First Look: 2023 Habit - Cannondale's Most Popular Bike Gets Revitalized

Apr 4, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Cannondale has released a new, revised version of their trail bike, with the Habit now coming in two distinct configurations that aim to cater to the widest possible range of riders. There are two models, the Habit and Habit LT which, you guessed it, is largely the same bike but with more travel. On a positive note, though, this isn't just bolting on a bigger fork; the LT model also sees the rear travel increase from 130 to 140 mm.

Cannondale claims this frame is meant to be robust, straightforward, and easy to live with. In some ways, this is no surprise. Not least because that's what all bike brands say, but also because the incumbent Habit saw a lot of action under any number of Cannondale's creative riders.
Habit Details

• Wheel size: 29" (27.5" XS Frames)
• Aluminum or carbon frames
• Travel: 130mm (r) / 140mm fork
+10 mm for LT version
• 65.5 / 64.7º (LT) head angle
• 77.5 / 77º (LT) seat tube angle
• Size-specific chainstays
• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
• Price: $2,300 - $5,500 USD
cannondale.com



There are some nice touches on the frame.
All bikes have extra bosses, should you want to carry extra spares.

Frame Features

The bikes are both built around a 29" platform, except for the extra-small models which will use 27.5" wheels. The standard Habit has 130 mm rear travel paired to a 140 mm fork, whereas the LT model sees 10 mm more travel front and back. The bikes use the same frame, and the same shock lengths but different stroke lengths. You could, of course, remove the stroke limiting spacer on your standard Habit should you want something slightly deeper feeling in the future, or have the option to make the whole bike slightly more aggressive.

The carbon models will have individual kinematic tunes, whereas the alloy will see three tunes shared between five sizes. While the bike doesn't come in a mix-wheeled option, Cannondale have already been working with Cascade Components and they will make an aftermarket link to convert the bike should you wish to.

Cannondale claims that the Habits are built for fun, and they've tried to make the bike easy to work on and live with. This includes non-headset internally routed cables, standard shock eyelets, a threaded BB and a SRAM UDH.

No headset routing here.

The Habit cuts a clean figure.


Geometry

The new model sees it grow longer and slacker compared to the current version, increasing by around 20 mm in terms of reach, and going to a slacker head tube angle and steeper seat tube. The new bikes also see their seat tubes shorted and the standover height decrease.

The bikes feature head angles of 65.5 or 64.7 (LT) degrees depending on which travel option you go for, which puts it firmly in the same bracket as this year's releases of similar bikes, such as the Canyon Neuron, Transition Smuggler, and Commencal Tempo. The 77.5 or 77º (LT) seat tube angle is adequately steep to give balance to the reach figures, which are also contemporary at 480 mm for a large. Interestingly enough, this bike, much like the Canyon, sees a comparatively high stack height. The 640+ mm value would have seemed drastic even just a few years ago but is perhaps now going to be a newly established norm.

The bikes use what Cannondale calls their Proportional Response Suspension and Geometry. Whilst many of the key figures in terms of the geometry will translate across sizes, the bikes will come with size-specific rear triangles. Cannondale will also change the suspension kinematics per size. Reading between the lines, I would also imagine they'll be offering size-specific damping tunes. This approach makes sense considering the bikes will not only have different weight riders on them but also because by changing the rear end you're also changing the size of the lever, and isn't uncommon across other brands.

I think size specific rear-ends are really important. Anyone that's experimented with a 0.5-degree geometry flip switch can often be surprised how they notice the difference. It can sometimes be strange to see bikes built around slightly-adjustable geometry and then also come with the same size between the small and extra-large.

The alloy Habit shows you don't have to make it from carbon to make a great-looking bike.

Build Options & Pricing

27.5 29 U Habit 3 - GRY
27.5 29 U Habit 3 - PRH
The Habit 3 features SRAM NX, Select level suspension from RockShox, and G2 brakes. It's available in two colors and has an RRP of $3,325

27.5 29 U Habit 4 - BLK
27.5 29 U Habit 4 - CRD
The Habit 4 features the fan-favorite Deore 12 speed, a RockShox Recon RL fork, a Deluxe Select shock, and Shimano MT200 brakes. Again, it's available in two colors. It has an RRP of $2,300

27.5 29 U Habit Crb 1 - JDE
The Habit Carbon 1 will sell for $5,550 and uses a Select+ Pike and Deluxe, as well as mechanical GX and Sram G2 brakes.

27.5 29 U Habit Crb 2 - BPL
The Habit Carbon 2 features an SLX and XT mix, and the same shock as the Carbon 1, albeit with a slightly more entry-level Pike fork. It uses the Deore brakes and will sell for $4,350.

27.5 29 U Habit Crb LT 1 - CHK
The beefed-up Habit Carbon LT 1 $5,550 shares the same price as the normal Habit 1, but has a beefed-up Lyrik fork and Code R brakes, as well as some other select burlier spec choices.

27.5 29 U Habit LT 2 - LYW
27.5 29 U Habit LT 2 - SBK
The Habit LT uses the alloy frame and an entry-level Lyrik, but comes with the Select+ shock, SLX four-pot brakes and Deore 12 speed. This could really be a good choice for those that want something they can push hard and aren't interested in carbon. It has a retail price of $3,625.


For more information, please visit cannondale.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Cannondale Cannondale Habit


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023
79391 views
[April Fools] Tech Briefing: April 2023
53432 views
Red Bull Hardline Told Not to Return to Welsh Mansion After Damage
46570 views
Interview: 5 World Cup Mechanics Talk About Stressful Fixes, Favorite Tools, & More
45187 views
Slack Randoms: Attempting to Break SRAM Transmission, the Smallest Functioning Bike & More
41870 views
Interview: Talking About Tires With Maxxis, Schwalbe, Continental, WTB, & Others
41628 views
Video: How Slack Are The Bikes On The North Shore? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
33220 views
E*Thirteen Release Helix Race Aluminum Cranks
32451 views

8 Comments

  • 3 0
 Thumbs up for not joining the bad habit of headset cable routing
  • 1 0
 Can only ever see this brand in an XC light. Probably a decent trail bike though.
  • 2 0
 Wheres the headset cable routing? Definitely not modern
  • 1 0
 A nice, reasonable trailbike with no deal breaker WTF engineering for engineering's sake... I'd ride it.
  • 1 0
 When non headset routing becomes a selling "feature" you know that you have done your pinkbike due diligence.
  • 2 1
 Another Clevis bike, that’s what we needed
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Capra.
  • 1 1
 It's about time.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.026721
Mobile Version of Website