First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E

It shouldn't come as any surprise that Yeti have been working on a new eMTB. After all, at this point every large brand has one in their lineup, and the small to medium size companies are quickly joining the fray. In Yeti's case, they decided to create a bike designed for e-bike racing, and to create a new suspension layout to go with it.



The result is the 160E, which recently had its debut between the tape at the EWS-E race in Switzerland, albeit with results that probably weren't exactly what Yeti was hoping for. As the name implies, it has 160mm of rear travel that's paired with a 170mm fork. 29” wheels front and rear were the obvious choice in the search for speed, and there's a Shimano EP8 motor to provide the electric boost.



Yeti 160E Details



• Carbon frame

• 160mm travel, 170mm fork

• 29" wheels

• 64.5-degree head angle

• 446mm chainstays

• Size: S, M, L, XL

• Shimano EP8 motor, 630 Wh battery

• Price: $10,000 - $12,700 USD

• yeticycles.com

