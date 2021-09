First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E

It shouldn't come as any surprise that Yeti have been working on a new eMTB. After all, at this point every large brand has one in their lineup, and the small to medium size companies are quickly joining the fray. In Yeti's case, they decided to create a bike designed for e-bike racing, and to create a new suspension layout to go with it.



The result is the 160E, which recently had its debut between the tape at the EWS-E race in Switzerland, albeit with results that probably weren't exactly what Yeti was hoping for. As the name implies, it has 160mm of rear travel that's paired with a 170mm fork. 29” wheels front and rear were the obvious choice in the search for speed, and there's a Shimano EP8 motor to provide the electric boost.

Yeti 160E Details



• Carbon frame

• 160mm travel, 170mm fork

• 29" wheels

• 64.5-degree head angle

• 446mm chainstays

• Size: S, M, L, XL

• Shimano EP8 motor, 630 Wh battery

• Price: $10,000 - $12,700 USD

• yeticycles.com

Yeti welded up aluminum prototypes using tubes that were on hand from previous projects.

That external battery's not the prettiest, but it got the job done. It turns out chainstays can work as seatstays too.

Sixfinity Suspension

The next step after the aluminum prototypes was to make 3D printed versions. A glimpse at one of the renderings that led to the final product.

A teeny tiny mud guard. There are three possible levels of progression to choose from.

Frame Details

Geometry

Builds

160E T1 / $12,700 USD ($13,600 w/ carbon wheels)

Frame: Turq carbon

Fork: Fox Factory 38 w/ e-tune, 170mm

Shock: Fox Factory Float X2

Drivetrain: Shimano XT

Wheels: DT Swiss EX1700

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5" EXO+ / DHR II 2.4" DD

Seatpost SRAM Reverb AXS 31.6

Saddle: WTB Silverado Custom

Motor / Battery: Shimano EP8 w/ 630Wh battery

Handlebar: Yeti Carbon E-Bike

Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3

Grips: ODI Elite Pro

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC



160E C1 / $10,100 USD ($11,000 w/ carbon wheels)

Frame: Turq carbon

Fork: Fox Performance 38 w/ e-tune

Shock: Fox Performance Float X

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX

Wheels: DT Swiss E1900

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5" EXO+ / DHR II 2.4" DD

Seatpost OneUp Dropper Post

Saddle: WTB Silverado Custom

Motor / Battery: Shimano EP8 w/ 630Wh battery

Handlebar: Yeti Carbon E-Bike

Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3

Grips: ODI Elite Pro

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC



The classic team-only paint scheme.

There are two models of the 160E available, the $12,700 T1 and the $10,000 C1. Both models use the same carbon frame and Shimano motor with 630Wh battery; it's the other components that create the price difference. If those prices seem too low, they can be increased by $900 via the addition of carbon wheels.It's the new suspension design, dubbed Sixfinity, that's the highlight of the 160E. The first prototypes emerged all the way back in 2016, and Yeti's in-house engineers have been tinkering with it ever since.Sixfinity uses a six bar linkage, with two short links connecting the front triangle to the swing arm, and a link on each side that connects the upper and lower links.That lower link switches directions part way through the travel, similar to what Yeti's Switch Infinity system does. The design makes it possible to have anti-squat values around 100% in the pedaling zone, and lower anti-squat numbers deeper in the bike's travel in order to improve the suspension performance.In addition, the anti-squat in the pedaling zone only has a 9% change across the cassette, a trait that's especially well suited to an e-bike where riders will be using more of the cassette's range than they would without a motor.The 160E has a flip chip at the lower shock mount, but it's not for adjusting the geometry. Instead, it's used to alter leverage rate progression in 5% increments from 25% up to 35%. The 25% progression give the bike the most supportive feel, the 35% setting gives it a plusher beginning stroke and more ramp up later on in the travel, and the middle, 30% setting is designed to be the most balanced option. I was able to experiment with all three settings and can confirm that there is a noticeable difference between the different positions.Along with the ability to adjust the progression without affecting the geometry, anti-squat, or anti-rise, the Sixfinity design provided the room Yeti's designers needed to fit a motor without resorting to extra-long chaintays, even with a 29” rear wheel and 160mm of travel.Will Sixfinity ever show up on a non-motorized bike? At the moment, the official answer from Yeti is “No,” but I'm curious to see if that'll still be the case a few years from now.Starting up at the front end, Yeti are debuting a new thermoplastic, US-made handlebar that tucks the wiring for the display and mode controller out of the way. As is typical with Shimano's EP8 system, the display is mounted to the handlebar, and the on/off switch is located on the top of the top tube. The wires run through the downtube, which makes them easy to access once the battery is removed. On the topic of batteries, the 160E uses a standard 630 Wh battery in order to improve the chances that a shop will have a spare or replacement if necessary.There's room for a full size water bottle on medium through XL sizes, and a stubby 'hot lap' bottle that Yeti makes for the size small. Other details include SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger, cable ports that are compatible with regular and moto brake set ups, and an uninterrupted seat tube to provide room for longer travel dropper posts.When Yeti rolled out the geometry for the SB150 back in 2018 it raised a lot of eyebrows. The reach seemed long, the head angle seemed slack, and the seat angle seemed steep. As it turns out, they were pretty much right on the money, and the numbers from the bikes Yeti released that year have held up impressively well.I mentioned the SB160's moderate rather than monsterous chainstay length earlier, and that measurement is 446mm on all sizes. We're starting to see more size-specific chainstay lenghts in the non-motorized realm, but it hasn't really caught on as much in the e-bike world. Part of that can probably be chalked up to the extra weight and the fact that there's a motor – those two elements change the bike's handling enough that a few millimeters of chainstay length difference wouldn't be nearly as noticeable as they would on a 'regular' bike.With the 160E, Yeti didn't push things much further – in fact, the 480mm reach on a size large and 64.5-degree head angle are the same as the SB150. Could they have gone slacker? I think so, although that might have reduced some of the bike's all-round capabilities. For more insight, be sure to check out the full Field Test review of this bike here