy on the human powered 50lb bike needs; increased snacking.
  • 1 0
 @Assclapp: true but it will be empty and with the battery and motor removed it might be heavier than normal bike but atleast it would be useable and its better than dumping the bike in the trash because it'd be worthless otherwise
  • 1 0
 @Assclapp: well it’ll make for a great storage box Big Grin could install a fridge for your after-ride beer or use it as a garage for your Mountainbike
  • 4 0
 people must be buying their bikes...it's way out of my price point. I'd need two new jobs, a divorce and live in my car to be able to but this on 0%. Love the teams colours though.
  • 6 0
 Dentists gonna fit this into their quiver nicely with their new Pivot Firebird on their Kuat Kashima bike rack.
  • 7 0
 So expensive it required two articles posted at once!
  • 5 1
 Hahaha I love how people are still bashing Yeti when they are far from the front runner of E bike prices/packages. You have Spec/SC Just a touch over $15k..... Morons
  • 3 1
 You dont own a Yeti by any chance? haha
  • 1 0
 But Special-Ed starts their ebikes at 6k... And they sell 40 of those base level ebikes to every 1 10k ebike they sell. They actually have models that average people could entertain buying. Yes 6k still gets you a 450 if that's the route you want to go, but 6k on a ebike is much more doable that 11k.
  • 6 2
 $4000 more than a Polygon with basically the same suspension and better parts.
  • 6 1
 Quite disappointed we did not crest the magic $ 20K mark.
  • 3 0
 Just wait until the price of the limited edition 'team only' model is released...
  • 4 0
 $275 per pound….winner winner!
  • 2 1
 At this price you could just buy yourself a Sur-Ron X and have plenty of money left over for a very nice MTB. Or, just buy a Cake Kalk INK if you want to make sure your legs aren't tired.
  • 2 0
 Just when you thought Yeti bikes couldn't get more douch-e. Coming soon to a dentists garage near you, to ride trails that are "too rough".
  • 4 1
 Wasted the opportunity for a cool name..Ye-e-ti,
  • 2 0
 So that is what was the six bar linkage patent about. I´d expect it to be a way more expensive
  • 3 0
 I don’t know, doesn’t have enough sliding linkages, I don’t trust it
  • 9 8
 Sweet fancy Moses you have got to be such a f***ing clown to drop $10k+ on a motor vehicle just so you can ride Apex for one lap and not have tired legs
  • 2 0
 Only cheaper than an S-Works Kenevo SL
  • 3 1
 just heinous. although i look forward to this suspension platform reaching the meat-powered bikes
  • 3 0
 Love it!
"Talk YETI to me" Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Is there any bike brand left without an eMTB bike option? Who are the crusty old curmudgeons supposed to support now?
  • 3 1
 10-12000, I'll walk when it gets to steep!
  • 3 0
 Bargain!
  • 2 0
 Wow, this announcement came out of nowhere! No body saw this coming!
  • 2 0
 Honestly surprised that it doesn’t cost more.
  • 4 4
 No frame only option? It's bullshit that one has to buy a full build, only to replace the Fox junk with better suspension like Ohlins or Manitou.
  • 3 2
 Why not buy a motocross bike and a solid dual suspension carbon mountain bike instead of this?!
  • 3 1
 Yeti's lunch ride time must have been reduced...
  • 1 0
 Felt's equilink suspension platform was one of the best I've ever ridden... oop my bad , this is a yeti.
  • 3 1
 That is so clean!
  • 1 0
 $10,000 and comes with a $25 wall wart charger
  • 1 0
 Can we get a pic of the handlebar?
  • 1 0
 Its a pivot, but with extra steps
  • 1 0
 I think it’s a matter of time till Evil does this.
  • 1 0
 cool.
  • 1 0
 sheesh
  • 2 1
 Is that price tag for 2?
  • 1 0
 Review... today!
  • 1 0
 yet-ayyyy lmao
  • 3 5
 This may or may not be true but I heard that in some countries, they are allowed to throw rocks at people who ride E-bikes if you are less than 60 yrs old.
  • 1 0
 Belcher Hill RIP
  • 1 3
 I'm not a fan of Ebike and Yet(I) made me a believer.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010958
Mobile Version of Website