First Look: 2023 Habit - Cannondale's Most Popular Bike Gets Revitalized

Cannondale has released a new, revised version of their trail bike, with the Habit now coming in two distinct configurations that aim to cater to the widest possible range of riders. There are two models, the Habit and Habit LT which, you guessed it, is largely the same bike but with more travel. On a positive note, though, this isn't just bolting on a bigger fork; the LT model also sees the rear travel increase from 130 to 140 mm.



Cannondale claims this frame is meant to be robust, straightforward, and easy to live with. In some ways, this is no surprise. Not least because that's what all bike brands say, but also because the incumbent Habit saw a lot of action under any number of Cannondale's creative riders.

Habit Details



• Wheel size: 29" (27.5" XS Frames)

• Aluminum or carbon frames

• Travel: 130mm (r) / 140mm fork

+10 mm for LT version

• 65.5 / 64.7º (LT) head angle

• 77.5 / 77º (LT) seat tube angle

• Size-specific chainstays

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

• Price: $2,300 - $5,500 USD

• cannondale.com • Wheel size: 29" (27.5" XS Frames)• Aluminum or carbon frames• Travel: 130mm (r) / 140mm fork+10 mm for LT version• 65.5 / 64.7º (LT) head angle• 77.5 / 77º (LT) seat tube angle• Size-specific chainstays• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL• Price: $2,300 - $5,500 USD



There are some nice touches on the frame. All bikes have extra bosses, should you want to carry extra spares.

Frame Features

No headset routing here.

The Habit cuts a clean figure.

Geometry

The alloy Habit shows you don't have to make it from carbon to make a great-looking bike.

Build Options & Pricing

The Habit 3 features SRAM NX, Select level suspension from RockShox, and G2 brakes. It's available in two colors and has an RRP of $3,325

The Habit 4 features the fan-favorite Deore 12 speed, a RockShox Recon RL fork, a Deluxe Select shock, and Shimano MT200 brakes. Again, it's available in two colors. It has an RRP of $2,300

The Habit Carbon 1 will sell for $5,550 and uses a Select+ Pike and Deluxe, as well as mechanical GX and Sram G2 brakes.

The Habit Carbon 2 features an SLX and XT mix, and the same shock as the Carbon 1, albeit with a slightly more entry-level Pike fork. It uses the Deore brakes and will sell for $4,350.

The beefed-up Habit Carbon LT 1 $5,550 shares the same price as the normal Habit 1, but has a beefed-up Lyrik fork and Code R brakes, as well as some other select burlier spec choices.

The Habit LT uses the alloy frame and an entry-level Lyrik, but comes with the Select+ shock, SLX four-pot brakes and Deore 12 speed. This could really be a good choice for those that want something they can push hard and aren't interested in carbon. It has a retail price of $3,625.